These are SA’s top selling used cars

Consumers are opting for more affordable vehicles, according to AutoTrader

16 January 2025 - 10:49 By TIMESLIVE
In December the Toyota Corolla Cross saw a 99.1% year-on-year growth in used car sales on AutoTrader.
Image: Supplied

Used car sales on the AutoTrader website declined slightly in December compared with the same month in 2023, with the Toyota Corolla Cross showing the biggest increase in popularity.

December continued to show strong performance in the used car market, with the latest data showcasing steady performance despite this period typically being the poorest-performing month of the year for used car sales, said AutoTrader. There were 26,424 used vehicles sold in December, representing a fairly expected -17.8% month-on-month decrease and a modest -1.6% year-on-year decline.

The Ford Ranger remained the country's most popular used vehicle but there were changes lower down the order compared with November.

The Volkswagen Polo and Toyota Hilux swapped places, with the latter in second place and the former in third.

The Toyota Corolla Cross, which is South Africa’s top selling SUV in the new car sales charts, moved up five spots in AutoTrader’s used car list to seventh place from November and a notable 16 positions compared with the same period the previous year.

After its exit from the top 10 list in November, the BMW 3 Series has returned to 10th place.

The top 10 sold used models on AutoTrader in December 2024.
Image: Supplied

The combined value of used cars sold in December was R10.79bn, a -17.26% decline from November’s total of R13.04bn. The average price of used vehicles was R408,516 — higher than November 2024 (R405,713) and December 2023 (R406,715).

The top three best-selling used car brands in December were Toyota with 4,534 units, Volkswagen (3,993) and Ford (2,839).

“December continued to demonstrate resilience in the used car market, with solid sales despite the typical seasonal slowdown,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

“While the month saw a dip compared with November, the year-on-year performance remains strong, showcasing the enduring demand for used cars.”

In sales increases, the Corolla Cross took the lead with 442 units sold in December 2024, a 99.1% year-on-year growth. The more affordable Starlet also saw a solid year-on-year rise of 65.4%.

In contrast, the Toyota Fortuner (-7.8%), Mercedes-Benz C-Class (-0.8%), and BMW 3 Series (-29.3%) experienced declines compared with December 2023. This trend suggests consumers are opting for more affordable vehicles from mainstream brands, moving away from premium sedans and lifestyle SUVs, said AutoTrader.

