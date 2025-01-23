Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

23 January 2025 - 08:58 By Ignition TV
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a reliable hatchback within the R300,000 range. They also look at used bakkies from Nissan, Mitsubishi and Isuzu and explore the safety of seven-year-old tyres. 

