Features

WATCH | The Toyota Dakar Rally team return to Mzanzi

27 January 2025 - 09:04 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she welcomes the Toyota Dakar Rally team back to South Africa. 

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a reliable hatchback within the R300,000 range.
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the updated Nissan Magnite

Ignition TV goes behind the scenes at the recent launch of the updated Nissan Magnite.
Motoring
5 days ago

WATCH | Unknown driver crashes Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40

Lando Norris' recently purchased Ferrari F40 has been involved in an accident.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Corrected figures revealed for December 2024 SA car sales news
  2. Audi kicks up a snowstorm with new Q6 e-tron off-road concept New Models
  3. Porsche takes victory in 24 Hours of Daytona Motorsport
  4. 2025 SA Car of the Year finalists announced news
  5. JLR to invest £65m to meet demand for custom luxury car colours news

Latest Videos

Colombia faces US retaliation for turning away deportation flights | REUTERS
LIVE: Eightieth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death ...