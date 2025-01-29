Toyota's subdued forecast for 2025 reflects tough times in motor industry

Looking into the crystal ball

Five trends were shared by Kirby. Affordability pressures will continue to influence the market in 2025 — and beyond.

He observed that in 2024, the average selling price of new passenger vehicles declined, showing a buying-down trend. Though the Toyota Financial Services division was said to have seen an increase in the number of declined applications due to affordability, its pre-owned division reported an increase in sales.

Kirby forecast an increase in the number of SUV and crossover models on sale in SA, as well as the shifting preference towards models that offer more engaging in-car connectivity functions.

“With voice activation, gesture control and even customised lighting — buyers are not so interested in 0-100km/h any more, but rather the connectivity aspects.”

The fourth trend is the upward tick of Chinese and Indian vehicles, citing increasing global sales.

“If we look at the number of vehicles made locally, the figure has declined by 6.5%, this is fairly material. Indian-sourced vehicles increased by 79% over the past five years, making up 30% of all vehicles sold in South Africa. Chinese brands make up 10.5% of all vehicles sold here.”

The final trend noted was the transition to new energy vehicles (NEVs). But this topic seems to be tempered with concerns, in the local context.

According to Kirby, 70% of our motor industry exports go to Europe and the UK. However, changing emissions regulations in these markets may leave South Africa in a difficult position.

There is a glimmer of hope, with the CEO welcoming the announcement of support for zero-emission vehicle manufacturing, applicable to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV).

“If you were to introduce a vehicle in South Africa, you get a 25% incentive, for BEV and FCEV, that has effectively increased to 35% through a tax mechanism.”

“The problem is we [Toyota] do not sell any of those vehicles in South Africa, so we don't have a home base, to be able to support attracting investments.

“In most of the cases about the world, the decisions on investments in new models is made on how it supports the local domestic market.

“Of course, exports are an important aspect for us, helping us justify the investment, but we need to be able to grow our scale of NEV in SA, while protecting our exports.”