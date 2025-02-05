Features

International News

Honda commemorates 50 years of the legendary Gold Wing

Launched in 1975, Honda’s original Gold Wing has been credited with starting the touring bike category

06 February 2025 - 12:12 By Motor News Reporter
The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing benefits from special new paints and commemorative badges.
Image: Supplied

Japanese automotive manufacturer Honda is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its flagship Gold Wing touring motorcycle.

To mark the occasion, Honda has updated the Gold Wing motorcycle range with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, distinctive colours and badges. 

Available with a manual gearbox or dual-clutch transmission, the standard 2025 Gold Wing is offered in matte black metallic with bold Gold Wing logos across the saddlebags and side fairings.

A 50th Anniversary badge is situated in front of the seat, while the instrument panel’s opening sequence now displays “Since 1975” when the bike is switched on.

The 50th anniversary range colour options include Bordeaux red metallic, eternal gold and light silver metallic.

Two free commemorative gifts are thrown into the package: a coffee-table book covering the model’s history and a tabletop 3D 1:12-scale tabletop model, with a 1975 bike on one side and a 2025 motorcycle on the other.

The Gold Wing range is fitted with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from 2025 onwards.
Image: Supplied

Honda also plans to mark the model’s fifth decade with a special display and activities during the upcoming Daytona Bike Week. 

“Honda has introduced many important powersports models over the years, but the Gold Wing is, and always will be, special because of how it kick-started the touring movement and inspired its own dedicated subculture,” said Colin Miller, manager of public relations at American Honda.

“We’re happy to mark the occasion with stunning touches to the 2025 model.”

South African sales begin in June.

