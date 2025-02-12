How Claudius Steinhoff aims to grow Mercedes SA's share

New Mercedes-Benz SA co-CEO Claudius Steinhoff shared a frank but optimistic view of his tenure ahead at a briefing in Tshwane last week.

Fully aware of the economic challenges and competitive market conditions, he believes the best days are still ahead for the German marque in Mzansi.

Steinhoff, who took over from Mark Raine, has been in the country for five months. His previous post was in Singapore, overseeing the region in addition to other distributor-based operations in Asia, including Indonesia and Philippines. He commented positively on the South African collective spirit and its natural beauty.

Describing himself as a petrolhead at heart, Steinhoff said he fell in love with the Mercedes-Benz brand at a young age, when a family friend took him along to collect their new E-Class from the factory in Stuttgart.

Among the targets ahead for Steinhoff is growing the brand's sales volumes. In January the manufacturer reported 359 new units sold. Direct rival BMW recorded 1,184 vehicles.

Asked about the disparity between the competition, Steinhoff conceded that Mercedes-Benz aimed to achieve better, but added that market share was not the primary driving factor behind its strategy.