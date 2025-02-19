What it costs to own a 1984 Mercedes W123 230E for a year

It took me less than five minutes to renew my car's licence disc at the Post Office last week.

Yes, the surroundings of the outlet were decrepit, with running sewage and graffiti-stained walls. But for efficiency, this particular branch of the organisational relic proved excellent. Time flies. It has been a year since I found and began writing about my very own, high-mileage, 1984 Mercedes-Benz W123 230E manual.

A short recap in case you opted not to read my previous missives. The car (which I affectionately dubbed Shirle); which was purported to be a one-owner example, had outlived its original custodian and was standing in a garage for some years. Before life and fate brought it into my possession for a fresh start.