For personal vehicles, hijackings and thefts occur at equal rates nationwide. However, regional variations exist. In Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, where most vehicle crime takes place, theft is more prevalent than hijacking, accounting for 52% and 61% of cases, respectively. In contrast, hijackings are twice as common as thefts in the Western Cape and four times more likely in the Eastern Cape.
Overall, business-owned vehicles face a 33% higher likelihood of hijacking compared with personal vehicles and are 56% more likely to be targeted for vehicle crime.
Business-owned vehicles, including cargo trucks and courier vans, are attractive targets due to the potential for criminals to seize the vehicle and its contents, with drivers’ personal belongings. These crimes often occur when vehicles are stationary, such as at truck stops or during deliveries.
Nationally, hijackings are most frequently reported on Fridays between 4pm and 9pm, while thefts are most commonly reported on Saturdays during the same time frame.
Hijacking or theft? Latest stats reveal which car crime is most likely in SA
Image: Supplied
Tracker’s latest vehicle crime statistics for July to December 2024 show hijackings account for 56% of reported vehicle crime incidents nationwide, while theft makes up 44%. However, hijackings are more common among business-owned vehicles and in certain provinces of South Africa.
The Tracker Vehicle Crime Index aggregates information from Tracker’s more than 1.1m subscriptions. The data indicates that across the country business-owned vehicles are twice as likely to be hijacked than stolen, with just over half of these vehicles hijacked in Gauteng.
In the Western Cape, business-owned vehicles are four times more likely to be hijacked than stolen and this rises to eight times in the Eastern Cape. In all regions, business-owned vehicle crime is skewed towards hijacking.
For personal vehicles, hijackings and thefts occur at equal rates nationwide. However, regional variations exist. In Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, where most vehicle crime takes place, theft is more prevalent than hijacking, accounting for 52% and 61% of cases, respectively. In contrast, hijackings are twice as common as thefts in the Western Cape and four times more likely in the Eastern Cape.
Overall, business-owned vehicles face a 33% higher likelihood of hijacking compared with personal vehicles and are 56% more likely to be targeted for vehicle crime.
Business-owned vehicles, including cargo trucks and courier vans, are attractive targets due to the potential for criminals to seize the vehicle and its contents, with drivers’ personal belongings. These crimes often occur when vehicles are stationary, such as at truck stops or during deliveries.
Nationally, hijackings are most frequently reported on Fridays between 4pm and 9pm, while thefts are most commonly reported on Saturdays during the same time frame.
MORE:
What it costs to own a 1984 Mercedes W123 230E for a year
All the cars being discontinued from the SA market in 2025
Toyota's subdued forecast for 2025 reflects tough times in motor industry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos