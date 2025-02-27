Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

27 February 2025 - 09:46 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they discuss vehicles from Renault, Hyundai and Toyota. They also find a replacement for an aged Tata Telcoline and explore the world of dual-clutch transmissions found in popular German cars.

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV at the 2025 VW Indaba

Join the Ignition TV crew as they go behind the scenes at the recent 2025 VW Indaba.
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they hunt down a suitable vehicle for a 19-year-old. They also compare vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Ignition TV samples the MG model range in Shanghai

Join Ignition TV's Gugu Masuku as he drives the MG Cyberster, ZS and HS in Shanghai.
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton goes fastest for Ferrari on second morning of F1 testing Motorsport
  2. Kamm celebrates 60 years of the Porsche 912 with exclusive new model New Models
  3. New Volvo ES90 will have a driving range of up to 700km New Models
  4. REVIEW | Why the Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ CVT forces you to take it easy Reviews
  5. F1 back to V10s? Horner says he’d support the move Motorsport

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | The milk of kindness — and a murderous monkey
Gossip Girl: You can tell Jesus that the bitch is back!