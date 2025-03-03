A seasoned triathlete and Comrades Marathon runner, Marlowe is no stranger to endurance tests. While his rigorous six-day training regimen has him physically primed, he knows the real battle will be won in the mind.
“Fitness is my foundation, but mental strength is what carries you through when things get tough,” Marlowe said.
More than just competing, Marlowe is in it to win.
“I’m not flying back to Johannesburg — I’m coming back with that Fortuner,” he declared.
His confidence, combined with an unrelenting focus on resilience, makes him a formidable contender.
Beyond physical endurance, Marlowe understands strategy will play a key role. He’s on the lookout for a partner who can match his drive and think on their feet — someone with sharp decision-making skills, a strong memory and the ability to calculate under pressure.
As the Toyota Fortuner Challenge approaches, all eyes will be on Marlowe to see if his blend of fitness, strategy and mental toughness can carry him to victory.
Lloyd Marlowe sets his sights on Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025
Image: Supplied
