Features

Lloyd Marlowe sets his sights on Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025

03 March 2025 - 12:16 By TImesLIVE
Sponsored
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lloyd Marlowe, Arena representative for the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025, is preparing to tackle one of the toughest challenges of his career.
Lloyd Marlowe, Arena representative for the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025, is preparing to tackle one of the toughest challenges of his career.
Image: Supplied

Lloyd Marlowe, Arena representative for the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025, is preparing to tackle one of the toughest challenges of his career. 

A seasoned triathlete and Comrades Marathon runner, Marlowe is no stranger to endurance tests.
A seasoned triathlete and Comrades Marathon runner, Marlowe is no stranger to endurance tests.
Image: Supplied

A seasoned triathlete and Comrades Marathon runner, Marlowe is no stranger to endurance tests. While his rigorous six-day training regimen has him physically primed, he knows the real battle will be won in the mind.

“Fitness is my foundation, but mental strength is what carries you through when things get tough,” Marlowe said.

More than just competing, Marlowe is in it to win.

“I’m not flying back to Johannesburg — I’m coming back with that Fortuner,” he declared.

His confidence, combined with an unrelenting focus on resilience, makes him a formidable contender.

Beyond physical endurance, Marlowe understands strategy will play a key role. He’s on the lookout for a partner who can match his drive and think on their feet — someone with sharp decision-making skills, a strong memory and the ability to calculate under pressure.

As the Toyota Fortuner Challenge approaches, all eyes will be on Marlowe to see if his blend of fitness, strategy and mental toughness can carry him to victory.

Back Your Hero at www.fortunerchallenge.co.za

MORE:

All the 2025 Cars.co.za Consumer Awards winners revealed

South African motoring observers have a number of annual awards programmes to reference on the journey to buying their next vehicle.
Motoring
3 days ago

Toyota's subdued forecast for 2025 reflects tough times in motor industry

The annual Toyota State of the Motor Industry (SOMI) address almost feels like the first day back at school for those covering the business of new ...
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | The Toyota Dakar Rally team return to Mzanzi

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she welcomes the Toyota Dakar Rally team back to South Africa.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Volkswagen debuts new budget SUV to be built in Mzansi news
  2. Tesla sales decline across Scandinavia as Musk faces test of brand news
  3. McLaren leads Ferrari in testing pace, Williams makes strides Motorsport
  4. Lower interest rates drive increased SA car sales in February news
  5. Lloyd Marlowe sets his sights on Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 Features

Latest Videos

Congo trades blame with rebels over rally blasts that killed 13 | REUTERS
Joslin Smith kidnapping case resumes