#BrokenTaxiChronicles uses TikTok to expose unroadworthy taxis

04 March 2025 - 12:40 By Motoring Staff with comment from AASA
The growing number of reports highlights critical safety failures, including faulty brakes, malfunctioning doors, ineffective windshield wipers and dangerously worn tyres.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile

South Africa's public transport crisis is worsening as the viral TikTok challenge #BrokenTaxiChronicles highlights the alarming state of unroadworthy minibus taxis.

Social media users are reporting critical safety failures, including faulty brakes, malfunctioning doors, ineffective windshield wipers and dangerously worn tyres — which pose significant risks to passengers and other road users.

Beyond individual incidents, these reports reveal a broader systemic failure: a substantial portion of the public transport fleet is not roadworthy. Addressing this issue requires urgent action, including stricter regulations and more effective enforcement.

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) is calling for stricter and more frequent roadworthiness checks of taxis, ensuring unsafe vehicles are removed from service. The AA also urges taxi operators to prioritise regular maintenance, ensuring essential safety systems — brakes, lights and tyres — comply with legal safety standards.

Commuters are encouraged to report unroadworthy taxis to authorities. Social media has proven a powerful tool for raising awareness and collective action can help drive much-needed reform in public transport safety.

