Sir Elton John's ex Aston Martin DB7 set for auction

06 March 2025 - 10:28 By Motoring Staff
Image: Supplied

A 1995 Aston Martin DB7 once owned by Sir Elton John is to go up for auction on April 9 at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire. The car is being offered by H&H Classics as part of its classic, collector and performance motor car sale.

Sir Elton was the first owner of the DB7, and the auction lot includes the original warranty card in his name along with a copy of its first V5 document. The car, finished in British Racing Green, features a five-speed manual gearbox and has 23,340km on the clock.

John Markey, motor car specialist at H&H Classics, described the DB7 as “a modern masterpiece” and noted its appeal to both car collectors and fans of Sir Elton. The vehicle is expected to sell for between £23,000 (R544,626) and £27,000 (R639,362).

Image: Supplied

Interior features include an Alpine stereo system with a six-disc CD changer and an Alpine V12 amplifier, a non-standard installation specified by Sir Elton. It also comes with a Motorola car phone, heated seats, cruise control and Stage 1 stainless steel rear exhausts.

“As well as looking amazing, the DB7 boasts top performance figures and could easily reach over 250km/h,” said Markey. “This is a cosseted example, which means that after 20 years it is still standing and would be a great addition for enthusiasts wanting to own a car with celebrity appeal.”

Potential buyers can view the car in person at the Imperial War Museum from midday on April 8 and from 9am on April 9 before the auction starts at 1pm. Bidding options include in-person, online, telephone, and commission bids.

More information and registration details are available at www.handh.co.uk.

