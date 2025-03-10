Features

UPDATE 1 | 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge is ready to roll

10 March 2025 - 13:50
Sponsored
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge starts in Hermanus on Monday afternoon. 

Powered by Quartz Engine Oil, the action-packed annual competition sees four challengers — each representing a different media partner — teamed up with a local sporting hero before taking on 4x4 obstacle challenges, speed and endurance tests and brainteasers.

This year the sports stars competing are former Kaizer Chiefs star Willard Katsande, equestrian show jumper Nicole Horwood, Toyota Cheetahs team member and captain Victor Sekekete and Toyota Gazoo Racing team’s Saood Variawa.

The challengers are Lloyd Marlowe (Arena Holdings), Isabel Roux (SuperSport), Claus Kempen (Media24) and Hennie Terreblanche (Independent Media). Each will be paired at random with one of the four sporting heroes at the start of the first task.

There are prizes from Specialized, Garmin and Salomon to be won. The overall winner will also drive away with a new Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport 2.8 GD-6 AT complete with Thule accessories and a TotalEnergies fuel card.

Five tasks will happen on Monday with four scheduled for Tuesday. The winner will be announced on Tuesday night.

Stay tuned for updates as the action unfolds over the next two days. 

For more information visit the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 website.

READ MORE:

Lloyd Marlowe sets his sights on Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025

SPONSORED | Lloyd Marlowe, Arena representative for the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025, is preparing to tackle one of the toughest challenges of his ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Become a challenger and you could win a brand-new Toyota Fortuner

SPONSORED | Do you have what it takes to compete as Arena Holding's champion in the ninth Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025?
Motoring
2 months ago

New Toyota Fortuner GR-S coming to SA in 2025

Toyota said on Friday it will soon add a performance-focused variant to its popular Fortuner line-up.
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa's best-selling bakkies Features
  2. RS Q8 Performance arrives in SA as the most powerful petrol Audi ever New Models
  3. Toyota Fortuner GR-S launched as most powerful version of SA’s favourite family ... New Models
  4. UPDATE 3 | Day two of Toyota Fortuner Challenge turns up the heat Features
  5. UPDATE 2 | First day of 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge pushes competitors to ... Features

Latest Videos

Horrific bus crash on R21 claims the lives of 16 people and left more than 30 ...
"Government neglects passenger safety, says commuter after horrific R21 bus ...