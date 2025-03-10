UPDATE 1 | 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge is ready to roll

The 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge starts in Hermanus on Monday afternoon.
Powered by Quartz Engine Oil, the action-packed annual competition sees four challengers — each representing a different media partner — teamed up with a local sporting hero before taking on 4x4 obstacle challenges, speed and endurance tests and brainteasers.
This year the sports stars competing are former Kaizer Chiefs star Willard Katsande, equestrian show jumper Nicole Horwood, Toyota Cheetahs team member and captain Victor Sekekete and Toyota Gazoo Racing team’s Saood Variawa.
The challengers are Lloyd Marlowe (Arena Holdings), Isabel Roux (SuperSport), Claus Kempen (Media24) and Hennie Terreblanche (Independent Media). Each will be paired at random with one of the four sporting heroes at the start of the first task.
There are prizes from Specialized, Garmin and Salomon to be won. The overall winner will also drive away with a new Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport 2.8 GD-6 AT complete with Thule accessories and a TotalEnergies fuel card.
Five tasks will happen on Monday with four scheduled for Tuesday. The winner will be announced on Tuesday night.
Stay tuned for updates as the action unfolds over the next two days.
For more information visit the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 website.
