UPDATE 3 | Day two of Toyota Fortuner Challenge turns up the heat

11 March 2025 - 20:05
Sponsored
Man and machine were pushed to the limits on the rally raid course.
Image: Supplied

Day two of the 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge powered by Quartz Engine Oil shifted up a gear on Tuesday morning with a new batch of tasks to test the competitors’ mettle.

The classic knockout style drag race challenge kept spectators entertained.
Image: Supplied

Challenge 6 | Sand dune rally raid

After some much-needed rest, the challengers and their local sporting heroes were taken to a nearby sand dune for their first workout, which involved getting behind the wheel of the new Toyota Fortuner GR-S — the exact same vehicle one of the four lucky challengers will drive away in at the event’s conclusion. This intense driving challenge consisted of two parts: a classic knockout style drag race challenge followed by a head to head gymkhana shoot-out. 

Challenge 7 | Pedalling for puzzle pieces

After proving their worth on four wheels it was time for the challengers to show off their skills on two. Furnished with GPS co-ordinates, they needed to bicycle to various points on the Kleinmond Mountain Bike trail where they would find a collection of magnetic jigsaw puzzle pieces. The challengers were required to deliver these pieces back to their heroes who were each tasked with assembling the puzzle on the bonnet of a Fortuner. It proved a battle of efficiency where the fastest pedalers and most astute problem solvers finished on top. 

Challenge 8 | Obstacle course

The eighth challenge was one of the most demanding, pushing challengers to their limits. They had to sprint back and forth through a gruelling obstacle course — navigating balance planks and launching over arches — to retrieve 10 tennis balls, one at a time. Once collected, the balls were handed to their heroes, who had to roll each one down a narrow, pivoting plank into a collection chute. The first team to retrieve all their balls and land three consecutive shots won. Under the blazing sun, the brutal combination of obstacles and exhaustion took its toll, forcing many challengers deep into their personal pain caves.

Challenge 9 | The Grand Finale

The final physical challenge of the 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge brought together the toughest tasks from the past four years in an intense two-hour finale. Testing endurance, problem solving and teamwork, it included tasks such a rope maze handicap, thread the needle and, most notably, a raft building competition where challengers and heroes had to fashion a craft out of wood, rope and tractor tubes. They then had to row their creation out onto the Botrivier Lagoon, around a jetty and back to shore without capsizing.

Setting a fast lap on the race simulator could help teams gain a few extra bonus points.
Image: Supplied

Challenge 10 | Bonus round

After a quick refresh at the hotel, teams gathered at the Arabella conference centre for their final chance to earn points. Each participant set a time on a racing simulator before testing their precision with a short round of virtual golf. This last challenge offered a final opportunity for competitors to edge ahead of their rivals before the competition concluded.

Points are now being tallied and the overall winner of the 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge will be announced shortly. Stay tuned to see who walks away with the grand prize: a 2025 Toyota Fortuner GR-S.

For more information visit the Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 website.

UPDATE 2 | First day of 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge pushes competitors to the max

The 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge powered by Quartz Engine Oil kicked off with high-energy competition on Monday afternoon.
Motoring
23 hours ago

UPDATE 1 | 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge is ready to roll

The 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge starts in Hermanus on Monday afternoon.
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota Fortuner GR-S launched as most powerful version of SA’s favourite family SUV

SA’s best selling large SUV has arrived in a striking GR-Sport 4x4 version with a more aggressive design and performance-focused upgrades.
Motoring
21 hours ago
