UPDATE 4 | Hennie Terreblanche wins 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge
Image: Supplied
After two days and 10 exhausting tasks the 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge has come to an end. Pushed to their limits throughout, the four challengers, with the help of the four local sporting heroes, gave it their all in the hope of topping the scoreboard and driving away in a Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport 2.8 GD-6 AT complete with Thule accessories. Not to mention an array of other goodies from sponsors Specialized, Garmin and Salomon.
Though everyone put in a stellar effort, Hennie Terreblanche was announced the overall winner of the event on Tuesday night and was presented with the key to his new adventure-ready ride by Toyota SA vice president of marketing Glenn Crompton.
Image: Supplied
Representing Independent Media and paired with Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Saood Variawa, the 27-year-old software engineer is a dedicated fitness enthusiast and accomplished CrossFit athlete, having ranked 26th fittest in Africa. With a passion for adventure and the outdoors, Terreblanche said he embraces every challenge with determination and enjoys all forms of intense physical activity. He also serves as a CrossFit coach in his free time.
"It was an absolutely epic event to part of," said Terreblanche.
"I knew it was going to be a tough event but I'm generally prepared for anything that comes my way. I do CrossFit every day. I love cycling, mountain biking, running, anything that involves the outdoors."
Image: Supplied
"For me the hardest part of the Fortuner Challenge was keeping my mental cool when things didn't go according to plan. You'll start a task strong but then make a silly mistake and suddenly find your lead diminished, which causes you to freak out and lose focus. The trick is to gather your thoughts and figure out how you're going to get back into the game. It's all about managing the stress levels associated with a R1m prize.
"Saood was a fantastic teammate. As a racing driver, his natural ability to work under pressure was hugely beneficial. His fitness is also not to be underestimated. Racing cars is demanding on the body, especially when you're tackling gruelling off-road events such as the Dakar Rally. We worked very well together and he was a pleasure to partner with.
"Winning this magnificent Fortuner GR-Sport means so much. My wife and I are about to start a family, so it's the perfect vehicle for this new chapter of our lives. But first we are planning to take an epic road trip to visit friends in KwaZulu-Natal. It's going to be about a 1,600km roundtrip — the perfect way to celebrate the spoils of this incredible event."
