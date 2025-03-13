Features

BMW Art Car World Tour celebrates 50 years of rolling sculpture

13 March 2025 - 16:59 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Many of the BMW Art Cars were used in anger on race tracks.
Many of the BMW Art Cars were used in anger on race tracks.
Image: Supplied

It's been 50 years since the first BMW Art Car proved to the world a car makes an excellent canvas.

In 1975 the German carmaker entered the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a brightly coloured 3.0 CSL designed by American sculptor Alexander Calder. Though it didn't finish the race, dropping out at hour 7 with a damaged driveshaft, this car became an overnight sensation — not just with motorsport fans but ordinary members of the public.

Recognising they were on to something, BMW stuck with the art car concept and went on to commission 19 more over the next five decades. Artists involved with the project over the years include:

  • Roy Lichtenstein (1977 BMW 320i Group 5);
  • Andy Warhol (1979 BMW M1 Group 4);
  • Esther Mahlangu (1991 BMW 525i); and
  • David Hockney (1995 BMW 850 CSi).

More recent collaborators include:

  • Jeff Koons (2010 BMW M3 GT2);
  • Cao Fei (2016 BMW M6 GT3); and
  • Julie Mehretu (2024 BMW M Hybrid V8). 

 

To mark the 50th anniversary of these colourful creations, BMW has announced an Art Car World Tour featuring an exhibition programme spanning five continents. It kicks off in Vienna, Austria, on March 20 and will conclude in Istanbul, Turkey, on September 24.

The Esther Mahlangu Art Car will be on display at the Wits Art Museum until April 16.

“The Art Car Collection celebrates 50 years of artistic freedom and visionary design,” said BMW human resources and real estate board member Ilka Horstmeier.

“The 20 vehicles have become international icons, telling stories of society, technology and performance. Our commitment to art and culture is long-term. We are continuously developing the collection and bringing art and automotive culture together in a unique way.”

BMW said the schedule is still evolving and will continue through most of 2026. Further stops are planned including Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, Kazakhstan, Latin America, Morocco, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the US.

Click here for more information. 

READ MORE:

1967 Ford Mustang once owned by Thierry Henry auctioned for R3.3m

A 1967 Ford Mustang once owned by football legend Thierry Henry topped the charts at Hampson’s March 9 auction at Bolesworth Castle, UK, fetching ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

South Africa's best-selling bakkies

Locally built pick-ups still lead the way but Chinese contenders make inroads
Motoring
2 days ago

Sir Elton John's ex Aston Martin DB7 set for auction

A 1995 Aston Martin DB7 once owned by Sir Elton John is to go up for auction on April 9 at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire. The ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jorge Martin could miss next three rounds of MotoGP championship Motorsport
  2. BMW Art Car World Tour celebrates 50 years of rolling sculpture Features
  3. VW prepares contingency plans as US tariff threat grows news
  4. UPDATE 4 | Hennie Terreblanche wins 2025 Toyota Fortuner Challenge Features
  5. REVIEW | Hyundai Exter sits in crosshairs of formidable competition Reviews

Latest Videos

Congo bank closures cripple the economy in rebel-held cities | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | A robot uprising, a fantasy drama and new movie trailers