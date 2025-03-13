To mark the 50th anniversary of these colourful creations, BMW has announced an Art Car World Tour featuring an exhibition programme spanning five continents. It kicks off in Vienna, Austria, on March 20 and will conclude in Istanbul, Turkey, on September 24.
BMW Art Car World Tour celebrates 50 years of rolling sculpture
Image: Supplied
It's been 50 years since the first BMW Art Car proved to the world a car makes an excellent canvas.
In 1975 the German carmaker entered the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a brightly coloured 3.0 CSL designed by American sculptor Alexander Calder. Though it didn't finish the race, dropping out at hour 7 with a damaged driveshaft, this car became an overnight sensation — not just with motorsport fans but ordinary members of the public.
Recognising they were on to something, BMW stuck with the art car concept and went on to commission 19 more over the next five decades. Artists involved with the project over the years include:
More recent collaborators include:
To mark the 50th anniversary of these colourful creations, BMW has announced an Art Car World Tour featuring an exhibition programme spanning five continents. It kicks off in Vienna, Austria, on March 20 and will conclude in Istanbul, Turkey, on September 24.
The Esther Mahlangu Art Car will be on display at the Wits Art Museum until April 16.
“The Art Car Collection celebrates 50 years of artistic freedom and visionary design,” said BMW human resources and real estate board member Ilka Horstmeier.
“The 20 vehicles have become international icons, telling stories of society, technology and performance. Our commitment to art and culture is long-term. We are continuously developing the collection and bringing art and automotive culture together in a unique way.”
BMW said the schedule is still evolving and will continue through most of 2026. Further stops are planned including Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, Kazakhstan, Latin America, Morocco, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the US.
Click here for more information.
