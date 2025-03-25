When the Jaguar XF debuted in 2007, it marked a dramatic shift from the brand’s more traditional sedans. With its bold, modern design, the XF introduced distinctive features like the rising gear selector, setting it apart from its predecessors.
Hidden gems: left-field luxury sedans that can be yours for under R350k
In the world of luxury sedans, certain brands dominate. Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW have long been the go-to choices for executives and motorists seeking a touch of luxury.
But for those looking to stand out — whether in the corporate car park or at the country club — several left-field alternatives offer prestige and individuality. Best of all, you don’t need to spend more than R350,000 to get behind the wheel of something special, with the latest AutoTrader used car data revealing some true luxury gems.
“Luxury sedans have long been defined by a select group of brands, but the used market reveals a far richer landscape,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
“Models like the Jaguar XF, Lexus GS, and Volvo S90 offer a unique blend of prestige, craftsmanship and individuality — often at a fraction of the price of their more mainstream counterparts.
“The appeal lies not just in their affordability but in the distinct character they bring to the road.”
Cool Britannia
When the Jaguar XF debuted in 2007, it marked a dramatic shift from the brand’s more traditional sedans. With its bold, modern design, the XF introduced distinctive features like the rising gear selector, setting it apart from its predecessors.
Like the XK that arrived in 2006, the XF injected excitement back into the brand, replacing the conservative S-Type with something far more contemporary. Even today, it remains a joy to drive, with an interior that artfully blends metal, wood and leather to make every journey feel special.
The engine lineup includes everything from petrol and diesel V6s to the potent 5.0l V8, which delivers up to 346kW in its supercharged form. While the second generation dropped the V8, its powerful four- and six-cylinder options still offer fiery performance.
True to Jaguar’s reputation, the XF strikes a fine balance between driving dynamics and comfort, making it an excellent choice for enthusiasts. For those seeking even more power, the high-performance R models provide thrilling performance — though they come at a premium.
The XF remains a bargain on the used market, averaging R259,058. However, buyers at this price point should expect an older model, with an average registration age of 12 years and 129,683km on the clock.
Japanese precision
When Lexus entered the market in 1989, the Japanese proved to the world that they could build a first-rate luxury vehicle. This remains true today, with the ES and the discontinued GS sedans offering supreme reliability, exceptional build quality and a stellar luxury experience. While the GS boasts a sporting edge with its dynamic chassis and rear-wheel drive, the Camry-based ES delivers a more composed, front-wheel-drive experience.
Though they compete in the same class, the two models cater to different buyers. The Lexus ES appeals to those seeking a refined, reliable luxury car for commuting, while the GS offers added excitement for drivers who appreciate a sportier feel in their luxury sedan.
Though the GS was discontinued locally in 2018, it was available with various power trains, including a turbocharged four-cylinder, potent V6s and fuel-efficient hybrids. In South Africa the ES remains available with hybrid and four-cylinder options.
The Lexus GS is the more affordable of the two, with an average used price of R241,164, a registration age of 14 years and a mileage of 146,598km.
In contrast, the ES has an average mileage of 53,029km and a registration age of four years, but at a significantly higher average used price of R532,998 — though more affordable options exist.
For those who find the Lexus sedans too mainstream, the Infiniti Q70 presents a compelling alternative, with an average used price of R262,900.
Swedish sensibility
Image: Supplied
While Volvo is best known for its station wagons — and, more recently, its SUVs — the carmaker has a strong legacy of building luxury and executive sedans. Aside from the newly revealed ES90, the most recent additions include the S80 and S90.
The S80 spanned two generations, with the final iteration ending production in 2016 when the S90 took its place. While the S80 was available with a range of engines — including a characterful, Yamaha-sourced 4.4l V8 — the S90 relied on Volvo’s 2.0l petrol and diesel power trains, offering varying levels of power and torque.
Neither the S80 nor S90 are particularly sporty, featuring front-wheel or all-wheel drive paired with automatic transmissions. However, both excel as supremely comfortable cruisers, effortlessly absorbing road imperfections with the refinement of a Mercedes. Spacious interiors further enhance their appeal, and true to Volvo’s reputation, both sedans were engineered to exceed the crash test standards of their respective eras.
As the older model, the S80 is an affordable choice, averaging R119,967 on the used market with a registration age of 14 years and 145,333km on the odometer. The newer Volvo S90 commands a higher average price of R400,483, with an average mileage of 89,499km and half the registration age of the S80.
