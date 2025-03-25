Features

Propstore offers iconic movie cars in upcoming US auction

Vehicles on sale include cars from the ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘Thor’ movie franchises

26 March 2025 - 10:45
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
Frank Sinatra, George Barris and the Zebra Mustang from the movie 'Marriage on the Rocks'.
Image: Supplied

Propstore will host a three-day sale of memorabilia from beloved movies at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles from March 26 to 28.

Apart from more than 1,350 rare and screen-used props and costumes, there is a line-up of movie-used cars on offer.

First up is the George Barris-built 1965 Custom “Zebra” Mustang Jim Blake used to drop off Tracy Edwards, played by actress and singer Nancy Sinatra, in the 1965 movie Marriage on the Rocks.

Edwards’ father, Dan Edwards, was played by crooner Frank Sinatra, Nancy’s father in real life, questioned the unique style of the vehicle in the movie.

It’s expected to fetch between $100,000 (R1.8m) and $200,000 (R3.6m).

Oldsmobile Cutlass

The Oldmobile Cutlass, produced between 1961 and 1999, was named after a type of sword.
Image: Supplied

If you fancy the rust orange Oldsmobile Cutlass that flung John Wick into other vehicles and street objects in the fourth installation of the action flick as he made his way to Sacre-Coeur to be attacked by assassins, the car is also on sale.

The vehicle, VIN 336870Z106302, featured an original engine and includes registration paperwork from Germany. It is not registered in the US for legal street use.

They are asking between $25,000 (R453,868) and $50,000 (R907,885.) 

1973 Ford Econoline

The Ford Econoline (also known as the Ford E-series) were full-size vans sold in the US from 1961.
Image: Supplied

Luis’ (Michael Pena) 1973 Ford Econoline from the Ant-Man is also on offer.  

In the film Luis, Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) former cellmate turned heist team member, drove the Econoline throughout most of their escapades together.

In later movies, Luis faces up to Thanos (Josh Brolin), who destroys him during the Battle of Earth.

Introduced as the replacement of the Ford F-series panel van, the Ford Econoline range of full-size vans was manufactured by the Ford Motor Company between 1961 and 2015.

The vehicle is being sold for between $15,000 (R272,383) and $30,000 (R544,635).

1973 Pinzgauer 710K

The 1973 Pinzgauer used in the 2011 movie 'Thor' was driven by the character Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).
Image: Supplied

Sticking to fantasy hero flicks, the Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) stunt 1973 Pinzgauer her character used to study strange atmospheric phenomena occurring in New Mexico is also available.

The Pinzgauer is a no-nonsense, military-grade family off-roader built in the late 1960s by Steyr-Daimler-Puch of Graz, Austria, famous manufacturers of the Mercedes-AMG G63. It was named after the Pinzgauer Austrian breed of cattle. It’s estimated to cost between $12,000 (R217,865) and $24,000 (R435,784).

The Propstore opened in 1998. Founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the props and costumes used to create his favourite films, and he found he could provide collectors access to the coveted pieces.

The auctions began in 2014, with the Propstore regularly hosting live auctions. You can visit them at www.propstore.com.

