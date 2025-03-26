Tracking down the 2025 South African Car of the Year

The journey starts by studying the list of cars launched over the annual period, selecting semi-finalists, whittled down to the eventual list of vehicles that will compete for glory — there are 17 in the running this year. They are spread across six categories: Budget, Family, Premium, Executive, Adventure Utility and Performance.
Image: Chris Wall
I have come to realise it is better not to think of the South African Car of the Year (SA Coty) competition as consumer-centric in focus. I say this as someone who has for the past three years served on its planning committee and jury.
No, the event is decidedly industry-centric. It celebrates and showcases carmakers' best efforts over a 12-month period, limited to new releases only. This is the SA Guild of Mobility Journalists' big annual automotive pageant, giving flowers to the best and brightest.
In some years the crowned winner is one that resonates with the wider public, a car that might be on the shopping radars of average buyers. In other instances, the victor is a product that most could only dream of having parked in the garage — winners that have brought the competition under fire for being elitist, out of touch with the realities of the average car buyer.
Thing is, there will always be disagreement as to what ought to define a Car of the Year. Should it be based solely on sales? No prizes for guessing which model would win that award each year. Should there be an overall price-cap on the winner? That would exclude models that deserve acknowledgment for evolving the automotive breed.
Overall “excellence” is the over-arching theme here. Cars that take expectations to the next level, redefining segment standards, innovating where others have stood still.
More than two-dozen members comprise the SA Coty jury. In addition to traditional motoring journalists, it has expanded to include motoring content creators for a more representative panel.
2025 SA Car of the Year's hot contenders
Omoda C9 2.0 TGDI Inspire (Premium) | R785,900
Image: Chris Wall
Instant wow factor from the moment those extending door handles emerge. Premium surfaces abound, with leatherette-lined panels and classy materials. Big moment for the Chinese brand, simply being categorised in Premium company. This is a car that makes you feel special, for less money than a base German C-segment hatchback.
There were issues though. Could not figure out how to turn off the navigation system, which had a mind of its own. The driver aids are far too intrusive and hypersensitive. It exhibited a fair amount of body-roll despite the suspension being sprung on the firm side. The brakes could inspire more confidence. Motor pulls strong, however. Impressive package at the price, I understand the appeal.
GAC GS3 Emzoom 1.5T R-Style (Budget) | R489,900
Image: Chris Wall
Such a spunky thing. Sharp and angular styling get plenty of attention. Pronged, pointy side mirrors are nifty. Snug cabin with a driver-centric feel. An aspirational hot crossover right down to the “loud” exhaust button on the steering. Fruity engine note, nimble enough but not a bona fide sporting machine. Infotainment easy to navigate. Sporty interior trimmings. An easy car to like and somewhat breaks the generic Chinese compact mold. Pricey in relation to certain rivals though.
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S SE Performance (Performance) | R2,476,800
Image: Chris Wall
First time driving it — and I had been suffering from Fomo. That feeling was unfounded because the new W206 C 63 is underwhelming from an emotional standpoint. Critical lens on, it is impressive: agile with the four-wheel steering, a true corner-slayer. The 2.0l hybrid is suitably punchy if not as brutal as a six-cylinder M3 in delivery. Buzzy, synthesised engine noise takes some getting used to. Sporting cabin with the appropriate level of sophistication dialled in. A genuine performance car but does not leave the heart racing like the other two vehicles in the category this year.
BMW X3 20d xDrive (Premium) | R1,136,417
Image: Chris Wall
Rousing one's sense of patriotism. The X3 is a big deal for South Africa, not just BMW — it is built in Rosslyn, for the world, creating jobs and contributing to the economy. New, future-forward cockpit layout in-line with the rest of the BMW range. Still not convinced by those tiny slats for vents. The rest of it is textbook BMW user-friendliness.
Astonishing refinement is clear within the first few kilometres. This is an ICE car but is hushed to an incredible level of silence. Deft handling and quite effortless at pace. Responsive and light steering the point where you one-arm it down a soaked slalom. This car is double cream.
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI R-Line DSG (Family) | R766,300
Image: Chris Wall
SA Coty testing highlights dramatic contrasts. Tiguan felt like a downgrade from X3 — different class or course. Always have to remind one's self to stay mindful of competitors and compare apples with apples. The Volkswagen is a front-runner in its class.
Nice (optional) toys. First thing activated was the seat massager. Being kneaded while tackling Zwartkops was sublime. R-Line model has dynamic feel, the 1.4 TSI can sound a tad strained though. A pleasant vehicle, stays true to typical Volkswagen brand hallmarks — quirk-free, sturdy feel, inoffensive and vanilla hued.
GWM P500 2.4T 4x4 Ultra Luxury (Adventure Utility) | R999,900
Image: Chris Wall
A luxury pick-up in the vein of those American double cabs we see on TV but never received. Upmarket interior trimmings but cannot shake the chintzy feel in certain aspects. Wallowy on asphalt. Unnerved by braking test, where the pedal felt like stomping on a balloon. Managed to do the off-roading bits but not without protest, with systems graunching and clicking and tyres struggling for purchase in some sections. Definitely more at home on the road.
BMW M5 (Performance) | R2,690,000
Image: Chris Wall
An absolute nuke. Possibly too much power for a technical circuit such as Zwartkops. Rocket ship acceleration, a truly opulent, lounge-like cabin execution, theatric exterior and oodles of drift potential easily accessed on skidpan in 2WD mode. The M5 is an assault on all senses. Delivers a lot of everything. Overwhelming in many ways. As it should be, since it has the biggest pricetag here.
There are criticisms to be made when comparing it directly with its predecessor though. Considerably heavier than the former, non-hybrid M5. Curiously, slower to 100km/h too by 0.1 of a second.
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2.8GD-6 VX-R (Adventure Utility) | R1,448,900
Image: Chris Wall
Classical, old testament Toyota engineering, but blended with just the right amount of modernity — to a degree that will not offend faithfuls. Tactile switchgear and interior build quality that exudes durability. Reasonable on-road dynamics. Made the off-road course seek like a doddle. Effortless capability as the systems do all the heavy lifting. As a do-it-all adventurer it is hard to beat — though that 2.8l does not feel fully up to task in some environments.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E220d AMG Line (Executive) | R1,541,260
Image: Chris Wall
Did you know the last Mercedes-Benz E-Class to win SA Coty was the 260E (W124)? A long time ago. Getting into the new one, it was the only car I connected my Bluetooth to — for the full 3D sound experience (the Burmeister incorporates speakers into the front seats).
Effortlessly regal, in that traditional E-Class way, but so thoroughly modern, from its MBUX Hyperscreen to its clever in-car assistant. Polished diesel is flattering to the easy-going personality of the car. Costs more than its direct rival here, however.
Mini Countryman S ALL4 (Family) | R821,074
Image: Chris Wall
The huge Mini fires up with an exaggerated buzz. Make no mistake, this is a sizeable thing — of course, endowed with those typical Mini virtues. That includes a huge central infotainment circle, cheerful cabin design, whimsical acoustic signatures and a fairly tidy driving character. BMW engineering is evident and that kinship is reflected in the price, vs the other rivals in this Family category.
BMW 5 Series 520d M Sport (Executive) | R1,278,731
Image: Chris Wall
True to form, the Bimmer has a dynamic upper-hand over its chief rival — tangibly more plugged-in when driving in spirited fashion. But does not drop the ball where plushness is concerned, its sporty character is overlaid with a rich sense of substance. Arguably lacks the perceived special factor of the E-Class but undercuts its Stuttgart rival by a fair margin in price, without glaring omissions. Remember that historically, the 5 Series is no stranger to SA Coty titles.
Ford Mustang 5.0 GT Fastback (Performance) | R1,300,000
Image: Chris Wall
Same as it ever was, but a dash smarter than before. Cabin addresses most of the criticisms held against its predecessor. Loud, proud 5.0l became the background track to the day's activities — thundering, with a cheeky chortle punctuating conversation in the pits. The least expensive model in its category, stirring the soul in a visceral way that the more sophisticated Teutonic contenders just could not match. Long live normally-aspirated V8 power.
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX (Budget) | R264,900
Image: Chris Wall
Great where it matters, improved safety is hugely commendable with six airbags across the board, fun to drive, light on its feet, replete with all expected amenities at the price. That includes cruise control and LED headlamps. Feels like a car that would last well beyond the average repayment term. There is not more you can ask for from a budget steed under R300,000 than what the stylish new Swift delivers — aside from a slightly bigger boot perhaps.
Mitsubishi Triton 2.4 GLS 4x4 (Adventure Utility) | R759,990
Image: Chris Wall
A pleasant refresher after driving this vehicle at its 2024 launch, the new Triton is a commendable evolution, with improved on-road abilities. It gains a modern cabin. Still a toughie off-road; with the excellent Super Select system enabling easy traversing through ruts and uphill obstacles. More of an observation than an outright criticism: the Mitsubishi's agricultural roots are much clearer, in contrast to the other two vehicles here. In redemption, is the least expensive by some margin.
Jaecoo J7 1.6T Glacier (Family) | R599,900
Image: Chris Wall
Jaecoo and its sister brand Omoda are giving South African buyers loftier tastes for less. This is a nice enough car. Huge infotainment screen has dazzle factor (literally, when driven at night and you try to find the brightness setting). Finicky gear selector. Rear-view mirror distorted and hurts eyes. Industrial 1.5l engine. As with most Chinese options, you might find it easy to live with these gripes, given how keen the pricing and the high-level of standard equipment.
Mahindra 3XO AX7L (Budget) | R404,999
Image: Chris Wall
The Indian brand's compact crossover marks a positive evolution over the former XUV 300. Its styling is not everyone's cup of chai, but it does receive a fair amount of attention, especially with the brighter hues on offer. Safety specification is commendable and it boasts an impressive powertrain that rates highly for punch and overall smoothness.
Respectable road manners. But let down by plasticky interior, intrusive driver aids and possibly the worst stop-start system ever featured in any car on the market today. Outclassed by the Chinese for perceived build quality and refinement.
