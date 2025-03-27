Features

Historic Citroën ZX Rallye Raid heads to auction at Villa d’Estehe

27 March 2025 - 13:34 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chassis C05 competed in three consecutive Paris-Dakar Rallies as part of the Citroën factory team.
Chassis C05 competed in three consecutive Paris-Dakar Rallies as part of the Citroën factory team.
Image: Supplied

Broad Arrow Auctions will showcase several notable motorsport models at its inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction on May 24 and 25, including a 1990 Citroën ZX Rallye Raid with a distinguished Paris-Dakar history.

Chassis C05 competed in three consecutive Paris-Dakar Rallies as part of the Citroën factory team.

In 1991, Alain Ambrosino drove it to sixth place in the Paris-Tripoli-Dakar Rally, followed by two seventh place finishes in the Paris-Dakar-Cape Town and Paris-Tangiers-Dakar events.

These performances helped secure Citroën Sport’s FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallying title.

After retiring from competition, the car remained in the Citroën Heritage collection until 2011, when it was acquired by a private owner. It then underwent a meticulous two-year restoration to its 1990 Pharaohs Rally specification, as driven by Ari Vatanen.

Now a sought-after collector’s item, the ZX Rallye Raid has made appearances at prestigious events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance.

It is offered with an extensive history file, restoration documents and two Citroën Sport racing suits from the 1991 season.

Broad Arrow Auctions estimates its value at €475,000 to €525,000 (R9.3m to R10.3m).

READ MORE:

Jack Nicholson’s Mercedes-Benz 600 heads to auction

The Mercedes-Benz 600 made its debut at the 1963 Frankfurt Motor Show as the German marque’s flagship luxury saloon.
Motoring
21 hours ago

Propstore offers iconic movie cars in upcoming US auction

Propstore will host a three-day sale of memorabilia from beloved movies at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles from March 26 to 28.
Motoring
1 day ago

Creative Rides to offer coveted classic cars at March auction

Johannesburg-based auction house Creatives Rides will host another sale on March 27.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Historic Citroën ZX Rallye Raid heads to auction at Villa d’Estehe Features
  2. Porsche upgrades its infotainment system for new model year news
  3. Red Bull to swap Lawson for Tsunoda starting Japanese Grand Prix Motorsport
  4. Citroën announces C3 Panel Van during executive visit to SA news
  5. New book chronicles 60 years of Porsche racing at Kyalami Motoring

Latest Videos

Malaika - Destiny
The Tokens - The Lion Sleeps Tonight