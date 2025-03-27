Features

WATCH | Ignition TV talks to Jetour South Africa's Nic Campbell

27 March 2025 - 09:50 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she interviews vice-president of Jetour South Africa Nic Campbell. 

MORE:

WATCH | What’s the best 4x4 for camping?

In this episode of Ignition TV 'Buyer's Guide', the team goes in search of the best 4x4 for camping. They also help a viewer track down a suitable ...
Motoring
3 days ago

IN PICS | Toyota Fortuner Challenge a gruelling display of greatness and grit

Toyota South Africa Motors hosted the eighth edition of its popular Fortuner Challenge from 10 to 11 March 2025.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV at the 2025 VW Indaba

Join the Ignition TV crew as they go behind the scenes at the recent 2025 VW Indaba.
Motoring
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Historic Citroën ZX Rallye Raid heads to auction at Villa d’Estehe Features
  2. Porsche upgrades its infotainment system for new model year news
  3. Red Bull to swap Lawson for Tsunoda starting Japanese Grand Prix Motorsport
  4. Citroën announces C3 Panel Van during executive visit to SA news
  5. New book chronicles 60 years of Porsche racing at Kyalami Motoring

Latest Videos

Malaika - Destiny
The Tokens - The Lion Sleeps Tonight