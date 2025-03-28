Features

WATCH | Ignition TV on the Omoda and Jaecoo Safari Drive

28 March 2025 - 14:18 By Ignition TV
Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe and a group of international motoring media as they explore the scenic Garden Route in a convoy of hybrid models from Omoda and Jaecoo in a bid to find out how far you can go on a single tank of fuel.

