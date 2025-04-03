Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a student track down a fuel-efficient used car for under R50,000.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Can you buy a fuel-efficient used car for R50,000?
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a student track down a fuel-efficient used car for under R50,000.
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV at the George Old Car Show 2025
WATCH | Ignition TV on the Omoda and Jaecoo Safari Drive
WATCH | Ignition TV talks to Jetour South Africa's Nic Campbell
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos