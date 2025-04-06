Features

How to pack up and tow like a pro this Easter

New technology on Ford's Everest and Ranger models ensures greater safety and fewer hiccups when towing a trailer or caravan

07 April 2025 - 09:44 By Phuti Mpyane
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
Road users towing trailers or caravans are expected to be among the thousands heading to holiday destinations in the coming weeks.
Image: Supplied

With thousands of people expected to get on the roads for the annual Easter holiday season, increased traffic volumes mean a higher risk of accidents.

And with many road users expected to be towing an assortment of trailers and caravans, Ford SA invited the media to showcase the various towing systems found on its Ranger and Everest models.

To start, all Everest and Ranger models except the Raptor are permitted to tow a maximum of 3,500kg. The loud and burly bakkie is limited to 2,500kg, which brings us to the next important bit for towing.

Before hitching up, ensure that your driver’s licence permits the load you plan to tow.

  • Code B: trailers with a GVM (gross vehicle mass) of 750kg or less.
  • Code EB: trailers with a GVM exceeding 750kg, including caravans and heavier trailers.
  • Code EC1: towing a GVM between 3,500kg and 16,000kg.
  • Code EC: towing vehicles with a GVM over 16,000kg.   
Pairing car to trailer is no longer a nightmare thanks to innovative solutions.
Image: Supplied

Hitching and Towing

The Ranger Tremor, Wildtrak, Wildtrak X, Platinum and Raptor models, and Everest models from the Sport upwards, come fitted standard with innovative towing assistance systems.

Dynamic Hitch Assist is used for centimetre-perfect alignment of the tow ball under the hitch receiver, with a top-down view, including a dedicated guideline appearing on the large digital screen for clear accuracy. It takes one shot after initiation to align a large caravan, and it will bring peace of mind to hitching a trailer single-handedly.

Pre-flight checks

With the holiday accoutrements packed, and the wiring harness married to the car, the next step is entering the trailer or caravan size and measurements into the car’s computer brain to run a test pattern of the tail lamps, brake lights and indicator lights. Up to 10 caravans or trailers can be stored in the memory.

Activating the dedicated Tow/Haul drive mode on the rotary selector primes the drivetrain components to provide engine braking when driving in hilly areas, and increased resistance on the steering wheel for better control and comfort.

Trailer sway is a real threat, but the new age Ranger and Everest models come fitted with a system that counters it.
Image: Supplied

On the move

On the move, Trailer Sway Control works in the background to provide added stability and help to reduce side-to-side movement. The system works with the vehicle’s electronic stability control system and warns the driver if the trailer begins to sway, and if necessary autonomously applies brake pressure to individual wheels and reduces engine power to help the driver regain control.

Rear-facing cameras on the left and right flanks also provide images when the turn signals are used, for safe negotiation of intersections.

Pro Trailer Backup Assist with Trailer Reverse Guidance 

Pro Trailer Backup Assist with Reverse Guidance is another innovative system that allows for semi-autonomous positioning of a trailer anywhere you want, using the rotary drive mode selector as a steering wheel. In conjunction with a suite of cameras, the driver simply rotates the knob left or right in the direction they want the trailer to go, while the system controls the steering wheel on their behalf.

Modern Ford bakkies and SUVs can reverse a trailer on your behalf semi-autonomously.
Image: Supplied

Top tips for safe towing

  • Plan your journey carefully, considering height restrictions, weather conditions and extra travel time. Load a trailer evenly, with about 60% of the load positioned over the front half of the trailer and the centre of gravity slightly ahead of the axle.
  • Safety chains must be correctly attached and crossed under the trailer tongue to act as a backup in case of coupling failure, and always adhere to vehicle manufacturer guidelines regarding weight limitations.
  • Understand the towing capacity (the maximum weight a vehicle can tow), tongue weight (the pressure exerted by the trailer on the hitch), and aggregate trailer mass (the total loaded weight of the trailer).
  • Inspect tyres for damage and correct tread depth, verify the functionality of trailer brakes and lights, ensure secure and lubricated tow couplings, and check wheel bearings.
  • Maintain a safe following distance when driving, as braking distances will be longer. Be gentle with the accelerator and brakes, and steer smoothly, especially in wet or slippery conditions.
  • Avoid sudden steering manoeuvres that might cause the trailer to sway, and slow down well before entering corners and curves. Expect stronger effects from wind gusts and wind shifts caused by large trucks, and overtake only when you have enough space and time.
  • Be mindful of your trailer’s size and load height when driving, parking and navigating roads with height restrictions, and consider the trailer’s tendency to “cut in” on corners and curves when merging or turning.

 

