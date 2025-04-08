Features

WATCH | Can you get a seven-seater SUV on a R3,000 per month budget?

08 April 2025 - 16:57 By Ignition TV
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they see if they can find a viewer a practical and fuel-efficient automatic seven-seater SUV on a R3,000 per month budget.

