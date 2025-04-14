It has long been theorised that high-performance race cars, such as those used in Formula 1, could be driven upside down due to the amount of downforce they generate at speed, but it has never been attempted.
Now British niche sports car manufacturer McMurtry Automotive has demonstrated the feat with its Spéirling supercar, which uses a fan under the car’s floor to create suction. This Downforce-on-Demand system creates sufficient vacuum to hold it upside down, exceeding the force of gravity — even at a standstill.
Other sports cars and race cars can only produce downforce at high speeds using aerodynamic wings. The underfloor fan allows the Spéirling to accelerate, brake and turn with significantly more grip than other cars, especially at low speed.
Thomas Yates, co-founder and MD of McMurtry Automotive, recently demonstrated the technology at the firm’s headquarters in Gloucestershire, England, an event attended by employees and independent adjudicators.
He drove the car onto a specially built rotating rig and turned on the fan to suck the car to the floor. The floor of the platform then rotated, fully inverting the hypercar, the Downforce-on-Demand system creating a sufficient vacuum to hold it upside down, exceeding the force of gravity. Once fully inverted, Yates drove forward entirely unsupported.
WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling becomes first car to drive upside down
Using a fan for suction, the British supercar is able to stick to a ceiling — even when standing still
It has long been theorised that high-performance race cars, such as those used in Formula 1, could be driven upside down due to the amount of downforce they generate at speed, but it has never been attempted.
Now British niche sports car manufacturer McMurtry Automotive has demonstrated the feat with its Spéirling supercar, which uses a fan under the car’s floor to create suction. This Downforce-on-Demand system creates sufficient vacuum to hold it upside down, exceeding the force of gravity — even at a standstill.
Other sports cars and race cars can only produce downforce at high speeds using aerodynamic wings. The underfloor fan allows the Spéirling to accelerate, brake and turn with significantly more grip than other cars, especially at low speed.
Thomas Yates, co-founder and MD of McMurtry Automotive, recently demonstrated the technology at the firm’s headquarters in Gloucestershire, England, an event attended by employees and independent adjudicators.
He drove the car onto a specially built rotating rig and turned on the fan to suck the car to the floor. The floor of the platform then rotated, fully inverting the hypercar, the Downforce-on-Demand system creating a sufficient vacuum to hold it upside down, exceeding the force of gravity. Once fully inverted, Yates drove forward entirely unsupported.
Ferrari 12Cilindri wins 2025 Car Design Award
“This demonstration was an exciting proof of concept using a small purpose-built rig, but is perhaps just the beginning of what’s possible,” said Yates.
“With a longer inverted track or a suitable tunnel, we may be able to drive even further. Huge congratulations and thanks to the entire McMurtry Automotive team, especially the engineers involved in the car and fan system’s design; they are the heroes of today.”
The feat was the latest record-breaking outing for the Spéirling after it smashed the Top Gear Test Track record by 3.1 seconds, beating the V10 Renault R24 Formula 1 race car from 2004. The Spéirling also holds the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb outright record and the Laguna Seca Corkskrew Hillclimb record.
The McMurtry Spéirling is a single-seat, electric hypercar that is able to accelerate from 0-96km/h in just 1.5 seconds, complete a quarter mile in eight seconds, and corner at more than 3g (three times the force of gravity).
It was envisioned by one of Britain’s most successful businesspeople, the billionaire and prolific inventor Sir David McMurtry, who died in December. McMurtry Automotive continues his legacy with a small team of engineers.
The car used to set the upside-down record was a prototype of a Spéirling Pure production model to be launched in 2026, with only 100 to be made.
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | Tracking down a reliable used car for less than R150,000
WATCH | McLaren to enter Le Mans with WEC hypercar in 2027
WATCH | Ignition TV at the George Old Car Show 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos