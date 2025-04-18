South African consumers can’t get enough of sport utility vehicles (SUVs). Favoured for their commanding driving position and increased ground clearance, they remain the country’s most popular body style, with 126,320 units sold last year, according to the 2024 AutoTrader Annual Car Industry Report.
The report also reveals that the average price of a used SUV sold on AutoTrader in 2024 was R497,964, with an average mileage of 65,866km and an average registration year of four years. But what if you're after something with more prestige and luxury for the same price as the average used SUV?
According to AutoTrader, several compelling options under R500,000 offer the luxury and image many buyers are after — though you’ll likely need to consider slightly older models with higher mileage.
“SUVs continue to dominate South Africa’s roads, and it’s easy to see why,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
“They offer a great blend of space, practicality and presence. What’s interesting is that for the same average price of a used SUV — about R500,000 — some compelling luxury options are available. These may be older and come with higher mileage, but if you’re prepared for the upkeep, you can enjoy a level of prestige, performance and comfort that would have cost significantly more when new.”
Seven used luxury SUVs you can buy for under R500,000
Image: Supplied
South African consumers can’t get enough of sport utility vehicles (SUVs). Favoured for their commanding driving position and increased ground clearance, they remain the country’s most popular body style, with 126,320 units sold last year, according to the 2024 AutoTrader Annual Car Industry Report.
The report also reveals that the average price of a used SUV sold on AutoTrader in 2024 was R497,964, with an average mileage of 65,866km and an average registration year of four years. But what if you're after something with more prestige and luxury for the same price as the average used SUV?
According to AutoTrader, several compelling options under R500,000 offer the luxury and image many buyers are after — though you’ll likely need to consider slightly older models with higher mileage.
“SUVs continue to dominate South Africa’s roads, and it’s easy to see why,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
“They offer a great blend of space, practicality and presence. What’s interesting is that for the same average price of a used SUV — about R500,000 — some compelling luxury options are available. These may be older and come with higher mileage, but if you’re prepared for the upkeep, you can enjoy a level of prestige, performance and comfort that would have cost significantly more when new.”
These two put the ‘sport’ in sports utility vehicle
Before the arrival of the BMW X5, SUVs and off-roaders were largely seen as cumbersome and less engaging to drive than their sedan and estate counterparts. But when the X5 debuted in 1999, it redefined expectations, proving that a luxury SUV could be fun to drive. With an average registration age of 12 years, buyers typically look at later versions of the E70 generation.
The second-generation X5, the E70, introduced a new level of luxury and refinement, along with the first-ever X5 M — the debut SUV from BMW’s M division. With a budget cap of R500,000, most shoppers will likely consider the 30d.
As the name suggests, it’s powered by a 3.0l turbodiesel six-cylinder engine. Depending on the model year, it offers up to 180kW and 540Nm of torque, making it the sensible pick in the range — especially given its fuel efficiency of 7.4l/100km when driven with restraint.
Image: Supplied
Considering our price ceiling, the average X5 currently retails for R333,401, with an average mileage of 173,944km. That’s a lot of car for the money, but buyers should be aware of potential issues. The E70 is known to suffer from front-wheel bearing wear and occasional fuel pump problems. As with any used vehicle, a thorough inspection is essential to ensure you get a well-maintained example.
Even sportier — and more prestigious — than the X5, the Porsche Cayenne is widely credited with rescuing the brand when it launched in 2003, attracting a new wave of buyers to the Stuttgart-based marque. The Cayenne generally carries a premium, reflected in its average used price of R347,436 — despite a higher average mileage of 171,579km and an average registration age of 14 years.
At this price point, turbodiesel variants are the most common, offering a balance of performance and efficiency. However, the first-generation Cayenne GTS is within reach for those willing to go a little older. It’s powered by a naturally aspirated 4.8l V8 producing 298kW, offering the kind of performance that helped the Cayenne stand out in the first place.
Image: Porsche
Not interested in sportiness? These SUVs prioritise comfort and refinement
AMG models aside, Mercedes-Benz has long been known for its superior on-road comfort and refinement, and the Mercedes GLE-Class captures this well. With a supple ride, a beautifully built interior, and all the polish expected from the Three-pointed Star, getting behind the wheel of a GLE could make you feel like a million bucks.
With the highest average price (R443,967) and one of the lowest average mileages (143,786km), the GLE also has the lowest average registration age at nine years. That’s because it’s only been around since 2015, when Mercedes renamed the third-generation ML to align with the rest of the range. There are various engines to choose from, ranging from four-cylinder diesels to lusty V8s, including AMGs. The sensible pick is the 350d, which offers 190kW and 620Nm of torque.
While Mercedes has a solid reputation for quality, the GLE has a few known issues, including infotainment glitches and air suspension faults.
Image: Supplied
SUV buyers who want to maximise reliability without sacrificing luxury can consider the Lexus RX. Known for its durability, the RX may not have the presence or prestige of the Mercedes, but it’s got the quality to match. And with an average price of R236,145, it’s one of the most affordable alternatives on the list.
Owners tend to hang onto the RX, so the highest average registration age of 14 years isn’t surprising. Some may be put off by the 175,326km average mileage, but many experts believe the Lexus SUV can cover over 400,000km with basic maintenance and care. That said, buyers should check the car thoroughly — it’s still a used luxury vehicle. The RX is also available with frugal hybrid powertrains.
Image: Supplied
Need space for the kids? These luxury seven-seaters are the ones to go for
When the Volvo XC90 was launched in 2002, customers snapped up the carmaker’s first-ever SUV thanks to its clever packaging. Few rivals offered a proper seven-seater layout with usable legroom across all three rows — and a boot that remained practical even with all seats up. The second-generation model arrived a decade ago and is still in production. While many might expect it to feel dated by now, the XC90 remains a thoroughly competent package that still feels modern and luxurious.
All engines are 2.0l four-cylinder units with various power outputs in both diesel and petrol. While not as refined as the petrols, diesel variants suit the XC90 better, thanks to their stronger torque and better economy. The D5, for example, produces 168kW and 470Nm The XC90 also boasts one of the lowest average registration ages (nine years), the lowest average mileage (135,411km), and the second-highest average price (R408,238). It’s a strong contender — genuinely practical, family-friendly and backed by Volvo’s exceptional crash protection.
Image: Volvo
Those who prefer their seven-seaters with a German badge might look at the Audi Q7, while buyers who need genuine off-road ability can consider the Land Rover Discovery.
All three vehicles come with their own maintenance demands, and in the case of the Discovery, components like the air suspension and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) valves are worth checking.
READ MORE:
The many faces of the Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen
Lexus GX vs Toyota Land Cruiser Prado: What’s the difference?
Hidden gems: left-field luxury sedans that can be yours for under R350k
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos