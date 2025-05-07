Unpacking the 2025 South African Car of the Year winners

It might not have won the competition outright, but its custodians can be proud of the Swift's performance, trumping cars costing several times more.
Image: Supplied
History often repeats itself. In the 2024 South African Car of the Year (SA Coty) competition, it was the BMW 7 Series that won, with the Suzuki Fronx in second and the BMW M2 third.
The 2025 instalment played out similarly: BMW took the main trophy with its X3, followed by the Suzuki Swift as runner-up and third place going to the BMW M5. In addition to finishing on the podium, these contenders also won the titles in their respective categories: Premium (BMW X3); Budget (Suzuki Swift) and Performance (BMW M5).
BMW X3 named 2025 South African Car of the Year
In the Adventure Utility class it was the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado that outpaced its peers, while the Volkswagen Tiguan showed its supremacy in the Family category. The Bavarian brand rounded off its dominance with the 5 Series being awarded the top spot in the Executive category.
THE PROCESS
We have previously written about how SA Car of the Year works and published an account of impressions after the testing days for the 2025 edition. Before we unpack the winners in further detail, here is a quick refresh on how it goes down at the event, which is sponsored by Old Mutual Insure.
SA Coty is not a consumer-orientated competition. Rather, it focuses on showcasing the best the motor industry has to offer in terms of new releases, looking at models introduced within a 12-month period. The theme of seeking and recognising “excellence” is the SA Coty cornerstone: contenders that elevate standards not just for their respective genres but the collective car family.
Inevitably, there will be — and has always been — vehement debate as to what constitutes a worthy SA Coty. The good thing is the competition is not based on whims, guesswork or a random ballot.
Tracking down the 2025 South African Car of the Year
Organised under the auspices of the SA Guild of Mobility Journalists, (SAGMJ), SA Coty begins with a semifinalist table of eligible vehicles, eventually whittled down to an ultimate spread of finalists that will compete for the top honour. The vehicles are also categorised. In the 2025 competition there were 17 models in the six categories of Budget, Premium, Family, Adventure Utility, Performance and Executive.
In March the 27-strong jury comprising respected motoring journalists and content creators evaluates the contenders on road and track, scoring the models using an exhaustive rubric, with every conceivable aspect under scrutiny — from suspension to safety features, value for money, infotainment capabilities, driver assistance functions, economy and more. The scores are tallied and audited with the winners announced at an annual event hosted by the SAGMJ.
It is interesting to note that BMW is the manufacturer with the most number of title wins in the history of SA Coty, which kicked off in 1986. This year marks the eighth victory for the Munich marque. The first BMW model to win was the 735i in 1988.
THE 2025 SA COTY
Image: Supplied
BMW introduced the G45 X3 to national media towards the end of last year. Much like the 3 Series did when it was produced locally, this is a model that rouses your sense of patriotism: it is built in Tshwane, for the local region and various export markets. The manufacturer invested about R4.2bn in its Rosslyn facility to make this happen, a considerable investment with effects beyond that of car production; creating jobs on the line and across the supply chain.
Aside from stoking warm, fuzzy feelings about its made-in-SA status, the X3 made a positive impression in the areas that matter. Fair enough, the styling continues to divide opinion. Those oversized kidney grilles, for example, are goofy. But under the skin it proved to be a product of great substance.
The X3 is sold in diesel, petrol and plug-in hybrid derivatives. For the test days, the manufacturer supplied the 20d xDrive derivative. The quietness of the vehicle was remarkable for an oil-burner, hushed and devoid of vibration to the point where you would hardly notice it was a diesel.
On the road its refinement levels shone, with a level of comfort and insulation that appears to upstage cars with more luxurious constitutions and higher price tags. The X3 ranges from R1,136,417 to R1,545,447.
Its cabin is a masterclass in how digitisation ought to be done. Screen-intensive, yes, but without abandoning familiarity and outright ease of use. The driver assistance functions have been fine-tuned for the nuances of South African roads, with a lane-keeping aid that is never flummoxed and steering assistance that is not intrusive. It is progressive without being overly complicated.
With its torque-rich performance, superb economy, sharp dynamic reflexes typical of a BMW, spacious interior and a slick user experience, the X3 20d xDrive is a complete package and deserving winner.
It was allocated to the Premium class, competing with the Volvo EX30 and Omoda C9.
SWIFT PUNCHES ABOVE ITS WEIGHT
Image: Supplied
M5 DELIVERS EVERYTHING IN EXCESS
Image: Supplied
Third overall, the BMW M5 triumphed over its peers in the Performance category, the 5.0l Ford Mustang and four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG C 63.
On the test days, the Bavarian powerhouse was a lot to take in for most. From its bulging physique (finished in green paint) to the opulent, lounge-like interior execution, it is a car that makes a bombastic statement from the get-go. As if the basic sticker price of R2,745,000 had not already seized attention.
Then you get behind the wheel. Though it can be driven in pure electric mode, the main purpose of the hybrid system is to aid performance. With the V8 on song and electric systems in play, the M5 accelerates ferociously, four-wheel steering allowed jurors to scythe through the technical layout at Zwartkops and the tenacious xDrive grip kept the super-saloon on the bitumen.
Critically, viewed against its forebears, much can be said about the heavier, more complicated G90 M5. In isolation, the latest model still delivers on the mandate set by the original: to deliver devastating performance in a practical and luxurious four-door format.
TIGUAN TOP IN FAMILY VALUES
Image: Supplied
The Mini Countryman and Jaecoo J7 lick their wounds while the spoils of victory are enjoyed by Volkswagen's Tiguan in the Family vehicle category.
It carries a base price of R664,500 and the unit we tested was the 1.4 TSI R-Line (R766,300). Cost-wise, that placed the fighter between the Chinese and British-German peers.
A conservative evolution over its predecessor, the familiarity of the Tiguan and adherence to traditional Volkswagen values seemed to hold it in good stead.
Quirk-free ergonomics, semi-autonomous driver assistance functions that work well in the real world, above average build quality and commendable road manners, the German SUV is a cohesive product.
It also brings dazzle factor with features such as massaging seats, a nice-to-have not usually expected from its direct class rivals.
PRADO A CAPABLE ADVENTURER
Image: Supplied
Mitsubishi's latest Triton and the bold GWM P500 put in a respectable fight for Adventure Utility category honours, but the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado won the affections of the jury.
The Japanese off-roader has an enviable reputation and heritage. From a visual standpoint, the latest iteration draws endearingly from the square-edged, wagon-like templates of forebears.
Inside though, it is a tad more progressive than usually expected from Toyota's ladder-frame SUVs, with sizeable screens complementing the retention of physical switchgear, as well as materials that lean towards the premium side in texture.
Our 2.8 GD-6 VX-R (R1,448,900) tester sealed its fate on the off-road course, markedly superior in the way it handled business. Effortless terrain mashing was delivered by the intelligent four-wheel drive system and electronic aids, including a clever crawl function, essentially cruise control for bundu bashing.
Hosed-off and nosed onto asphalt, the heavyset Prado delivers a comfortable driving experience, while the proven 2.8l turbocharged-diesel unit brings sufficient grunt and reasonable economy to the party.
FIVE DEEMED EXECUTIVE LEADER
Image: Supplied
This was a close two-horse race. In the Executive class, we saw an age-old battle between BMW and Mercedes-Benz, as the 5 Series and E-Class went toe-to-toe for supremacy.
They were evenly matched, both being diesel derivatives. If it were based on looks alone, though, the elegant Mercedes-Benz would have clinched the title without blinking.
At R1,278,371 the price of the 520d M Sport tester undercut that of the E220d AMG Line (R1,541,260) by a significant amount.
This appears to have helped the BMW edge ahead, bolstered by its cushy cabin environment, silky ride quality and agile handling characteristics.
Like the X3, the high level of digitisation served by the 5 Series strikes the sweet spot between future-forward and user-friendly.
THE PEOPLE'S CHOICE
Image: Supplied
Though Mahindra's XUV 3XO failed to secure a trophy from the jury, it garnered the confidence of the public.
Through its channels, Old Mutual Insure conducts a People's Choice competition, allowing South Africans to vote for what they believe should be SA Coty. The new Mahindra secured the highest number of votes among the 17 finalists.
It ranges in price from R254,999 to R404,999.
On the test days, it rated well for its tractable motor, high safety specification and decent road manners. Referring to my notes, the intrusive driver aids, cheap-looking interior and plainly terrible stop-start system were low points.
This is the second time Mahindra won the People's Choice award. In 2024 it was the Scorpio-N that received the accolade.
