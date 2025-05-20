Features

WATCH | Which is the best used BMW drop-top for under R260k?

20 May 2025 - 15:18 By Ignition TV
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer track down the best used BMW cabriolet on a budget of no more than R260,000. 

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV interviews MG South Africa's Lex Kriel

Join Ignition TV presenter Gary Alfonso as he chats to MG South Africa's Lex Kriel.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT sets SUV lap record at Yas Marina

Behind the wheel was racing driver Ramez Azzam, who guided the performance SUV to a blistering lap time of 2:14.046 on the full 5.281km Grand Prix ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

WATCH | Opel set to return GSE badge as sporty EVs with own logo

Back to the future: what was once a symbol of mid-tier models will become an electric car line-up for Opel enthusiasts
Motoring
4 days ago
