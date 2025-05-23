Features

WATCH | Ignition TV speaks to WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi

23 May 2025 - 10:53 By Ignition TV
Join Ignition TV as they chat to WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi about South Africa’s strong new vehicle sales growth in early 2025, the impact of Chinese carmakers on established brands and the challenges limiting local EV adoption.

