Join Ignition TV as they chat to WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi about South Africa’s strong new vehicle sales growth in early 2025, the impact of Chinese carmakers on established brands and the challenges limiting local EV adoption.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV speaks to WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi
Join Ignition TV as they chat to WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi about South Africa’s strong new vehicle sales growth in early 2025, the impact of Chinese carmakers on established brands and the challenges limiting local EV adoption.
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | GWM at Auto Shanghai 2025
WATCH | Which is the best used BMW drop-top for under R260k?
WATCH | Ignition TV interviews MG South Africa's Lex Kriel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos