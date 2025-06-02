Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer choose a bakkie — new, used or demo — capable of hauling heavy loads on a R500,000 budget.
WATCH | What's the best heavy-duty bakkie on a R500k budget?
The Ignition TV team explores which bakkie can do the heavy loading
