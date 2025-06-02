Features

WATCH | What's the best heavy-duty bakkie on a R500k budget?

The Ignition TV team explores which bakkie can do the heavy loading

02 June 2025 - 14:05 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer choose a bakkie — new, used or demo — capable of hauling heavy loads on a R500,000 budget. 

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Which is the best car for a forex trader?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a sporty vehicle befitting of an image-conscious forex trader with a budget of ...
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV speaks to WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi

Join Ignition TV as they chat to WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi about South Africa’s strong new vehicle sales growth in early 2025, the impact of Chinese ...
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Which is the best used BMW drop-top for under R260k?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer track down the best used BMW cabriolet on a budget of no more than R260,000.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were SA’s most popular cars as May sales show voema Motoring
  2. Lego Technic and Aston Martin release 700+ piece Valkyrie news
  3. Russell clash should not have happened, says Verstappen Motorsport
  4. Tesla executives questioned Musk after he denied killing $25,000 EV project news
  5. WATCH | What's the best heavy-duty bakkie on a R500k budget? Features

Latest Videos

UK FM backs Morocco’s autonomy plan, hails new era in bilateral ties
Google, DOJ give closing arguments in antitrust case. What prosecutors could be ...