Features

WATCH | Ignition TV chats to Toyota SA’s Mzo Witbooi

10 June 2025 - 10:18 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he talks to Mzo Witbooi, product and communications manager at Toyota and Lexus, about SA's best-selling SUV, the Corolla Cross.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | What's the best heavy-duty bakkie on a R500k budget?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer choose a bakkie – new, used or demo – capable of hauling heavy loads on a R500,000 ...
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV speaks to WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi

Join Ignition TV as they chat to WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi about South Africa’s strong new vehicle sales growth in early 2025, the impact of Chinese ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Which is the best used BMW drop-top for under R260k?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer track down the best used BMW cabriolet on a budget of no more than R260,000.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Toyota welcomes Comrades winner Gerda Steyn as official ambassador news
  2. Apple CarPlay to receive major update with iOS 26 news
  3. Maruti Suzuki cuts short-term EV production amid rare earths crisis news
  4. Traffic alerts across Eastern Cape as winter cold snap worsens South Africa
  5. How much the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ will set you back in SA New Models

Latest Videos

Dance, horse rides and fashion at Nigeria's Ojude Oba festival | REUTERS
Wagner Group leaves Mali, replaced by Moscow-backed Africa Corps • FRANCE 24 ...