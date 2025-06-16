Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a reliable and fuel-efficient used single-cab bakkie for under R300,000.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | What's the best used single-cab bakkie for under R300k?
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a reliable and fuel-efficient used single-cab bakkie for under R300,000.
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | What's the best heavy-duty bakkie on a R500k budget?
WATCH | Which is the best car for a forex trader?
WATCH | Which is the best used BMW drop-top for under R260k?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos