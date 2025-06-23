Features

WATCH | What’s the best used hot hatch for a R290k budget?

23 June 2025 - 13:05 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a used VW Golf GTI-rivalling hot hatchback for a budget of R290,000. 

MORE

WATCH | What's the best used single-cab bakkie for under R300k?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a reliable and fuel-efficient used single-cab bakkie for under R300,000.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Mahindra at 2025 Nampo Harvest Day

Join the Ignition TV crew as they go behind the scenes with Mahindra at the recent Nampo Harvest Day.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV chats to Toyota SA’s Mzo Witbooi

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he talks to Mzo Witbooi, product and communications manager at Toyota and Lexus, about SA's best-selling ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tesla shares surge as Robotaxi service launches in Austin news
  2. WATCH | What’s the best used hot hatch for a R290k budget? Features
  3. New Chery Tiggo 7 CSH plug-in hybrid debuts in SA New Models
  4. Everything you need to know about the new VW Golf GTI Edition 50 New Models
  5. New Stellantis CEO Filosa makes small changes to management, shares fall news

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep95 | Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Nissan NP200, VW Golf GTi, Renault ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 June 2025