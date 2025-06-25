Features

WATCH | Ignition TV talks to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie

What's the secrets behind AutoTrader's success?

25 June 2025 - 14:02 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts in conversation with AutoTrader CEO George Mienie as they unpack the driving forces behind AutoTrader’s success in South Africa’s automotive retail landscape.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Haval H6 GT

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the sporty Haval H6 GT.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Mercedes-AMG S63

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she test-drives the Mercedes-AMG S63.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the 2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d.
Motoring
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rivalries renewed as F1 heads to Austria Motorsport
  2. REVIEW | Renault Duster 1.3T Intens excels as an urban adventurer Reviews
  3. Valtteri Bottas nears F1 return with Cadillac Motorsport
  4. France orders extra 800,000 cars off the road over Takata airbag scandal news
  5. New Kia Sorento gets premium redesign: pricing and specs New Models

Latest Videos

AutoTrader CEO, George Mienie on IGNITION GT
US strikes may only delay Iran nuclear program by months, sources say | REUTERS