Meet 19 young South Africans shaping the future of the motor industry

Nandi Jiyane, 31 | Corporate affairs specialist: Mercedes-Benz SA (passenger cars)
Background
I am a proud Zulu girl from eDlangezwa, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal. I’m an international relations graduate and Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen Scholar, with an honour’s qualification in gender studies.
I have built expertise in corporate social responsibility, corporate communications and project management and contribute to transformation efforts through the Mercedes-Benz South Africa women’s and employee forums.
My work is at the intersection of storytelling, strategy and social impact — a space I have come to own with intention and pride. I have spent the past nine years growing in Mercedes-Benz South Africa, starting as a student intern and now serve as a corporate affairs specialist.
Take us through an average day in your role
My day begins with reviewing media coverage and internal updates to track public sentiment about our brand and industry. I collaborate with various cross-functional teams to craft strategic messaging, draft press releases and curate internal and external communications, including executive speeches, thought leadership pieces and drive reputation-building initiatives.
A significant part of my work also involves developing and executing social impact strategies that align with our sustainability and social responsibility efforts. I curate storytelling campaigns to producing short-form videos that highlight our initiatives — ensuring they are not only felt but also seen, understood and celebrated.
What makes your position rewarding?
It’s fulfilling to work for a brand that values performance and purpose and the responsibility and privilege to shape narratives that reflect those values is rewarding.
Second, I get to travel between our Pretoria marketing and sales headquarters and East London manufacturing plant — a privilege I never take for granted — even with the red-eye flights. To be at our plant — the home of the C-Class — and experience the passion of the people that build this car makes me proud to be part of the star family.
What I love most is how thought leadership and strategic storytelling can drive connection and create impact beyond business. An experience that affirmed my purpose was leading the MBSA Diamond Legacy Project; a collaboration between MBSA and the Keiskamma Art Project that celebrated Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s six-decade heritage, honoured 39 women embroiderers from Hamburg, Eastern Cape, and tells a story of craftsmanship, perseverance and the power of community through the creation of a beautiful fibre art tapestry that took 18 months of labour.
What about the challenges?
Corporate communication is not always glamorous. It’s fast-paced and high pressure. Managing multiple stakeholders, aligning global messaging with local realities demands clear thinking, agility, sound judgment — often under tight deadlines. Another challenge is crafting communication strategies of impact that resonate globally but still stay true to the cultural context. I believe that’s where my voice and background adds value — helping bridge global brand positioning with local relevance.
Where to next?
The future excites me, I want to grow into a leadership role, contributing to how global brands operate on the continent. I see myself leading strategic communications and taking on an international assignment — building bridges between business and society and elevating the voices of youth, women and underserved communities.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I’m driving a Mercedes-Benz CLA — a car that’s confident, bold and elegant, like the way I approach my work. In five years, I see myself behind the wheel of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach. It represents the future and symbolises where I’m headed: future-focused, innovation-driven and moving forward with purpose.
Meet 19 young South Africans shaping the future of the motor industry
Image: Supplied
The South African motor industry boasts a wealth of young talent driving the future of the sector. From communications professionals to product engineers, financial experts and rising motorsport stars, we caught up with young people making an impact, hearing about their journeys and ambitions.
Sinovuyo Nikelo, 28, | Internal communications co-ordinator: Volkswagen Group Africa
Background
I am a young professional from East London who has a passion for connecting with people through effective communication. My education took me from George Randell Primary and High School to Nelson Mandela University, where I earned my degree in media, communication and culture in 2019, followed by an honours degree in corporate communication. I started my career at the East London Industrial Development Zone where I built a strong foundation in corporate communications and I now apply my skills and creativity at Volkswagen Group Africa, supporting internal communication initiatives that drive engagement and positive change.
Take us through an average day in your role
I start by checking emails for urgent updates or feedback. I’m the head writer for our internal newsletter, so a big part of my day is spent planning, following up with people, writing and editing content. I also create other material such as announcements and posters and I work with different departments to gather information and make sure our messages are clear and engaging. I balance planning, writing, and co-ordinating to keep my internal customers happy and everyone informed and connected.
What makes your position rewarding?
Seeing how effective communication can connect employees, boost morale and create a positive work environment. It’s fulfilling to know the newsletters, updates and campaigns I work on help people feel informed, included and aligned with the company’s goals. I enjoy being the link between different teams and leadership and I love using my writing and creativity to make information clear and engaging. Seeing positive feedback from colleagues or high engagement with our content motivates me.
What about the challenges?
One of the main challenges is ensuring messages reach everyone, especially in a large organisation where employees have different communication preferences. It can also be challenging to keep content fresh and engaging so people don’t tune out routine messages. Another challenge is managing last minute requests or urgent updates while still meeting deadlines for planned communication, but I see these challenges as opportunities to improve my planning and adaptability.
Where to next?
I’d like to grow further in the field of communications and take on more strategic responsibilities. I’m passionate about how clear and engaging communication can support company culture and change management, so I see myself moving towards a senior communications role.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I drive a Polo TSI. In five years? Definitely behind the wheel of a Golf 8 GTI or something equally impressive!
Image: Supplied
Matshidiso Mokone, 28 | Corporate communications intern: Hyundai SA
Background
I'm a public relations (PR) and communications enthusiast, born in Daveyton. I was raised by my maternal grandmother; a woman whose strength and wisdom shaped the foundation of who I am today. Growing up, I found joy in reading and writing almost everything I encountered. As I grew older, I discovered this love for storytelling and connecting with people could become a career. That realisation led me to study public relations at Nelson Mandela University. What drew me to PR was learning there is power in working behind the scenes, shaping narratives and building relationships without being in the spotlight.
Take us though an average day in your role
My role includes but is not limited to assisting with writing and editing press releases and internal newsletters. In addition, I support the head of corporate communications with daily review and analysis of media coverage, supporting internal stakeholders with communications campaigns, conducting research on automobile industry trends, competitors and media opportunities as well as assisting in planning and co-ordinating events and campaigns.
What makes your position rewarding?
Being part of the behind-the-scenes team that shapes how people see the brand. I’m learning to communicate with purpose, help plan events that bring people and brands together. Seeing my input or ideas come to life in the real world whether it is a post, campaign or an event, that builds my confidence and feels like a real win.
What about the challenges?
These include navigating cultural differences, especially when working with colleagues who are older or come from different backgrounds. For example, growing up we were taught to address any elderly person as either “ma’am” or “sir.” To my surprise, when I entered the workplace I came to realise the environment was relaxed and less uptight. I had to adapt to using first names, something that initially felt uncomfortable but has taught me flexibility and professionalism. The other notable challenge is finding my voice as a young professional in a space where experience often speaks louder. Over time, I learnt that confidence grows with thorough preparation, listening to my mentors and learning from each experience. I have become a better person by learning to treat each project with determination, attention to detail and time management.
Where to next?
I would like to step into a full-time role where I will handle more responsibilities, such as conceptualising and crafting PR strategies, improve my writing capabilities, pitching stories to media and playing a more strategic role at Hyundai Automotive South Africa. I am certain that with the right mentorship and attitude the sky is the limit. I will use every opportunity I am presented to gain experience in the public relations and motoring industry.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I am not driving now but my goal is to drive the stylish and bold Hyundai Tucson N Line! My love for this car is based on its smart features, equipped with effortless highway cruising and its stunning design. One of my favourite elements is the advanced safety trademark, including forward collision avoidance, lane following assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Image: Supplied
Michael Faria, 32 | Business manager for light commercial vehicles (LCV) and sport-utility vehicles (SUV): Isuzu SA
Background
I was born and raised in Johannesburg. After completing my BCom Honours degree in financial management at the University of Johannesburg I joined Isuzu Motors South Africa in 2016 through the graduate-in-training programme. It didn’t take long for my potential to shine, as shortly after I was offered a permanent role as a forecast and planning analyst in the truck division. My career continued to accelerate as transitioning into a similar role in the LCV division. In 2021 I embraced a more customer-facing challenge when I was moved into the field as a business partner — known externally as a regional sales manager — where I managed dealers in Gauteng, Limpopo and the North West. Two years later, at the age of 30, I was promoted to business manager for LCV & SUV sales, overseeing the Southern African Customs Union dealer network.
Take us though an average day in your role
I am responsible for 83 LCV dealers and a dynamic team, so my days at work are never the same. The variety is what keeps things exciting, while my mornings always start with a workout to energise the day. Every day presents new opportunities and challenges. My role is to ensure our dealer network operates efficiently and performs consistently and a big part of that is keeping my team motivated.
What makes your position rewarding?
The most rewarding part of my position lies in overcoming challenges.
What about the challenges?
The economic landscape is unpredictable and that makes increasing sales performance and market share all the more complex and that's what makes this job fulfilling. When we hit our targets despite the odds, it's a collective victory for the team and the network.
Where to next?
In 2026, I’ll celebrate a decade with Isuzu. This company has shaped my professional journey, investing in my development and giving me room to grow. I hope to continue on this path and progress to a department executive role in the next five years.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I drive an Isuzu D-Max X-Rider, which is perfect for work and play. In the next five years, I’ve got my eyes on the range-topping Isuzu MU-X Onyx XT. It’s the ideal blend of power, luxury and versatility — everything I admire in a vehicle.
Image: Supplied
Sisabulela Kula, 31 | Product and pricing analyst: Audi SA
Background
My career began as a project engineer at an injection moulding supplier in Gqeberha. After four years I joined Volkswagen Group Africa as a parts programme co-ordinator. That role gave me valuable exposure to the inner workings of the industry. Two years later, I moved into my current position, supporting the Audi brand in after sales as a product & pricing analyst.
Take us through an average day in your role
I work in the after sales division of Audi with a core focus on Audi genuine accessories. My daily responsibilities include monitoring sales, implementing targeted promotions, managing inventory and supporting dealers with accurate and timely information. No two days are the same and that variety is part of what makes the role so engaging. I also collaborate with colleagues in marketing, sales and digital, which creates a strong sense of teamwork across departments.
What makes your position rewarding?
Knowing that my work directly contributes to the success of the brand. Whether through sales initiatives, stock planning or marketing campaigns, the outcomes of my efforts are measurable and meaningful. I also enjoy the creative freedom the role allows and I take pride in enhancing the customer experience through a carefully curated product offering. The opportunity to work in various departments adds to the overall sense of reward and purpose.
What about the challenges?
One of the challenges is managing global supply timelines in a way that meets local market demand. While we work closely with international suppliers, logistical constraints can sometimes require additional planning. In these moments clear communication and strong customer engagement remain key. Our priority is to uphold the level of excellence and service Audi is known for.
Where to next?
I am passionate about the automotive industry and inspired by the impact of good leadership. In the next few years I hope to take on a managerial role, where I can continue contributing strategically and help drive progress in the business.
What do you drive now, and what is your dream drive five years from now?
I drive a 2024 Audi Q2 Black Edition. It is stylish, agile and suits my lifestyle. Looking ahead, I would love to drive the Audi SQ5 Black Edition. It has the sort of bold presence and performance I find exciting. To dream is to dare.
Image: Supplied
Bronwynne Maclean, 26 | Human resources manager: Chery SA
Background
I started my career in the recruitment field for a year after which I was promoted to a HR clerk. Thereafter I moved to another company in which I was the HR administrator for a year. Thereafter I moved to Chery International as HR administrator for a year and a half and was promoted into the HR manager role which I now hold.
Take us though an average day in your role
Continuously dealing with employee queries or issues and challenges. Doing admin in the morning, such as answering emails and catching up. Staff management, task and duty allocations. Most of my days consists of payroll prep, preparing employee lists and summaries for payments, ensuring the new onboards are added to HR systems, terminating and finalising leave and payments for any exits, overtime reviews, approvals and summaries, KPI incentives calculations, any other allowances which needs to be added to employee’s salaries are also done. Some days I deal with drafting and issuing warnings, probation periods monitoring and management, performance management, vehicle allocations, SOP drafting, monitoring and management, interviews, continuous meetings and much more.
What makes your position rewarding?
The ability to assist other people in a time of need, when they require guidance and assistance, or when they require advise for a specific challenge they are facing. Being able to give solutions to employees to get them out of a difficult situation is rewarding. Being able to turn an employees frown into a smile is rewarding for me. Second, being able to work with challenges and issues which all types of cultures, genders and races face. This rewards me with having a better understanding of different cultures and races and develops my cultural understanding in the organisation and in my personal life.
What about the challenges?
Having to deal with issues and problems brought to me by senior management or employees. Some days it gets draining having to fight fires most of the day. Second, having to find common ground for culture integration in the company, especially working in a cross-cultural environment where there are two different cultures present. Another major challenge is finding effective solutions for employee wellness and wellbeing. Last, the worse part of my job is disciplinary action such as issuing warnings or disciplinary hearings.
Where to next?
I would like to stay in the automotive industry as I find it an interesting and challenging industry with high pressure, which drives me. I will remain in an HR role, preferably senior HR manager or HR director.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
Driving a bright red Audi A1. What I want to drive in five years would most definitely be an SUV, something similar to the VW T-Roc, Tiggo 7, Omoda C9 or a PHEV range.
Image: Supplied
Giuliana Saladino, 7 | Rising racing kart driver and grade 1 pupil
Background
Started my racing journey in August 2022 at the age of four on a 50cc motor kart. I debuted in my first race on December 8 2022 and finished the day in third place overall.
Take us though an average racing weekend
It begins with packing our trailer. We have to insure the kart is race-ready and to race specification. We have to have petrol and spares ready to go as “rubbing is racing” and unforeseens happen. Then we prep the driver’s racing gear. From head to toe, every piece of safety equipment and racing attire is checked and double checked. Then it’s early to bed. Usually we’re up by 5am, get the last few things into the van and away we go. Arrive at circuit. Sign driver in and get our transponder (lap-timing device). Then the driver and kart are checked for scrutineering. The race day programme starts with practice. After practice we discuss the set-up. Go through the things we're doing right and wrong on the track. Then follows drivers' briefing (covers safety and flags protocols) and then qualifying. Our race days are made up of three heats (races) and we end the day with prize-giving and hopefully lots to celebrate.
What makes the pursuit rewarding?
Holding that trophy on the top step of the podium. When you’ve earned the respect of your fellow competitors and the spectators. It’s fun to be underestimated as the unassuming little girl in the pink overall with the long wavy hair.
What about the challenges?
I am a seven-year-old. I get tired and emotional. I am headstrong and sometimes hard on myself, but I race for the result, I want the win.
Where to next?
We are training hard for the two-stroke Micro Max series. I would like to get on race pace and podiums. The goal, is to get overseas, with the help of our existing and prospective sponsors, to get into an international series. I am ambitious, driven and confident.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I race a four-stroke 127cc. In five years, I will be running the Mini Max or Junior Max class, with a 125cc without a restrictor. By the time I am 12, I will be a standout. Not because I am a girl, but because I am as tough as nails and a force to be reckoned with.
Image: Supplied
Kabelo Moshime, 29 | Human resources business partner: Mercedes-Benz SA (passenger cars)
Background
I am an HR professional with deep roots in Pretoria. I matriculated at St Albans College. My pursuit of knowledge led me to Rhodes University where I completed undergraduate/postgraduate studies; earning a Bachelor of Social Sciences majoring in organisational psychology and politics and international relations. I then obtained an honours degree in organisational psychology, followed by a master's degree in industrial and economic sociology. My masters thesis titled “Analysing the Impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on the Organisation of Work within the Banking Sector of Pretoria” reflects my interest in the evolving dynamics of the workplace.
In 2020, my career trajectory took a leap being appointed as a graduate intern at Mercedes-Benz financial services. Under the mentorship of my inspirational manager Markus Ilski my responsibilities expanded, setting the stage for my professional ascent. In January 2024 I transitioned into the role of HR business partner for the passenger cars division, a position I now occupy.
Take us though an average day in your role
In the marketing and sales environment, my mornings start with a cappuccino, followed by a visit to the passenger cars divisions (sales, marketing, after sales and dealer network) to engage my internal clients. These interactions energise me and set a positive tone for the day throughout various meetings. I believe a routine, structured day lacks the excitement of an adventure and I relish that thrill. As an HR business partner, my day is dynamic, involving interactions on people development, strategy, resource management, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion. I stay engaged with all aspects of my function, serving as the first point of contact throughout the employee journey, collaborating closely with leadership and broader teams.
What makes your position rewarding?
I enjoy the fast-paced nature of my role which allows me to contribute to diverse discussions in my team and in the business. This constant variety makes each day feel like a fresh and rewarding adventure. The general perception of HR is often that HR doesn’t care for the people. However, at MBSA, we challenge this notion by prioritising our employees. As our slogan states, “People are our business”. This commitment is reflected in every aspect of our operations, ensuring our people come first.
What about the challenges?
The automotive landscape is undergoing significant transformation, driven by the impact of AI and digitalisation in workplaces. These advancements are reshaping the nature of work, presenting challenges and opportunities. We then ought to recognise the importance of foresight in overcoming these challenges. Our strategic outlook on people topics must be future-proof and aligned with ongoing trends, particularly in the evolving career landscape. By staying ahead of these changes we ensure our human-centric approach remains relevant and effective in supporting our employees through this dynamic era.
Where to next?
My next step is to continue my journey with the Mercedes-Benz brand, potentially exploring opportunities in different markets overseas. With the unwavering support of my manager, VP of HR — Godfrey Hani — the possibilities are endless. This prospect allows me to expand my horizons while remaining part of the Mercedes-Benz family.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I'm driving a Mercedes-Benz A200 Sedan but I have my sights set on one of our EQ ranges. The Mercedes-AMG EQE Sedan, in particular, has caught my eye. Electric vehicles (EVs) are undeniably the future and Mercedes-Benz is leading the charge. The innovative technology, luxurious design and exceptional performance make it an obvious choice, not to mention the significant environmental sustainability benefits.
Image: Supplied
Raeesa Lala, 34 | Head of talent management: BMW SA
Background
Originally from KwaZulu-Natal, my journey led me to Gauteng for my tertiary studies where I earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. My professional career began in the platinum mining industry where a graduate development programme culminated in obtaining certification of competence as an electrical engineer for the mining sector. This enabled a legal appointment as a responsible engineer on a mine, overseeing equipment availability and maintaining electrical and mechanical machinery in optimal, legally compliant condition. I then transitioned to a ferrochrome smelter, undertaking a similar role, supervising machinery and ensuring installation safety. My path continued to evolve as I secured certification as an electrical engineer for the manufacturing sector, which paved the way for my entry into the automotive manufacturing industry as the plant engineer at BMW Group South Africa in 2020. After two years I moved into the talent management department, leading technical and vocational training. Here, my engineering background proved invaluable, directly applying to the company’s technical training and development strategy. My most recent transition, in February 2025, saw me appointed as head of talent management. In this role, I oversee comprehensive skills development, including employee training, learnerships and vocational programmes. My responsibilities also encompass talent acquisition, employer brand positioning and the BMW Group Plant Rosslyn Early Learning Centre, underscoring our holistic commitment to nurturing talent from foundational stages upwards. This journey highlights how diverse experiences can shape a career, empowering future generations in the dynamic automotive landscape.
Take us through an average day in your role
Each day presents fresh challenges, new perspectives and opportunities. My commitment to continuous learning is an ambition I pursue in my role. My day typically begins with a reflection on previous tasks and follow-ups, transitioning into strategic planning for the days and week ahead. My team comprises dynamic individuals with highly specialised skills, engaged in key projects, highlighting a strong focus on our trajectory and goals. Operating in a global organisation also enriches my daily experience, offering opportunities for cross-market collaboration, mutual learning and identifying synergies.
What makes your position rewarding?
It is the privilege of being a part of someone’s journey from identifying a skill gap or a desire for new competence to finding the best path for their development. Seeing them achieve those personal and professional milestones brings great satisfaction.
While a learning journey is deeply personal, knowing my daily activities directly contribute to someone reaching a career-defining goal fills me with pride. Having personally navigated the challenges of a student seeking industry entry, securing employment and mapping out a career path, I understand the struggles involved. Being part of a team that supports this critical phase is rewarding.
What about the challenges?
My role involves a large portfolio that spans all our business areas: the national sales company in Midrand, BMW Group financial services South Africa, BMW IT Hub South Africa, and BMW Group Plant Rosslyn. A key challenge is the demand of needing to be in multiple places at once. However, being part of an exceptionally talented and skilled team ensures our department’s presence and impact are felt across the organisation. The industry faces considerable strain. A pressing challenge is keeping my team motivated and empowering them with a growth mindset to navigate through these difficult times. It is about inspiring perseverance and ensuring our people remain focused on development opportunities, even amid external pressures.
Where to next?
My role is incredibly dynamic; every day is insightful with new learning experiences. For now, my focus remains on embracing the enriching journey and driving impact within the organisation.
What do you drive and see yourself driving five years from now?
My ride, quite fittingly, is a BMW X4. Five years from now? Without a doubt, you will still find me behind the wheel of a BMW.
Image: Supplied
Palesa Ncala, 31 | Industrial engineer: Suzuki SA
Background
I began my academic journey in Pretoria, earning my degree in industrial engineering, and I am now completing my postgraduate degree in industrial engineering at the University of the Witwatersrand. I gained hands-on industry experience through roles at a German manufacturer as a graduate, then as a continuous improvement engineer at two different Japanese carmakers. Throughout my career, I have modelled my work around optimising operational processes, reducing waste and improving systems efficiency.
Take us though an average day in your role
I drive efficiency, accuracy and productivity in warehouse processes. I manage daily changes using the warehouse management system to keep data accurate and aligned with our goals. I track performance and identify problems such as bottlenecks, waste and unnecessary steps in real time. I create manpower plans to balance costs and output, ensuring we have the right people in the right positions at the right times. I lead performance analysis at the individual, team and department levels to find trends, measure results and support informed decisions. I also plan and carry out improvement projects that reduce lead times, improve inventory accuracy, cut down travel time and standardise best practices in warehouse functions.
What makes your position rewarding?
What makes my work as an industrial engineer rewarding is the tangible impact I have on operational performance and team efficiency. Seeing the direct results of my analysis, whether it's reduced lead times, smoother workflows, improved labour allocation or fewer process errors gives me a deep sense of accomplishment. I enjoy identifying inefficiencies others may overlook and transforming those into measurable improvements through structured problem solving and continuous improvement initiatives. It’s especially fulfilling to know my work not only improves business outcomes but also makes the daily jobs of warehouse staff easier, safer and more productive. The blend of strategic thinking, data analysis and practical implementation keeps me engaged, while the dynamic nature of warehouse operations ensures I’m always learning and evolving.
What about the challenges?
Managing resistance to change, ensuring data accuracy, balancing efficiency with operational constraints, adapting to unpredictable demand, aligning cross-functional teams and sustaining long-term process improvements.
Where to next?
Long-term I aim to lead larger-scale projects that affect end-to-end supply chain performance, integrating data analytics, automation and lean methodologies to drive long-term operational excellence.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I see myself driving a Suzuki Fronx.
Image: Supplied
Amahle Maqubela, 25 | Assistant manager for marketing promotions: Toyota SA
Background
I was born in eNgqeleni in the Eastern Cape. I hold a strategic communication in marketing communications degree from the University of Johannesburg. My career with Toyota South Africa Motors started in 2023 when I joined their graduate training programme — a structured career progression opportunity that exposed me to the greater Toyota business and vision. Post my graduate programme rotations, I spent nine months in the product planning department. In product planning, I played a role of supporting the strategic development of new and current vehicle models through data-driven insights to align market needs with product and marketing strategies.
Take us though an average day in your role
No two days are the same and that’s what I love about my role. From co-ordinating cross-industry partnerships to bringing bold activations to life, my role bridges culture, community and commerce. Some days I’m offsite, conducting recces, attending events or sorting logistics with a creative team, and others I’m behind my laptop, engrossed in emails or in meetings. A big part of my day involves working cross-functionally with different teams, navigating the fast-paced world of automotive branding with equal parts creativity and strategy. In a nutshell, it is fast-paced and dynamic, but in the best way. And there are the light moments with my colleagues that make the day even better.
What makes your position rewarding?
For me the reward is in the people. I get to work with diverse teams and creatives in different industries and that keeps my job exciting. There’s something fulfilling about seeing a project come to life, especially when it started as an idea in a meeting. The bonus is I get to do what I love in an industry I am passionate about. That sense of impact and personal growth is everything.
What about the challenges?
I try not to see challenges as setbacks, but rather as opportunities for growth and learning. Whether it’s working under pressure, adapting to last minute changes or managing difficult conversations, every experience offers a valuable lesson. That mindset keeps me grounded, flexible, solutions-focused and evolving.
Where to next?
I’m just getting started. I am focused on levelling up — learning the game, owning my lane. I am exploring how brands can go beyond visibility and connect with people — culturally, emotionally and creatively. So where to next? I’m building towards becoming a voice that helps shape what modern brand partnerships look like — especially in spaces where young black women haven’t been represented.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I drive a Toyota Vitz XR, her name is Stormii. I see myself driving an EV in the future. My favourite is the Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid, it gives Corolla legacy, rides like a dream and is locally built — proudly Mzansi.
Image: Supplied
Thabo Batshe, 28 | Communications assistant: WesBank
Background
I did a BA in communication science with specialisation in corporate and marketing communication and later completed a BA honours in strategic communication. I joined WesBank in 2021 as a FirstJob graduate intern, where I also completed a certificate in new venture creation as part of the programme. After completing my internship I was permanently absorbed into the organisation in August 2022 as a communication assistant.
Take us though an average day in your role
As a communication assistant my day typically involves a mix of writing, editing and co-ordinating various activities and campaigns running concurrently among the various business units. I write and edit internal communications and announcements, schedule content for distribution and gather data for PR or internal storytelling. I also plan and co-ordinate communication strategies around internal projects in the business, ensuring alignment with broader objectives. A key part of my role includes briefing creative teams or external agencies to bring campaigns and content to life.
What makes your position rewarding?
My first love has always been reading and writing and this role allows me to do both daily. It’s fulfilling to see how the right message, delivered at the right time, can inform, inspire and connect people in the business. Being part of that impact is what makes the role rewarding.
What about the challenges?
There aren’t many, but one of the main challenges is the dependency on others for input, approvals or content. These dependencies can sometimes affect timelines. However, I’ve found proactive planning and early engagement with stakeholders helps mitigate any potential delays.
Where to next?
I see a natural progression into a communication specialist role in WesBank or the greater FirstRand ecosystem. This position would allow me to take on more strategic responsibilities, lead internal and external campaigns end-to-end and contribute more directly to shaping the communication culture of the business.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
Despite working at an institution that specialises in vehicle finance, my exposure to alternative modes of transport and the various vehicle finance models that are available has delayed my decision to purchase a car. More, given my short commute to work, I’m more drawn to the idea of owning a new energy vehicle, which, in South Africa at this stage, still requires a significant financial outlay. In the coming years, I see myself driving something that’s eco-conscious and practical, possibly a battery electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid. These options offer the best of both worlds where sustainability and flexibility are concerned. Entry-level models becoming more accessible will hasten my journey towards electric mobility.
Image: Supplied
Mathapelo Motaung, 27 | Brand co-ordinator: Supa Quick
Background
I spent most of my school years in boarding school in Magaliesburg and matriculated in 2015. I wasn’t entirely sure what path to take after high school but eventually pursued and completed a BCom marketing degree in 2019, just before the Covid-19 lockdown hit. After countless job applications on various platforms, I was fortunate to be appointed through the Yes for Youth programme, which became the stepping stone to my career in the tyre industry. Today, I serve as a brand co-ordinator for Supa Quick.
Take us though an average day in your role
I start my mornings by greeting my team with a hug. It’s my way of setting a positive, uplifting tone for the day. After that, we head to the canteen for a coffee before I settle in and go through emails, hop on calls with our franchisees and get ready to assist wherever needed. My role involves supporting our franchisees with their daily requests, assisting our brand manager with projects and engaging suppliers in various meetings. No two days are the same but one thing is constant: there’s always lots of laughter and teamwork.
What makes my position truly rewarding?
It’s the satisfaction of knowing I’ve made a difference. Though we operate as a franchise, I see every interaction as a chance to serve and support our network. Working closely with my brand manager, I strive to strengthen the Supa Quick brand. And at the end of the day, it's the “thank you” and appreciation from our franchisees that make it worthwhile.
What about the challenges
Working in a franchise environment requires thick skin because you're not just supporting one person but more than 200 individual business owners, each with their own needs and expectations. That in itself is a challenge. It’s a fast-paced environment where quick thinking and solution-driven responses are essential, especially when challenges arise. But it’s also what makes the role dynamic and rewarding and constantly pushing you to grow, adapt and deliver your best.
Where to next?
My next goal is to step into the role of brand manager, continuing to grow, lead and make a meaningful impact in the brand.
What do I drive now and what do I see myself driving in five years?
I drive a Mazda 2, but in the next five years I’m manifesting an all-black Audi RS3 Sportback sleek, powerful and a perfect reflection of where I’m headed.
Image: Supplied
Veaux du Plessis, 30 | Senior specialist, talent and organisation development: Ford SA
Background
I always need time to think about my background as so many things stand out when I think of what where the significant moments in my life that God used to shape me into the person I am today. I was born in Boksburg at a hospital in Sunward Park and made the newspapers on day one as I was the first baby born at the facility. I was raised in Brakpan, on the East Rand and also live there now. My career aspiration was to become an electrical engineer with the idea to make a lot of money one day. I then realised I need to do something where I can make a difference in people’s lives. That is how I ended up in industrial psychology. I am happily married to my best friend and we don’t have any children, but we are excited to also one day have children and raise them to also strive towards making a difference in people’s lives every chance they get.
Take us though an average day in your role
An average day in my role is usually not very structured, which is an adjustment for me as I like knowing what is waiting for me in my day and being prepared for that. However, my role tends to have little structure as we work with people who will remain a complex entity. I remember leaving electrical engineering as a career because the systems did not make sense to me and sometimes I wonder if machine systems aren’t easier to work with or understand. One thing I can tell you though, is people might be more complex than machines and user friendly systems, but being able to connect with people and having the opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life is worth all the efforts.
What makes your position rewarding?
Helping people. When I decided I was done with engineering, I wanted to help people in some way or another. I ended up seeing an industrial psychologist for career guidance and it opened up my world. I decided this will be me one day, the person who helps other young adults realise their passions and assisting them by giving pathways to reach that dream. Shortly after I started working I got to know more about the real world. Not many people have the opportunity to chase their dreams the way I had the opportunity (by being able to go study full-time) and found myself in a spot where I couldn’t help but wonder, how can I help people shape their paths not having this available? And here I am now, in a role where I am able to help people develop from various backgrounds with different goals and getting that alignment with the organisation’s future goals and plans.
What about the challenges?
Many of those, people are complex in the sense that one person can feel/react differently to the same news/feedback on a different day and incorporating that with thousands of employees throughout the year could become challenging and tiring. However, when I feel tired and not up to the task, I remember good advice I received from Neale Hill, president, Ford Motor Company, Africa — just remember why you wanted to do this in the first place.
Where to next?
I am proud of the Ford brand and could see myself grow in the organisation. I would like to broaden my horizons and get involved in more areas at Ford and be part of the future or the Blue Oval.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I drive a Ford Fiesta 2012 model. I have had it since December 2013 and have done more than 260,000km. Five years from now I see myself driving a Ranger. I have said from the beginning, the day I stop driving my Fiesta, will be the day I trade it in for the Ranger. I remember driving a Ranger on a friend’s farm that has been worked to the bone and the gear lever was broken off. I remember how surprised I was at how easily it still drove. I was 15 and since then, I have admired the Ranger and it has been my dream vehicle. Nowadays, it is not the rugged bakkie of the old days, so you also get the luxuries and the great features to make your life easier.
Image: Supplied
Bongiwe Mbele, 34 | Senior digital product and IT solutions consultant: Great Wall Motors SA
Background
With more than 10 years of experience in the financial services and insurance industries, I specialise in business and digital transformation. My background includes business analysis, project management and solution delivery across IT domains. I’ve worked on innovative platforms, customer apps and enterprise systems that improve business efficiency and customer engagement.
Take us through an average day in your role
My day usually begins with team syncs or progress meetings to align key priorities. From there, I engage stakeholders through workshops, requirements refinement sessions and customer journey mapping exercises. I work closely with solution architects, enterprise analysts, developers, testers and designers to ensure the product vision is clearly understood and effectively implemented. A significant part of my day involves data analysis, managing executive stakeholder expectations and preparing insights and reports on cloud-based platforms to maintain alignment across teams. I also navigate multiple time zones — co-ordinating with developers in China, designers in Switzerland and senior executives in Spain to ensure seamless collaboration.
What makes your position rewarding?
Seeing a solution go from concept to delivery and knowing it improves people’s lives or business operations is fulfilling. I love how my role allows me to connect strategy with execution and how I get to work with cross-functional teams to create real impact.
What about the challenges?
Change management can be tricky — navigating different personalities, shifting priorities or legacy systems that aren't adaptable. It takes strong communication, patience and the ability to simplify complexity to bring people along on the transformation journey.
Where to next?
I’m aiming to move into product leadership — as a principal product manager or a digital transformation lead — where I can influence strategy at a higher level while continuing to build meaningful tech solutions. I’m also exploring opportunities for international consulting and innovation hubs.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I drive a Haval H6, which has been a reliable and tech-forward companion on city and long-distance trips. In five years, I see myself driving a fully electric SUV — still in the Haval family if the innovation continues — something stylish, sustainable and intelligent enough to match my evolving lifestyle.
Image: Supplied
Siyuvile Tafeni, 34 | Specialist: CSR, plant events and sponsorships: Mercedes-Benz SA (East London plant)
Background
I have BTech marketing (cum laude) and BCom (hons) business management qualifications and joined Mercedes-Benz South Africa in 2018. I started as a student with a six-month work contract, nervous, excited, curious and eager to learn. It was a dream come true to work for the huge production plant that produces the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. I later got into the graduate development programme and over time I had an opportunity to be a stand-in divisional administrator. In 2021, I was appointed to my first specialist function — internal communications where I was responsible for communicating to more than 3,000 employees. In 2024 I was offered a lateral move into my current role of specialist: CSR, plant events and sponsorships. This move is a testament to my growth and development journey at MBSA. If I were to reflect on my journey from the first day I started to today, I do not think I would have gained this kind of exposure, mentorship, guidance, empowerment and insight anywhere else but at MBSA.
Take us through an average day in your role
Due to the dual nature of my function, my day is a mixture of heart and adrenaline. I work closely with NGO/NPCs that do incredible work for the communities we operate in. This element is the heart I refer to, where I monitor and evaluate the social responsibility and ensure previously disadvantaged children benefit through MBSA’s CSR efforts, bringing hope and making a difference. The adrenaline side is plant events. Eventing has immense pressure and intensive co-ordination. I collaborate with suppliers and must keep track of projects to ensure a successful event for the benefit of the audience, whether employees, management or external stakeholders, while ensuring business needs are met. The satisfaction of a successful event? Priceless.
What makes your position rewarding?
The end beneficiaries. From the CSR perspective, all the beneficiaries of the projects we support (little boys and girls, youth, women and our communities). On the events side, aligning with business needs and providing a memorable experience for my audience is key.
What about the challenges?
Wanting to do more but being limited by regulations we need to comply with. Doing more is sometimes not possible.
Where to next?
I still see opportunities to gain experience in the company. I hope to find myself in a leadership role one day and take advantage of the opportunities offered by MBSA.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
Oh, that is a tricky one. I prefer not to say (VW Polo) but will tell you that five years from now a Mercedes-Benz GLE.
Image: Supplied
Tshiamo Sedikane, 26 | Human resources business partner: Hyundai SA
Background
I joined Hyundai in 2023 as a YES learner in the HR department. In October 2023, I transitioned into the role of acting HR business partner and was later promoted to a permanent position in early 2024, overseeing the East and KwaZulu-Natal regions. In this role, I was responsible for supporting more than 20 dealerships, which largely contributed to my professional growth. I have recently been assigned to the importer side of the business, a role that carries greater responsibilities.
Take us though an average day in your role
My daily role involves serving the importer side of the business, across its various divisions. I am engaged in strategic planning, which includes recruiting for various roles that will benefit the business, advising on how to manage workplace misconduct and supporting the business in achieving its objectives — all while maintaining a strong focus on the human-centric aspect of HR.
What makes your position rewarding?
This role is rewarding in that it is not only administrative but also encourages strategic thinking. It pushes me out of my comfort zone by requiring me to engage in meaningful conversations that help drive business objectives. I am also involved in the selection and placement of talent in line with employment equity and best practices, with the additional goal of fostering strong relationships between employees and the business.
What about the challenges?
Acting as the middleman or mediator in the business can be challenging, particularly because it requires maintaining neutrality at all times. This has been one of the biggest personal challenges for me as I naturally lean towards empathy. I’ve had to remind myself to base decisions on legal frameworks and company policies rather than emotional responses. Another challenge I’ve encountered in the department is sustaining the high standard of work I set early in my career. Often, once people become accustomed to a certain level of performance, they expect it consistently. Any dip in output — even minor — is noticed and can lead to negative perceptions. I’ve been working to manage these expectations and ensure consistent, high-quality delivery without compromising my wellbeing.
Where to next?
My hope is to learn more from the team, especially on how to tackle larger and more complex cases I haven't encountered previously as a business partner for the dealers. Moving into the importer side has brought bigger, yet exciting challenges that I look forward to learning from. My goal is to grow into an HR manager role within the next 3—5 years. To achieve this, I plan to absorb as much knowledge as possible to better equip myself in handling complex matters and becoming a more strategic thinker in the business.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I drive a Hyundai Creta, I hope to see myself driving the latest Tuscon.
Image: Supplied
Ipeleng Kgosiemang, 22 | New vehicle sales executive: Kia Roodepoort
Background
I started as a volunteer in 2023, assisting the pre-owned manager. Later in the year, I found out about the YES programme. My main duties in the pre-owned department were reconditioning and managing the website for advertising our vehicles. Relieving our receptionist with operating the switchboard and assisting customers with their queries. I was also helping the stock controller with invoicing and stocking vehicles. Creating and processing orders for our suppliers. The programme also assisted me with getting a driver's licence. In July 2024, I was offered a permanent position in sales and I have been in sales to date.
Take us through an average day in your role
Average day in my role includes prospecting, test drives and interacting with leads and customers. Taking pictures and content to market myself and the brand.
What makes your position rewarding?
Building relationships and being a part of people’s achievements makes my position rewarding. I am a part of a movement that inspires.
What about the challenges?
Challenges will always be there, but I tackle them with a positive mindset because I want to see myself grow.
Where to next?
I would like to study further and do something in finance, but I haven't decided yet, the sky is the limit.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I drive a Kia Seltos 1.5 Ls CVT, a beautiful car to drive and fuel efficient. I see myself driving a Sportage. I love big cars and I love the fun character of the Sportage.
Image: Supplied
Nandi Jiyane, 31 | Corporate affairs specialist: Mercedes-Benz SA (passenger cars)
Background
I am a proud Zulu girl from eDlangezwa, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal. I’m an international relations graduate and Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen Scholar, with an honour’s qualification in gender studies.
I have built expertise in corporate social responsibility, corporate communications and project management and contribute to transformation efforts through the Mercedes-Benz South Africa women’s and employee forums.
My work is at the intersection of storytelling, strategy and social impact — a space I have come to own with intention and pride. I have spent the past nine years growing in Mercedes-Benz South Africa, starting as a student intern and now serve as a corporate affairs specialist.
Take us through an average day in your role
My day begins with reviewing media coverage and internal updates to track public sentiment about our brand and industry. I collaborate with various cross-functional teams to craft strategic messaging, draft press releases and curate internal and external communications, including executive speeches, thought leadership pieces and drive reputation-building initiatives.
A significant part of my work also involves developing and executing social impact strategies that align with our sustainability and social responsibility efforts. I curate storytelling campaigns to producing short-form videos that highlight our initiatives — ensuring they are not only felt but also seen, understood and celebrated.
What makes your position rewarding?
It’s fulfilling to work for a brand that values performance and purpose and the responsibility and privilege to shape narratives that reflect those values is rewarding.
Second, I get to travel between our Pretoria marketing and sales headquarters and East London manufacturing plant — a privilege I never take for granted — even with the red-eye flights. To be at our plant — the home of the C-Class — and experience the passion of the people that build this car makes me proud to be part of the star family.
What I love most is how thought leadership and strategic storytelling can drive connection and create impact beyond business. An experience that affirmed my purpose was leading the MBSA Diamond Legacy Project; a collaboration between MBSA and the Keiskamma Art Project that celebrated Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s six-decade heritage, honoured 39 women embroiderers from Hamburg, Eastern Cape, and tells a story of craftsmanship, perseverance and the power of community through the creation of a beautiful fibre art tapestry that took 18 months of labour.
What about the challenges?
Corporate communication is not always glamorous. It’s fast-paced and high pressure. Managing multiple stakeholders, aligning global messaging with local realities demands clear thinking, agility, sound judgment — often under tight deadlines. Another challenge is crafting communication strategies of impact that resonate globally but still stay true to the cultural context. I believe that’s where my voice and background adds value — helping bridge global brand positioning with local relevance.
Where to next?
The future excites me, I want to grow into a leadership role, contributing to how global brands operate on the continent. I see myself leading strategic communications and taking on an international assignment — building bridges between business and society and elevating the voices of youth, women and underserved communities.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
I’m driving a Mercedes-Benz CLA — a car that’s confident, bold and elegant, like the way I approach my work. In five years, I see myself behind the wheel of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach. It represents the future and symbolises where I’m headed: future-focused, innovation-driven and moving forward with purpose.
Image: Supplied
Thando Ngema, 30 | Technical trainer and specialist: Jaguar Land Rover SA
Background
I was born and raised in Katlehong on the East Rand in a household led by two strong women — my mother and my late grandmother — who were the providers in our family and taught me what it meant to work hard and stay focused. I didn’t have the opportunity to pursue my dream of studying mechanical engineering at university, but my passion for the field never faded. After matric, I started knocking on doors at dealerships, determined to find a way into the industry. I met Marcia Mayaba, then the dealer principal at Lindsay Saker VW Alberton, who saw my potential and soon I joined their apprentice programme. From there, I qualified as a technician and began building my career. The turning point came when I joined JLR where technical opportunities opened for me. They helped shape a development plan tailored to my aspirations, ensuring I had the training, mentorship and exposure I needed to succeed.
Take us through an average day in your role
As a technical trainer, I’m responsible for developing technicians in our house brands — Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar — ensuring they know how to service, diagnose and repair vehicles to the highest standard. I specialise in delivering courses such as diagnostics, basic electrics, service, maintenance and inspection, steering and wheel alignment, air conditioning systems as well as EVs. A typical session includes a guided presentation aligned with the course objectives, supported by a detailed student guide. Training at JLR isn’t just about technical skill, it’s also about building a culture of quality, attention to detail and customer love.
What makes your position rewarding?
The feedback I receive from the technicians. Knowing that something I taught helped them grow in their roles or solve a particular challenge. As a female technical trainer, those moments carry even more meaning. They show my presence and contribution are valid and valuable. There’s a deep sense of pride in realising you’re genuinely good at what you do and what you do has a positive effect on others.
What about the challenges?
The automotive industry is fast-paced and constantly evolving — especially at a brand such as JLR, where innovation evolves. One of the biggest challenges is keeping up with the stream of updates to our systems and technologies. Switching between topics, preparing content and retaining the depth of technical detail needed can be mentally demanding. To stay ahead, JLR provides us with an internal platform that keeps us informed of every system upgrade — how it works, needed skills and how to apply it in specific time frames. It’s not just a matter of learning something new, it’s about constantly adapting. It’s like doing a software update on your brain. Every time technology evolves, your mindset needs to evolve with it.
Where to next?
I’d like to grow in the JLR global ecosystem, especially in more technical and developmental capacities. One goal is to join the learning and technical services team or move into an engineering role — whether here at JLR South Africa or on the global stage. I’m inspired by the Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E team. The technical challenges of motorsport — advanced diagnostics, vehicle dynamics, race strategy — are areas I’d love to explore. Being a female technical trainer gives me a unique vantage point and I’d fully embrace an opportunity to contribute behind the scenes. What reinforces my excitement is seeing female leaders thriving in Jaguar TCS Racing. These women are taking on roles in engineering leadership, digital systems, race-team strategy, vehicle diagnostics and performance analysis.
What do you drive and what do you see yourself driving five years from now?
Working with the JLR family of vehicles has deepened my love for the brand in a personal way. Each model tells its own story — whether it’s the adventurous spirit of the Defender 90 or 110, the refined elegance of the Range Rover Sport or the bold innovation of the Discovery. In five years, I see myself behind the wheel of one of these iconic vehicles — each one representing a different side of my personality.
MORE:
From make-up brush to the race track, Simphiwe turns heads with her need for speed
How South Africans are adapting to the rising price of car ownership
Unpacking the 2025 South African Car of the Year winners
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos