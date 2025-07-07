Features

WATCH | Hyundai Getz, VW Golf or Toyota Tazz — which is the best used car for a first-time buyer?

07 July 2025 - 13:30 By Ignition TV
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a first-time car buyer decide between a used Hyundai Getz, Volkswagen Golf Mk1 or Toyota Tazz on a budget of R60k.

