IN PICS | Highlights of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Motoring editor Denis Droppa visited this year’s homage to all things wheeled

14 July 2025 - 11:43
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
Precious metal attracts 150,000 visitors to the Goodwood Festival of Speed every year.
Image: DENIS DROPPA

For every petrolhead raised on high revving engines and the smell of tyre smoke, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of motoring’s hallowed altars.

The annual July show brings 150,000 visitors to the sprawling Goodwood estate owned by the Duke of Richmond in southern England to experience the spectacle of the world’s most iconic sports cars, piloted by drivers from the past and present.

Visitors making a pilgrimage to the famous speed spectacle are immersed in motoring lore, modern and classic. Coming from all over the world, they are united in their worship of all things wheeled, and reciting horsepower figures is the lingua franca. 

Cars, from the rare and exotic to the downright strange, are paraded on the stands and raced up the Goodwood Hill for bragging rights. Petrol supercars and racing machines enthral spectators with their wailing war cries as they attack the hill, with onlookers treated to everything from Formula One cars to classic and modern sports cars.

An increasing number of electric sportsters whisk with silent but brutal intent up the 1.86km track, and the overall course record is held by the electric McMurtry Spéirling. The times they are indeed a changing.

Motor companies use the festival to unveil their latest fare, with a number of cars making their international debuts.

