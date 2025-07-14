Features

WATCH | Is it worth rebuilding an old car's engine?

14 July 2025 - 13:23 By Ignition TV
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they advise a viewer whether it makes sense to rebuild an older car's engine that has in excess of 225,000km on the clock. 

