Join the Ignition TV crew as they experience the new LDV T60 range on a road trip from Johannesburg to the Kruger National Park.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV drives the new LDV T60
Join the Ignition TV crew as they experience the new LDV T60 range on a road trip from Johannesburg to the Kruger National Park.
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV talks to Leslie Ramsoomar from GAC South Africa
WATCH | Is it worth rebuilding an old car's engine?
WATCH | Mahindra at 2025 Nampo Harvest Day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos