Features

WATCH | What's the best used bakkie for less than R250k?

01 August 2025 - 15:17 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a powerful and reliable used bakkie for less than R250,000.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | What's the best used 7-seater SUV for under R400k?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they help a viewer choose a reliable, used seven-seater SUV on a budget of R400,000.
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Is it worth rebuilding an old car's engine?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they advise a viewer whether it makes sense to rebuild an older car's engine that has in excess of ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Hyundai Getz, VW Golf or Toyota Tazz — which is the best used car for a first-time buyer?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a first-time car buyer decide between a used Hyundai Getz, Volkswagen Golf Mk1 or Toyota Tazz on ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | What's the best used bakkie for less than R250k? Features
  2. Norris leads McLaren one-two in first Hungarian practice Motorsport
  3. REVIEW | Mazda CX-30 remains a chic and dependable crossover pick Reviews
  4. Alonso to miss first Hungarian GP practice due to back injury Motorsport
  5. Lego Bugatti Centodieci hits the road in miniature news

Latest Videos

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+
Buyer's Guide Ep100 | Audi A3, Mitsubishi Triton, Toyota Tazz, VW Tiguan, ...