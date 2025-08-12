Features

WATCH | Should you take a chance on a 2011 Ford Ranger with 300,000km on the clock?

12 August 2025 - 08:55 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they discuss whether a viewer should trade in his Kia Cerato for a 2011 Ford Ranger 3.0l Super Cab with 300,000km on the odometer. 

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | What is the best used 4x4 for R500,000?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they help an elderly viewer search for a simple and reliable used 4x4 that is ready for adventure, all on ...
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | What's the best used bakkie for less than R250k?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a powerful and reliable used bakkie for less than R250,000.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | What's the best used 7-seater SUV for under R400k?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they help a viewer choose a reliable, used seven-seater SUV on a budget of R400,000.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Is it worth rebuilding an old car's engine?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they advise a viewer whether it makes sense to rebuild an older car's engine that has in excess of ...
Motoring
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mahindra opens new vehicle assembly plant in Durban news
  2. Rare Jaguar D-Type heads to auction in Switzerland news
  3. New Brabus XLP 800 6x6 Adventure is a crusher of subtlety New Models
  4. IN PICS | Top cars and moments from this year’s Cars in the Park Features
  5. VW Polo named 'Best Car of the Half-Century' news

Latest Videos

Russian strikes pound Ukraine, Kyiv targets Moscow • FRANCE 24 English
Armenia and Azerbaijan sign historic US-brokered peace deal | DW News