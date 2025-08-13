Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she speaks to Grant Locke, the newly appointed MD of Volvo Car South Africa. He shares the company’s strategy for the local market and previews some of the new models expected from the Swedish carmaker.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV speaks to Grant Locke, MD of Volvo Car SA
Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she speaks to Grant Locke, the newly appointed MD of Volvo Car South Africa. He shares the company’s strategy for the local market and previews some of the new models expected from the Swedish carmaker.
MORE:
WATCH | Koenigsegg reclaims 0–400–0km/h record from Rimac
WATCH | Driver Robbie Brewer dies after medical incident during race
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Citroën C3
WATCH | Should you take a chance on a 2011 Ford Ranger with 300,000km on the clock?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos