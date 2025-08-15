It’s no secret that new cars are becoming increasingly costly. Take, for example, the MINI Cooper C 3-Door, which starts at just more than R600,000 — a substantial price for a compact car. Buyers with comparable budgets but different priorities will be encouraged to find that the used car market offers several larger and more practical alternatives.
For those seeking a diesel seven-seater SUV, the pre-owned segment presents a wide range of choices. Leveraging the latest AutoTrader data, we have identified several practical, diesel-powered family haulers available for less than R600,000, combining space and capability without compromising value.
“In today’s market, affordability doesn’t mean settling for less. It means making smarter choices,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
“The used car segment unlocks access to spacious, reliable seven-seaters at prices that challenge the cost of smaller new models, proving that practicality and quality can go hand-in-hand without breaking the bank.”
Used diesel seven-seater SUVs that won't break the bank
Built for family journeys and everyday ease, these diesel SUVs offer everything a family could want at a great price
Seven-seaters don’t have to be oversized
With an average price of R431,240, the Hyundai Grand Creta is well-priced and powered by an efficient yet capable 1.5l turbodiesel engine. Paired with an automatic transmission, its 80kW and 250Nm of torque provide enough muscle to move it along at a respectable pace, though not with blistering performance.
Available in Executive and Elite trims, every Grand Creta is generously equipped with LED headlights, artificial leather upholstery, ISOFIX child seat anchors and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity. Averaging 37,619km and a registration age of three years, it represents excellent value as a used buy for large families. Luggage space measures 180l with seven seats in place, expanding to 1,670l when the rear rows are folded.
The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace caters to those who need more interior space. Introduced with the second-generation Tiguan, its extra row of seats adds versatility without compromising styling or appeal. Despite a lower average price of R412,534, its average mileage (111,513km) and registration age (seven years) are notably higher than the Grand Creta, reflecting its more premium positioning.
Most examples feature a 2.0l turbodiesel engine producing up to 130kW and 380Nm of torque, depending on the configuration. The 110mm longer wheelbase enhances passenger comfort and cargo capacity, with up to 1,775l of space available. With seven seats upright the capacity is 230l; with five seats in place it is 700l. The turbodiesel also delivers impressive efficiency, with a claimed average fuel consumption of 6.6l/100km.
Also consider: Land Rover Discovery Sport
Versatile bakkie-based seven-seaters
The Toyota Fortuner, one of the country’s best-selling passenger vehicles, owes its enduring appeal to a desirable blend of reliability, off-road ability, premium image and practicality. Two diesel options are offered: the 2.4 GD-6 and the more popular 2.8 GD-6, the latter delivering 150kW and 500Nm from its four-cylinder turbodiesel. A mild-hybrid version is also available, though power outputs remain unchanged. With an average price of R428,750, the Fortuner is competitively priced. However, it has one of the highest average mileage at 123,588km and an average registration age of seven years.
Its arch-rival, the Ford Everest, shares its underpinnings with the Ranger bakkie. A choice of diesel engines — including a powerful biturbo 2.0l four-cylinder — caters to a wide range of needs, from practical lower- and mid-spec variants to the luxurious Limited trim, which features additions such as power-adjustable front seats and leather upholstery. The Everest’s average price of R395,987 is lower than the Fortuner’s, despite matching its seven-year registration age and posting a slightly lower average mileage of 115,983km. With the second- and third-row seats folded flat, the Everest offers 2,010l of cargo space, making it exceptionally practical when maximum loading capacity is required.
Also consider: Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Isuzu mu-X
Road-biased seven-seaters
While many think all SUVs are capable of off-roading, that’s not the case. Many are considered to be soft-roaders and can tackle nothing more than a gravel road or a muddy car park. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as these models tend to offer supreme on-road refinement and comfort. Take the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe, for example. While the new versions of these models will set you back at least R999,900 and R1,249,900, respectively, the used car market has much bigger bargains.
The Santa Fe can be purchased for an average price of R354,810, but with an average age of eight years consumers are looking at the 2017 model. Offered with a 2.2l turbodiesel engine, the third-generation Santa Fe develops 145kW and 436Nm of torque, meshed to a six-speed automatic.
With an average claimed fuel economy of 8l/100km, the Santa Fe is frugal and practical, offering 2,025l of cargo space with the second and third rows down.
Its corporate cousin, the Sorento, has an average used car price of R367,255 with an average mileage of 110,756km and a registration age of eight years. The Sorento uses the same 2.2l turbodiesel engine as the Santa Fe, and, like its Hyundai-badged counterpart, offers exceptional build quality and a comprehensive list of standard features.
Also consider: Mahindra XUV700
