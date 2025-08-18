Features

WATCH | What's the best used SUV for gravel travel?

18 August 2025 - 15:27 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a used SUV that can handle gravel roads on a budget of R150,000.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Should you take a chance on a 2011 Ford Ranger with 300,000km on the clock?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they discuss whether a viewer should trade in his Kia Cerato for a 2011 Ford Ranger 3.0l Super Cab with ...
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | What is the best used 4x4 for R500,000?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they help an elderly viewer search for a simple and reliable used 4x4 that is ready for adventure, all on ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | What's the best used bakkie for less than R250k?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a powerful and reliable used bakkie for less than R250,000.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bugatti Divo sets new auction record, sells for more than R150m Motoring
  2. WATCH | What's the best used SUV for gravel travel? Features
  3. Local launch of new Jaecoo J5 is just around the corner New Models
  4. Piastri gets his own grandstand for 2026 Australian Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. GWM boosts Tank 300 range with more affordable model New Models

Latest Videos

Palestinians flee IDF attacks on Gaza City as Israelis protest against ...
What European leaders bring to the table in Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy | DW ...