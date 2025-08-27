Features

WATCH | Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Land Rover Defender 130

27 August 2025 - 16:15 By Ignition TV
Join Ignition TV's Ziphorah Masethe as she finds out which of these 4x4s is king of the hill. 

