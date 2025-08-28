27 women driving change in the South African motor industry
This August we shed the spotlight on women in the motor industry who are making great strides in their respective fields.
From finance experts, to engineering specialists, marketing mavens and more, these professionals are making an impact, steering the sector towards new horizons.
Brenda Beaumont | General manager of the assembly plant | Toyota South Africa Motors
Talk us through your background:
I started my journey with Toyota 23 years ago as a team member on the production floor. Initially, my studies focused on electrical fields, which laid a strong technical foundation for me. However, as I grew personally and professionally, I gravitated towards the production side of the business, realised my passion for manufacturing, and shifted my studies accordingly. Through unwavering dedication, continuous learning, and a commitment to excellence, I steadily worked my way up the ranks to become the general manager I am today. As the first female general manager to lead the assembly plant, I am proud to say that under my leadership, the plant has consistently met and exceeded its key performance indicators, moving positively forward in both productivity and employee engagement. This progress builds on a strong foundation laid by those before me, and I am committed to continuing this legacy of excellence while bringing my unique perspective and dedication to the role.
Walk us through a day in your role:
I lead the biggest Toyota assembly plant in South Africa, with the largest workforce of about 1,600 employees. Managing such a large and diverse team with many different personalities creates a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere on the shop floor. It requires me to be very attentive and adaptive in my leadership approach to maintain harmony, motivation, and high performance throughout the plant. A typical day in my role is dynamic and demanding. It starts with monitoring production schedules and ensuring that the plant operates efficiently and safely. I co-ordinate with senior managers to resolve any production issues or bottlenecks, oversee the implementation of new projects or improvements, and ensure that quality and safety standards are adhered to. Effective communication, problem-solving, and leadership are crucial as I guide teams through daily challenges and motivate them to perform at their best.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
At TSAM, we believe people are the heart of our business — our greatest asset. We often say, “People build cars,” and that truly encapsulates how much we value every individual who contributes to making quality vehicles. Our success depends on continuously developing our people's skills through training and empowerment programmes, ensuring they are equipped to meet the demands of this evolving industry. The challenges of my position include managing the complexity of production processes and balancing that with the needs of a large diverse workforce. There is also the ongoing need to adapt to technological changes and maintain high standards in a competitive market. However, the rewards are equally fulfilling — seeing the plant produce vehicles of exceptional quality, contributing to the growth of the local automotive industry, and inspiring other women to pursue leadership roles in this field.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
Regarding areas where the local motor industry in South Africa can improve, several key points stand out. First, skills development remains critical. The industry requires ongoing upskilling to keep pace with evolving technologies, especially as vehicles become more advanced and production lines more automated. There is a need to strengthen technical training and vocational education to support the demand for skilled artisans and professionals. Second, infrastructure improvements, such as reliable electricity and transport logistics are essential to create an optimal operating environment. Third, transformation targets that promote greater inclusion of black-owned businesses at various levels of the supply chain need continued focus and investment. Last, embracing new energy vehicles and meeting stricter environmental standards will be vital to remain competitive in global markets. Supporting policies that facilitate local content growth, innovation, and sustainability will drive the South African motor industry forward.
Eileen Gengan | PR & events manager | Suzuki Auto South Africa
Talk us through your background:
My career began at a dealer network, where I gained hands-on experience in the day-to-day realities of the automotive environment. My professional journey has taken me through a range of industries including ICT, retail, and agency environments. Each chapter taught me something different and added to the versatility I bring to my work today. My passion has always been rooted in communication, storytelling and creating meaningful experiences through events. When the opportunity to join Suzuki Auto South Africa came up, it felt like the perfect space to apply my skills in a fresh and dynamic way. The transition back into automotive came with its own unique learning curve, but the fast-paced nature of the industry and its constant evolution made it an incredibly rewarding move. Every day continues to offer new challenges and opportunities for growth — and that’s what keeps me inspired.
Walk us through a day in your role:
As the PR and events manager for Suzuki Auto South Africa, my role is all about making sure our brand connects with people in the best way possible. I’m responsible for organising events, managing our public relations, and ensuring that our communications are clear and engaging. Whether it’s planning a product launch, working with the media, or managing a special event, I’m here to make sure Suzuki’s story is told effectively and authentically. It’s a role that combines strategy, creativity, and a genuine passion for the brand. Every day brings something new. I could be working on planning a national launch, co-ordinating with suppliers, distributing press releases, admin, reviewing campaign strategies, or handling media requests. There’s often travel involved — from media rotations and ride-and-drive events to activations and brand showcases. It’s a fast-paced environment that requires attention to detail, creativity, and the ability to remain calm under pressure. I always try to stay ahead of trends and ensure every brand experience we deliver is memorable and meaningful. Most importantly, I make it a point to squeeze in a quick coffee catch-up with friends at the office every day — it’s my little daily ritual to stay connected, share a laugh, and keep the good vibes flowing.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
The motoring industry can be a fast-paced, high-octane world with its fair share of challenges, especially in a role like mine where balancing multiple priorities is key. One of the biggest challenges has been breaking the mold in a traditionally male-dominated space, but I see it as an opportunity rather than a hurdle. One of the biggest challenges is managing tight timelines while ensuring flawless execution — especially with high-profile events or media campaigns. Another challenge is ensuring brand consistency across different touchpoints, especially when multiple stakeholders are involved. On the flip side, the rewards are equally significant. Seeing a successful launch come to life, watching media and the public engage positively with the brand, and knowing I played a part in that experience is incredibly fulfilling. The role also allows me to be creative while remaining rooted in strategy — which is the perfect balance for me.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
I believe there’s room for growth when it comes to representation and inclusivity, especially for women in technical and leadership roles. The industry would also benefit from more structured development programmes for young talent, helping to future-proof the sector. Embracing digital innovation more boldly and improving the customer experience both online and offline are key areas of opportunity. Last, we need to do more to shift outdated perceptions of the motor industry — it’s an exciting space, and it should feel accessible and aspirational to the next generation.
Sam Ghisleni | Head of marketing | Weelee
Talk us through your background:
Born and raised in Johannesburg, I grew up on the West Rand and on a commercial vegetable farm until the end of school. Due to my family roots, Portuguese was my first language which I am privileged to still be able to speak, read and write today. As a first-year fashion student way back in 2009, I immersed myself in working part-time jobs in retail while learning the art of customer interaction, which ignited my passion for sales and marketing. During this early journey of studies, I recognised my evolving interests and decided to work full time and later pursued my undergraduate degree in marketing part time. My career began as an FMCG sales representative for Bos Brands in Johannesburg, where I sharpened my skills in the fast-paced consumer goods industry. Over the past decade, I’ve gained diverse experience in digital marketing, property law, automotive and financial services. As a data-driven yet human-centric marketer, I now lead marketing at Weelee, South Africa’s fastest-growing online car-buying platform. My journey reflects a blend of continuous learning, data, creativity, and strategic thinking.
Walk us through a day in your role:
My day begins with some form of movement whether its yoga, a run or strength training and spending quality time with my 15-month-old son and husband as my practice to ground myself, setting a calm and focused tone for the high-energy demands of my role. Mornings generally kick off with a dive into overnight analytics and a cup of coffee to set the tone for the day. I always connect with my team in a stand-up, first checking in on a human level and then review ongoing projects. Each day is never the same and bustles with engagements, bringing exciting challenges to our team to tackle. It is often spent collaborating with internal stakeholders and external partnerships as the forefront of a hi-tech and high-touch focused brand. Being human-centric and data-driven my time is spent reviewing data, campaigns and making real-time adjustments to optimise performance. My day ends with commuting back home, the gap I have to tie up my day making mental notes while tackling traffic. I call this the “filing my brain” time before I arrive home to a big smile on my little boy’s face, ready to enjoy some quality time with my husband and my little boy while making dinner and keeping the bedtime routine.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
The biggest challenge is keeping up with how fast the digital world moves. There is always a new trend, new platform, or new way people expect to engage, and staying ahead of that takes constant learning. In the automotive industry, you’re also dealing with tight budgets, big competition, and the pressure to show results in a space where human connection doesn’t always translate easily into data. The rewards though, make it all worth it. Seeing a campaign perform to hearing a customer share a positive testimonial on how seamless their car-buying journey was, is incredibly fulfilling. Watching my team grow, collaborate, and win together is something I really value too. At the end of the day, I get to merge creativity with measurable impact, and there’s real meaning in knowing we’re making car ownership more accessible for South Africans.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
There’s so much potential in the South African motor industry, but a few areas really stand out. Digital platforms have come a long way, but there’s still a gap for older generations or people in rural areas who struggle with accessibility. Making online car buying simpler, more mobile-friendly, and even offering offline support would go a long way. Then there’s sustainability where affordable hybrid and electric options are still out of reach for most South Africans, and with our energy crisis, we need better infrastructure to make greener mobility possible. Customer service is another big one. Too often the car-buying process feels transactional, when it should feel supportive and human. Training teams to build genuine connections would change the experience completely. Financing is also restrictive, with high interest rates shutting many people out. More flexible, inclusive options would give more South Africans access to safe, reliable cars. And of course, mobility isn’t just about cars, bad road conditions and lack of safe pedestrian or cycling spaces make getting around harder than it should be. If the industry embraces inclusivity, sustainability, empathy and innovation, it can really transform the way South Africans move.
Paige Lindenberg | Entrepreneur, racing driver and general manager Shelby South Africa
Talk us through your background:
I grew up in Johannesburg, matriculated in 2010 and went on to do an events diploma followed by a marketing degree. I started my own events and marketing company in 2013 and helped launch Shelby in South Africa in 2015. I tested my first powerboat at age five and at age seven I was the youngest person to be granted a power boating licence. I won South African championships at age nine and World championships at age 11. I then moved onto car racing and I have had a fantastic career in motorsport.
Walk us through a day in your role:
My days start at 4am with training of some kind at 5am. Either F45 Greenstone, training or running. I then spend my days at meetings, on calls dealing with the different demands of my different businesses and roles. My days aren’t much different to most working folk. The difference comes when there’s a race week. On a Friday we’ll practise, prep and set up cars for the race on the Saturday.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
I live in a male-dominated space, both with my daily job and racing. It has come with a lot of challenges such as men not wanting to deal with a lady when it comes to car talk, inappropriate asks of photos of you and not their cars, being knocked off the track on a straight by men who don’t want you to be successful, being questioned as to whether you belong in this space and have the knowledge for it. There are all sorts of challenges but they only make us stronger. The rewards, there are just as many rewards as challenges. To be able to hold my own in a male dominated space is such an honour and privilege. To learn to follow my dreams and back myself no matter what is perceived as the norm or what is perceived as right or wrong. Seeing the success that comes from my hard work and me showing that I deserve to be in this space is such a reward. The biggest reward is seeing how what I do, and who I am inspires other.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The local industry has improved a lot already but there is always room for more improvement. Women have passions too and no industry should be made to feel like it’s out of reach. Where there is passion, anything is possible. We can inspire and support women so much more and make certain industries, roles and dreams more accessible because women are just as capable as men.
Melanie van Straaten | General manager | Castrol South Africa & Sadc
Talk us through your background:
My journey began in auditing and supply chain, with early roles at Wetherly’s and Verimark, where I led internal audit and logistics. From there, I joined fashion retailer Stuttafords, heading import, export, distribution and procurement. But my heart was always set on Castrol. My father was a mechanic and held deep love and respect for the brand. I knew I needed a degree to qualify for a role at Castrol, so I studied part-time for seven years to earn my BCom in Business Management from Unisa. It took another three years to land a role at Castrol. I started in 2017 in a mid-level management position as a logistics excellence manager. In just six months, I was promoted to head of logistics for Castrol South Africa. After 18 months in that role I proposed merging logistics and operations into a single order-to-cash value chain and was appointed head of logistics and ops for Africa. After only nine months in that role I stepped in successfully as caretaker sales lead for South Africa, I was officially appointed to the role six months later and, after 14 months, I became general manager for the Southern Africa region. My approach? Have a clear goal. Mine, from day one, was to lead Castrol South Africa. To get there, I said yes to every opportunity, especially those outside my scope. I committed to learning every part of the business. It took me six years to reach my goal. Today, I’m proud to lead Castrol across South Africa and the Sadc, overseeing 13 countries — Angola, Namibia, Mozambique, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Mauritius, Réunion and Madagascar. My leadership focus is defining and executing strategy, driven by a deep understanding of the P&L and that new horizon for every industry — achieving sustainability. Know your numbers. Use data. Translate insight into action and action into outcomes that matter. That’s how you lead with purpose.
Walk us through a day in your role:
No two days are the same. My work spans across strategy, customer relationships and people leadership. I spend much of my time with customers — not just as a supplier, but as a partner. My team and I work to understand their goals and co-create paths to growth and sustainability. Internally, I’m committed to empowering our people. I don’t micromanage. I mentor, remove obstacles and create space for others to grow. My leadership style is about uncovering strengths, nurturing talent and creating a culture where people thrive. When people grow, the business grows.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Many leaders — women and men — wrestle with impostor syndrome. I do too. Leadership requires agility. You have to adapt, support different needs and read the room. Human interaction often involves displaying vulnerability. Effective leadership includes fostering inclusion and ensuring that individuals feel comfortable participating fully.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The automotive industry is evolving rapidly. Castrol continues to provide lubricants developed through extensive research, aiming to offer products that meet customer needs and reflect current market conditions. We manufacture 80% of Castrol products locally, but the sector still faces challenges: limited local refining capability and complex regulatory pricing. US tariffs may add further pressure by raising import costs, affecting local manufacturing and sales — and forcing OEMs to reconsider their investment in the region. On diversity, the industry still has a long road ahead. While Castrol is proud to have 60% female leadership locally — including myself as GM, and women in our global CEO and CFO roles — the sector remains male-dominated. DEI is not just an initiative; it’s a necessity to drive innovation and build a more inclusive future.
Londiwe Ndaba Ndlovu | Dealer planning consultant | Volkswagen Group Africa
Take us through your background:
Growing up in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, I was raised with values that shaped my character: hard work, integrity and a commitment to excellence. These values continue to guide me on my professional journey. As we celebrate Women’s Month, I am inspired by Michelle Obama’s words: “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” This motivates me to embrace challenges and lead with purpose every day. After completing matric, I was fortunate to receive a bursary to study business administration at CIDA City Campus, graduating in 2007. This opportunity ignited my passion for continuous learning. In 2022, I completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management at Boston College and recently earned my MBA at the University of Johannesburg. I am deeply grateful to my family for their encouragement and support during my MBA studies. Additionally, Volkswagen Group Africa’s steadfast support has been instrumental in my academic and career growth. Before joining the automotive industry, I spent nine years at NTT Dimension Data, where I gained valuable experience in sales, marketing strategies and project management. In 2017, I transitioned to Volkswagen Group Africa, a move that profoundly shaped my career. I have embraced resilience, adaptability and collaboration as key pillars of my work ethic. For me, the automotive sector is not just a career; it is a platform to drive meaningful change, lead with purpose and foster innovation. I often reflect on the words of Robert Banks: “Be careful what you are thinking today, for that can become your future.” This serves as a daily reminder to maintain a positive and purposeful mindset.
Walk us through a day in your role:
I shape and support Volkswagen’s dealer network to ensure optimal performance and sustainable growth. My days begin with engaging colleagues to set a positive tone. I prioritise tasks based on urgency and strategic importance, collaborating closely with my team and management to align our objectives. I manage long-term initiatives that involve co-ordination with other operational areas, such as sales operations, overseeing dealer changes from planning to implementation while ensuring compliance with Volkswagen South Africa’s stringent standards. Conducting dealer performance reviews require detailed data collection, KPI reporting, presentations and legal follow-ups. I take great pride in leading our company’s latest initiative, the New Dealer Principal Induction Programme e-book, which consolidates insights into preparing new dealer principals. I am also actively involved in transformation initiatives such as B-BBEE compliance, employment equity, and the Dealer Principal Apprentice Programme. Youth empowerment is close to my heart and I am honoured to contribute to the YES Programme. Additionally, I oversee sustainability projects, quality management systems, the Dealer Satisfaction Index initiative and FICA compliance. Behind the scenes, I assist in maintaining corporate identity templates, presentations and documentation standards to uphold Volkswagen Group’s quality.
Challenges and rewards of your position:
Balancing urgent daily demands with long-term strategic projects requires strong organisation, adaptability and clear communication. The greatest reward lies in seeing my work have a positive impact on Volkswagen’s dealer network and being part of transformative youth initiatives. The encouragement from my manager and colleagues continually motivates me to strive for excellence.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
While South Africa’s motor industry has made significant progress, there are still opportunities to enhance competitiveness and sustainability. Promoting fair competition will stimulate innovation, improve pricing, and enhance customer service. To accelerate the transition to green technologies and electric vehicles, we need to invest in infrastructure, such as charging stations. Additionally, investing in skills development and improving supply chain resilience will enable the industry to confidently meet future challenges. Through these efforts, I am confident that the South African motor industry will evolve into a dynamic, innovative and sustainable sector, ready to meet future demands.
Yvonne Ayson | General manager: finance | Hyundai South Africa
Take us through your background:
I have more than 30 years of experience in automotive finance, beginning my career in 1994 with Imperial Holdings. I progressed from dealer financial manager to regional financial manager within six months. From 2001 to 2010, I was a key member of the founding team for Citroën South Africa, where I helped establish 13 new dealerships across the country. I gained extensive experience in the retail and importer operations as group financial manager. In 2010, I joined Hyundai South Africa as financial manager for the parts distribution centre. My leadership and expertise led to a promotion in 2015 to general manager of finance, where I now oversee all financial functions, ensuring alignment with corporate goals. I am passionate about the automotive industry and takes pride in my role as a female leader within a predominantly male sector. I actively support Motus Group’s initiatives to foster diversity and promote a representative workforce, underscoring a commitment to progressive workplace values.
Walk us through a day in your role:
I am responsible for the accurate and timely delivery of financial information and insightful analysis to support decision-making at the executive level. My role involves managing complex financial data, budgeting, forecasting and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. I collaborate closely with directors and senior management to drive financial performance and strategic planning. My work demands a high level of precision, strategic foresight and effective communication across various departments. Additionally, I am dedicated to motivating and leading a high-performance team, recognising their critical role in achieving organisational success.
Challenges and rewards of your position:
The role entails navigating a range of challenges, including adapting to rapid technological advancements and market dynamics. Nevertheless, the rewards substantially outweigh these challenges. I thrive in the fast-paced automotive environment and remain particularly motivated by the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, which I believe will significantly transform financial operations within the industry.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
I see opportunities for growth in the local motor industry through improved operational efficiency, greater technology adoption and stronger diversity initiatives.
Marcia Gasa | Sales operations manager | Audi South Africa
Talk us through your background:
I started out as a new business officer at WesBank straight after school and was later promoted to business development officer. Calling on franchise and non-franchise car dealers sparked my interest in the motor industry, where I excelled at building relationships, chasing targets and helping customers finance their dream cars. I then became a finance and insurance manager on a dealer floor, where I honed my selling skills and developed a deeper understanding of the workings of automotive retail. From there, I moved into the role of sales operations manager at a dealer marketing centre, later managed a branch and ultimately became the head of a finance joint venture between WesBank and several manufacturers. In 2018, I joined VWGA as a regional sales manager, before becoming Audi dealer development manager for a year. I now serve as sales operations manager for the Audi brand. Over the years, I have obtained a BCom in Financial Management, completed the Wits Business School Executive Development Programme and most recently earned an MBA from GIBS.
Walk us through a day in your role:
A day in my role spans from meetings with my team on sales forecasts in the rental, government and single units channels, including pre-owned, to discussions with the finance department on dealer variable margins and tactical incentive budgets. I assist the brand in liaising with our financial services partner to ensure monthly finance offers remain competitive, with continued focus on Audi Assured and the Audi Guaranteed Buy Back offers. Overall, my role involves daily functions to ensure the Audi sales operation runs smoothly, supporting the regional sales manager team and the dealer network in driving Audi vehicle sales.
Challenges and rewards of your position:
The biggest thrill for me and my team is when we achieve our sales and market share targets. The main challenge is the increased competition in the market and the overall decline in the premium segment. However, I remain hopeful as there is still a group of customers who value and have the means to invest in Audi’s German-engineered vehicles. It has also been rewarding to see the increasing number of women building successful careers in what was previously a male-dominated industry. I believe it will be even more impactful to see more women taking up strategic leadership positions in the sector.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The local motor industry can benefit from broader adoption of enablers such as the pay for-use model, as opposed to the traditional instalment sale method of vehicle purchasing. Pay-for-use provides customers with the flexibility to purchase new vehicles more often, without the liability of high financing shortfalls. I am confident that the banking industry is making encouraging progress in making this option more accessible to customers who wish to purchase both new and pre-owned vehicles.
Gypsy van der Walt | Logistics manager | Chery South Africa
Talk us through your background:
My career in automotive in 2017 as a part-time researcher at a Johannesburg based OEM. In 2018 I was appointed as a permanent staff member. My role in market research ended in 2020 when I truly fell in love with the industry. I progressed to a sales co-ordinator role in 2021, building relationships with the dealer network and gaining a better understanding of our industry. After 18 months, I joined the logistics team and this has been my passion since then.
Walk us through a day in your role:
Challenging and complex to say the least. Logistics always requires solutions, putting out fires and being agile — so every day is different. I spend most of my time liaising with suppliers and dealers and am constantly striving to optimise processes so that vehicles get to their end destination on time.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Every problem is a surprise so I’m never able to pre-plan my day. The most rewarding aspect is the vital role of efficient supply chains in our industry which allows me to regularly achieve small wins.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
It’s still a male-dominated industry so perhaps we should focus on opening more doors to women and also give young ladies out there a better understanding as to what opportunities are available to them within the industry. I think Chery has been setting a good example in this regard as there are a good number of ladies in senior roles within our organisation — you don’t see this everywhere yet.
Bernie Laing | Business manager | Supa Quick Kloof and Durban North
Talk us through your background:
I come from a strong corporate sales background, having worked for some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in South Africa. My career in that sector taught me not only the fundamentals of sales and business development but also the importance of building strong relationships and adapting quickly to change while maintaining a results-driven approach under pressure. Over the years, I developed a reputation for being resilient, and innovative without compromising on integrity. My transition into the tyre industry was inspired by both opportunity and passion. While the industries might seem worlds apart, the skills I learnt like strategic planning, customer relationship management, operational oversight, and team leadership — proved directly transferable. I’ve always been motivated by roles where I can make a tangible impact and I believe that the breadth of my background allows me to approach challenges from a unique perspective, blending corporate discipline with hands-on operational insight.
Walk us through a day in your role:
One of the most dynamic aspects of my role is that no two days are ever the same. The nature of the industry demands flexibility and my responsibilities shift constantly depending on what the business requires. On any given day, I could be overseeing operational processes, ensuring the workshop runs smoothly or engaging directly with customers to resolve issues and maintain our reputation for exceptional service. I often start my day by reviewing operational and sales performance, ensuring we are on track to meet our targets, and identifying areas that require immediate attention. I liaise closely with my team to allocate resources effectively. That being said, I strongly believe in leading by example, which means I’m not afraid to roll up my sleeves and get involved in whatever needs doing — whether it’s administrative duties, assisting with customer queries, or even making coffee for the team during a busy morning. This hands-on approach keeps me connected to every aspect of the business and builds trust within the team. I place a lot of value on communication, so I make time to check in with staff individually, offering support, guidance or simply an encouraging word. My aim is to create an environment where everyone feels valued, supported and empowered to do their best work.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Every role comes with its challenges and for me, the greatest is the volatility of the industry. The automotive sector is influenced by numerous external factors — economic fluctuations, supply chain issues, changing market demands — and this means the only constant is change. While this can be stressful, I’ve learnt to embrace adaptability as a skill. The unpredictability keeps me on my toes and forces me to think creatively, anticipate problems before they escalate and remain solution-focused at all times. But the rewards of my position far outweigh the challenges. Without a doubt, the greatest reward is the team of men I get to work with every day. They challenge me, inspire me and push me to be the best version of myself — personally and professionally. Their dedication, skill and camaraderie make even the most difficult days worthwhile. I take pride in knowing that I work alongside individuals who share the same commitment to excellence and who take genuine pride in what they do.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The South African motor industry faces challenges such as supply chain disruptions, high vehicle ownership costs and sustainability concerns. To improve, the sector could boost local parts manufacturing to reduce import dependence and create jobs. Mobile maintenance clinics in rural and township areas could educate drivers and offer low-cost services. For sustainability, investing in solar-assisted hybrid vehicles and off-grid charging stations would address energy constraints while promoting cleaner transport. These targeted innovations would strengthen the industry, improve safety, and make mobility more inclusive for all South Africans.
Thato Mntambo | General manager: corporate affairs | Mercedes-Benz SA
Talk us through your background:
My journey began at Sacred Heart College, a socially, politically and culturally progressive school that significantly shaped my worldview. This foundation led me to pursue a degree in international relations and media studies, followed by an honours degree in media studies at Wits University. After university, I joined the international corporate relations and advisory firm Brunswick. It was there that I discovered my passion for corporate affairs, focusing on building trust, managing reputation and fostering meaningful stakeholder relationships. Mid-career, I was honoured to be a Chevening Scholar, which allowed me to complete my Master's in Globalisation, Global Corporations, and Public Policy at SOAS, University of London. My diverse academic background and professional experience have been instrumental in my career, enabling me to effectively bridge the gap between business and society and tackle complex business challenges across financial services, mining and the automotive industries.
Walk us through a day in your role:
A day in my role is fast-paced, dynamic, and intellectually stimulating. As the head of corporate affairs, my primary focus is to protect and enhance the reputation of Mercedes-Benz South Africa. My day typically starts with a media scan of economic, political and industry news. This understanding of the external environment is critical as it informs the strategic advice I provide to our C-suite and guides the work of my team. I work closely with specialists to execute our communication plans, engage with key stakeholders, manage external affairs, and drive our corporate social responsibility initiatives. I also manage a cross-locational team and I make it a priority to support their professional development and growth. Ultimately, my role allows me to have a significant and strategic impact on the success of Mercedes-Benz South Africa.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
The biggest challenge is navigating the immense disruption currently reshaping the automotive industry. We operate in a highly established sector that is now being fundamentally changed by new technologies, market shifts and global events. This requires me to constantly adapt our corporate affairs strategies to ensure long-term growth and protect the company's reputation. It's a continuous process of anticipating challenges and revising our approaches to remain relevant and successful. The greatest reward, however, is the opportunity to make a tangible difference. My role is fast-paced and intellectually stimulating and it allows me to have a significant and strategic impact on Mercedes-Benz South Africa's success. I am proud to be a part of the team that bridges the gap between our business and society, guiding us through a period of profound change and helping to shape a sustainable future for the company.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The biggest challenge facing the local motor industry is the speed of change. The established ways of doing business are being shaken by global shifts and we need to embrace these changes not as threats, but as opportunities to reimagine the local motor industry. This means adapting our strategies for long-term growth and actively developing a more robust, resilient, modern value chain.
Marishka Govender | Chief financial officer | Volvo Car South Africa
Talk us through your background:
I began my journey studying for a BCompt Finance degree. I served articles at RSM, an auditing firm and then decided to explore and start my career at Rand Merchant Bank as an equities accountant, where I remained for two years. I then landed a job at Mercedes-Benz South Africa (back then it was DaimlerChrysler). When Mercedes-Benz and Chrysler ended their partnership, I transitioned to Chrysler to manage a small finance team and become more involved in the operational business. After Chrysler, I took a small break to spend time with my family. I then moved to Deloitte for four years and was primarily involved in a major project to implement S/4HANA — an SAP system — across the Deloitte Africa firm. I moved to Mann+Hummel as the head of finance and controlling for South Africa and Morocco. I then finally found my ‘home’ at Volvo.
Walk us through a day in your role:
, No day is the same. Every day comes with its victories and challenges. However, there are consistent daily activities that include reading financial news, team huddle meetings and finance health checks, such as cash positions and vendor payments.
Challenges and rewards of your position:
Challenges include rand volatility and balancing global Volvo targets for electrification with South Africa’s growing infrastructure. It’s a challenge due to all the moving parts, but it’s an exciting one as I get to be part of a new and rapidly expanding sector in our market. Creating financial models that make electric vehicles (EVs) viable for South Africa despite higher import costs and limited government incentives. As the person who deals purely with the numbers, this is a real challenge in our market. Driving the EV future in South Africa is among the rewards, as is being at the table for key decisions on pricing, product launches, dealer incentives and market expansion. Having a direct impact on Volvo’s long-term success in South Africa, working with both the South African leadership team and Volvo’s global network, in addition to exposure to international best practices and innovation, are equally rewarding.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve:
Training and development are essential for retaining skilled employees in the automotive sector. Enhancing electric vehicle readiness through education of the public. As someone who works so closely with this, I see the constant growth in our local EV readiness, and I want the public to have access to this information so they can make informed decisions.
Tebogo Ramagoshi | Head of corporate social investment | BMW Group South Africa
Talk us through your background:
The hum of engines and the rush of deadlines are familiar to me, but so is the quiet, determined work of helping to build and secure the futures of ordinary South Africans. Long before I stepped into my role at BMW Group South Africa, my outlook on life was shaped by her mother, a gender activist who challenged stereotypes and championed progress in society. Growing up as the first granddaughter on her maternal side, I often found myself expected to take on responsibilities ahead of older male relatives, something my mother openly questioned and confronted. I learnt early that opportunity wasn’t afforded to everyone, and it isn’t just about words — it’s about action. Watching my mother lead humanitarian efforts showed me what it means to create change where it’s needed most. That early exposure to social justice would become a defining thread in my career. I began in events management before joining BMW Group South Africa in 2017 as a brand experience and sponsorship specialist. Though I was phenomenal at creating experience-orientated brand moments and activations, that quickening of social impact work, the very thing I grew up around, roared deep within my spirit. This brought me to a “full circle moment” in corporate social responsibility, a transition I completed within BMW in 2022. Today, I manage projects that not only produce concrete results but also mirror BMW’s conviction of doing more than just manufacturing cars.
Walk us through a day in your role:
My day starts with a check-in with the graduate I mentor, Keorapetse Modiba, then continues with a combination of strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, and operational delivery. My work links corporate efficiency with community connection, be it in co-ordination with schools, through the Bridge Partnership with Unicef South Africa, or compliance and reporting.
Challenges and rewards of your position:
The need on the ground is always greater than the resources available. But the rewards are immeasurable. When you see a learner using a tool we’ve provided or hear an educator speak about how they’ve grown since we partnered with them, you know you’ve made a lasting impact.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve:
When it comes to the future of women in the automotive industry, my optimism is grounded in reality. The local motor industry is already taking encouraging steps towards empowering women. There is room to grow and that’s where continued investment in mentorship, skills development and supportive environments will make the difference. We’re building an industry and a future where women can thrive. From my earliest lessons in equality to leadership in driving meaningful change, my journey is proof that in the automotive world, true impact isn’t measured in horsepower, but in how lives are transformed.
Silindile Ngcobo | Marketing communications manager | Hino South Africa
Talk us through your background:
I am the brand manager for Hino South Africa, where I lead strategic marketing initiatives, including product launches and brand positioning efforts tailored to the commercial vehicle sector. Before this, I worked in sponsorships, events and digital marketing with Toyota where I developed a strong foundation in brand development, customer insights and campaign execution. I have successfully launched the Hino 700 in South Africa and reinforced the Hino 300 Hybrid, aligning with our global sustainability goals.
Walk us through a day in your role:
My day is a mix of strategic planning and hands-on execution. I typically start the day by reviewing emails, campaign schedules and planning for my day. Mid-mornings are often reserved for meetings with external partners, agencies or sales team to ensure alignment with our brand strategy and to address market-specific challenges, particularly in sectors like a competitive extra heavy commercial truck market. In South Africa, Hino faces a competitive market in logistics and freight transportation where durability and reliability are key due to the rail infrastructure which has been facing significant challenges, and the majority of freight movement in South Africa relies heavily on road transport. Customers are cost-conscious, so we focus on fuel efficiency and low maintenance costs. Afternoons often involve working with our agency’s creative and digital teams to oversee content production, marketing collateral or media plans, especially around our key product lines like the Hino 700 and our upcoming after-sales campaign. Afternoons are often reserved for meetings with external partners, agencies, or regional teams to ensure alignment with our brand strategy. I also dedicate time to budget tracking, performance reviews of ongoing initiatives and preparing reports or proposals for senior management. While no two days are exactly alike, everything I do is aimed at strengthening Hino’s brand presence, supporting sales and ensuring consistency with our vision.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
One of the main challenges of working as a brand manager for Hino is managing multiple competing priorities and stakeholders simultaneously. There’s often high demand for my attention across different departments and projects, which requires strong time management, clear communication and the ability to prioritise effectively to ensure that key objectives are met without compromising quality. The most rewarding aspects of my role are witnessing the positive impact of our work — seeing both internal and external stakeholders’ satisfaction, bringing our vision to life and observing Hino’s presence grow visibly.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The local motor industry could improve in several areas. First, by enhancing supply chain efficiency and expanding the after-sales service network, especially in rural areas, would significantly reduce vehicle downtime. Enhancing supply chain efficiency strengthens the entire motor industry’s ability to deliver quality, maintain service levels, reduce costs and remain competitive — all of which directly benefit both businesses and consumers. Second, investing in skilled workforce development tailored to commercial trucks and emerging technologies is also crucial. Investing in a skilled workforce in the commercial trucks industry improves service quality, reduces vehicle downtime, and supports the adoption of new technologies like hybrids. It also strengthens customer relationships, boosts operational efficiency and ultimately drives long-term industry growth and competitiveness. Finally, improving infrastructure and streamlining regulations, along with incentives for cleaner vehicle adoption, would help align with global sustainability goals.
Rethabile Bopape | Senior manager of advertising | Lexus South Africa
Talk us through your background:
Originally from the East Rand, I built a career in industrial engineering, spending most of my professional life in the field. In 2016, I joined Toyota/Lexus as an industrial engineer graduate, working within the Toyota Parts Africa Centre (TAPC), our warehouse hub. Over three years, I rotated through various departments, driving operational improvements and refining daily processes. A key moment came in 2022 when I transitioned into marketing advertising, a move that has proven to be a fulfilling career shift. I'm now able to leverage my engineering background to inform marketing strategies and drive creative solutions where necessary.
Walk us through a day in your role:
As a morning person, I kick-start my day early, before the office gets busy. I begin by reviewing my meeting schedule to prioritise tasks and confirm my attendance where necessary. Next, I check my emails to stay updated and address urgent emails. I then create a to-do list and sync up with my team to ensure we're aligned on tasks and priorities. After meetings, I focus on tackling my to-do list, responding to emails, and wrapping up tasks for the day. In my meetings, I typically review and approve creative concepts, media strategies, and track budgets, ensuring our marketing efforts are on track and aligned with business objectives.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
As for challenges and rewards, one of the biggest hurdles in advertising is the subjective nature of creative work. To overcome this, I need to constantly put myself in the consumer's shoes and strive to see things from their perspective. On the other hand, the biggest reward is seeing our work resonate with the public and driving tangible results. When our campaigns are well-received and sales numbers improve, it's incredibly fulfilling and motivates us to continue delivering impactful work.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
Something quite close to my heart is developing robust measurement and evaluation frameworks to track the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. With this in place advertising efforts will build stronger connections with consumers, and drive business growth ensuring we at the right places at the right time.
Karabo Sethusha | Marketing manager | Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa
Talk us through your background:
My professional roots are firmly in public relations, though I have assumed different roles during my career and have grown my expertise. I hold an Honours degree in Corporate Communication and have spent the first 15 years of my career honing my craft in public relations and event management. Most of this experience has been in dynamic agency environments, collaborating across a diverse portfolio of brands in the sporting, entertainment, FMCG and healthcare sectors. During my career, I have had the privilege of working with exceptional teams, and together we have earned PRISM Awards, the most prestigious accolades in public relations and communications in South Africa.
Walk us through a day in your role:
No two days are the same and that is part of the excitement. My work spans an impressive range of assets from local and international motorsport events to an entire stable of Gazoo Racing products. These platforms offer Toyota South Africa Motors the opportunity to showcase the brand’s capabilities and solidify its position as a performance-driven marque that exudes excitement. My role is to oversee and manage all TGRSA brand and motorsport interests. This involves identifying and leveraging opportunities for the GR brand across various communication channels, including public relations, sponsorships, above-the-line campaigns, digital marketing and events. Central to this is building and nurturing relationships with key stakeholders, including sponsors, motorsport team managers, media partners and global affiliates. These collaborations are all focused on elevating brand awareness and driving growth for GR.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
There is no denying it’s demanding work. Penetrating an already established performance vehicle market has its challenges. But the challenge is also what makes it fulfilling, especially knowing we are working with a market-leading brand like Toyota, which continues to dominate awareness and preference among consumers. GR’s mission is to add an aspirational edge, ensuring it’s synonymous with performance through our prominent presence in local and international motorsport. Ultimately, it’s about converting intenders to a GR fandom, and perhaps the most rewarding part is meeting and collaborating with people who share the same vision and passion for the brand.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The local motor industry can strengthen its position by embracing and advancing innovation and technology. Another key area is skills development, specifically by investing in tailored, specialised training programmes that equip local talent with the technical expertise needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving automotive landscape.
Linda Cele | Products head: key accounts and partnerships for fleet management and leasing | WesBank South Africa
Talk us through your background:
I have more than 14 years of experience in the financial services sector, spanning sales, operational execution and strategy development. My career has progressed across private banking, commercial banking and now vehicle and asset finance, with most of my experience gained within the FirstRand group. As I advanced in my career, primarily at FNB, my ambition was always to become a key decisionmaker. My most significant move in this direction came in 2022 when I joined WesBank’s Fleet Management and Leasing (FML) division. I was part of the core executive team tasked with developing and implementing a new strategy for the division.
Walk us through a day in your role:
My role revolves around managing WesBank FML's key automotive partnerships from a fleet management and leasing perspective. This places my division in a unique position within the vehicle finance ecosystem, as we buy and own vehicles and then lease them to our clients. My day-to-day work involves regularly reviewing our fleet to ensure we have the full spectrum of vehicles to meet our clients' needs. This requires me to fully immerse myself in our clients’ businesses to understand their product needs and cycles, as well as our OEM partners’ product offerings, including pricing. This ensures we can always offer a great value proposition to our clients. I also lead WesBank FML’s sustainable mobility programme, which involves collaborating with various industry bodies, such as Naamsa, to spur the adoption of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in South Africa.
What are the challenges and rewards of your position?
As a relative newcomer to the vehicle finance sector, I was initially anxious about engaging with respected industry veterans. However, those engagements proved invaluable, boosting my knowledge and confidence and enabling me to take advantage of the many opportunities the sector offers. Being a key player in the sustainable mobility space also presents unique challenges because the sector is evolving so quickly. This is arguably the most dynamic period in the history of the industry, which positions our generation to be innovators who will leave a lasting legacy. Being relatively new to the industry means I still get to enjoy many new experiences. The rapid pace of change we’re currently undergoing means that many of these experiences are major developments and milestones, making this entire journey a rewarding one.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The South African automotive industry faces unprecedented disruption from new market entrants and rapid technological advances. Unlike banking, which has adapted to similar shifts, the sector still has scope to accelerate innovation and thrive amid constant change. For instance, while we lobby for more agility in implementing regulations that will grow the demand for and adoption of NEVs in South Africa, as a sector, we need to be more innovative in developing and implementing solutions that bridge the existing regulatory gap.
Azereth Dimphana | Launch and localisation analyst, product development | Ford South Africa: Silverton assembly plant
Talk us through your background:
I was raised by a quiet, humble, woman of God — my mother. She was soft, kind and generous, teaching neighbour’s children chores, feeding them and creating a peaceful home. My childhood memories are filled with the smell of her baking, the warmth of too many winter layers and afternoons playing Ludo on her handmade board. Though she struggled with hearing, she could always hear me and I became her translator when others spoke too loudly. From her, I inherited a different kind of strength. A quiet strength. I was the child who rarely questioned, never negotiated and simply observed. That silence has become my greatest power: composure, resilience, and the ability to act with calm purpose. Before joining Ford, I began my career in financial services as a financial adviser and later as an investment portfolio manager. In 2018, I took the bold step of moving into the automotive industry — a daunting but rewarding transition. My passion for cars began with admiration for sleek luxury vehicles, but driving a Mustang revealed to me the thrill of power and performance. That passion now fuels my career at Ford in product development, where I work at the intersection of innovation, sustainability and global impact. I am also completing my Executive MBA at Henley Business School, with research focusing on international trade relations and the tariff challenges facing the automotive industry. This journey, which included a weeklong consulting project in Greece, has stretched me far beyond my comfort zone and reshaped my leadership thinking. I believe life is about fully embracing challenges and connections, and that personal growth is one of the greatest forms of wealth. Outside work, I’ve discovered a new passion for superbikes. Riding offers me an incredible sense of freedom, presence and clarity. It sharpens my focus and mirrors the precision needed in my role at Ford. Alongside my Ford Ranger Wildtrak — my “Ford Warrior” — motorbikes remind me to embrace adventure and celebrate both the journey and the destination.
Walk us through a day in your role:
No two days in product development are ever the same. I manage vehicle launches and localisation projects, working closely with engineers and cross-functional teams to ensure deadlines are met, quality standards are upheld and challenges are solved collaboratively. The automotive industry is undergoing massive transformation, and I’m excited to be reshaping transportation and contributing to the electrification evolution globally. As an extrovert, I thrive on teamwork. Working with people from diverse disciplines keeps my role meaningful and stimulating. For me, product development isn’t just about designing a product. It’s about shaping how millions of people experience mobility across the world.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
The industry is constantly evolving, with advancements in electric and autonomous vehicles offering exciting opportunities and challenges alike. My role rewards me with global networks and the chance to contribute to a more sustainable mobility future. Seeing a vehicle on the road and knowing I helped make it possible is incredibly fulfilling; however, the human connections I make along the way are what I value most.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The local motor industry has room to improve in creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for women across all segments, from manufacturing and engineering to sales, service and leadership. While Ford has made strong progress by ensuring workplaces are welcoming and safe for women, challenges remain in the automotive sector. The industry still lacks structured mentorship and sponsorship programmes to help employees build networks, gain visibility, and navigate career paths. I envision clearer pathways for promotion into leadership and technical roles, supported by transparent criteria and regular pay equity audits to close gender gaps. By focusing on these areas, the industry cannot only improve conditions for women but also benefit from the innovation, stronger decision-making, and improved performance that come with a more diverse workforce.
Natasha Michelle Jackson | Guest experience manager | Eagle Motor City
Talk us through your background:
I entered the motor industry at the age of 20, starting straight out of school. I’m a proud mother of two daughters, now 21 and 18. Life has had its challenges and after my divorce, I committed myself to building a successful career, determined to excel in everything I undertook. I began as a switchboard operator before moving into a role supporting our then co-owners, John Landey and Henk Gillesen. My career took off when I joined the Ford sales team — a turning point where I saw the industry in a whole new light. I worked hard, pursued further studies, and developed a deep passion for the industry and our customers. As someone who thrives on taking initiative, I went on to establish Eagle Ford’s first call centre before stepping into the role of Ford service manager. It was a challenging position in what was then still considered a male-dominated space, but with the continued support of the “Eagle family”, I grew into a stronger, more confident and resilient professional. In 2020, I embraced a new opportunity as guest experience manager. This role deepened my understanding of what customers truly value: genuine connection, empathy and consistent service. It has been a journey filled with learning, emotional moments and immense fulfilment, reinforcing my passion for creating exceptional customer experiences.
Walk us through a day in your role:
No two days are the same. Every day brings on a new level on energy and strength. I look forward to seeing my customers whether it is to just to say “hi”, address a complaint or to offer a congratulation on a purchase. Customer experience is all about your customer — they want to feel special and they love a warm greeting, honesty and above all sincerity. I thrive on the energy and unpredictability of working with customers, whether it’s resolving a concern or celebrating a new purchase. For me, customer experience is about making people feel welcome, valued, and understood. Delivering that level of service requires dedication and close collaboration across all departments. I work to ensure every team member is aligned and committed, because consistency is key. Strategic planning, analysing data, and refining processes are all part of my day-to-day, but so is leading by example and sharing ideas, building teamwork and fostering a positive, focused environment. At Eagle Motor City, we know that service excellence is a culture.
Challenges and rewards of your position:
When I first stepped into the guest experience role, it was a new and undefined process. Gaining buy-in from colleagues wasn’t always easy, especially when it meant changing long-standing habits. Patience, perseverance and support from my team and my husband helped me earn trust and turn sceptics into supporters. One of my proudest achievements was winning the Guest Experience Award in both 2023 and 2024. These milestones remind me that the hard work, resilience and sacrifices have been worth it, shaping me into the professional I am today.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The industry thrives when there is mutual respect and collaboration. Listening to one another, valuing every contribution and recognising that the motor industry is no longer a “man’s world” are essential. More women are taking on leadership roles and achieving exceptional results and we should celebrate and support that. Ultimately, how we treat each other is reflected in how customers perceive us. Respect, teamwork, and a commitment to continuous learning are the keys to delivering the service and experiences our customers deserve.
Shannon Gahagan | National brand and marketing manager | Omoda, Jaecoo and iCAUR
Talk us through your background:
I started my career in advertising, which I believe gave me the best crash course in marketing — it taught me how to create work that delivers impactful results, not just send out briefs according to a standard marketing mix. In agency life, I had the privilege of working across multiple industries from FMCG and broadcast to finance and automotive and more, gaining a 360° view of how different brands and industries connect with people. I then made the move client-side into the automotive world, becoming head of marketing communications for three years before joining Omoda & Jaecoo.
Walk us through a day in your role:
A typical day is organised chaos — and sometimes not so organised. Besides the various meetings and flood of emails, my day is split between leading my team of nine, connecting with the other departments and working with my team and suppliers to ensure our deliverables are on track. There’s always a mix of problem-solving, last-minute ideas, brainstorms and constant laughs to keep us going. No two days ever look the same — and that’s what I love about it.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
One of the biggest challenges is the pace — things move fast in this industry, now more than ever, and priorities can change in an instant. Juggling big-picture plans with the daily to-do list isn’t always easy, and there’s constant pressure to deliver while keeping ideas fresh and creative. But that’s also what makes it so rewarding. Seeing a campaign grow from an idea in someone’s head to something real, watching the team’s hard work pay off, and knowing we’ve shifted how people see the brand — that’s what makes the late nights and last-minute problem-solving worth it. And there’s nothing better than looking at the end result and thinking, ‘we did that’.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
By focusing more on our customer’s needs and less on our competitors' spec sheets. Too often the focus is on ticking boxes instead of asking if those features genuinely matter to the people driving the car. Success comes from building vehicles and experiences that fit into customers’ lives, solve real challenges and make them feel understood and valued.
Zukiswa Asanda Solinjani | Head of human resources | GWM South Africa
Talk us through your background:
I have 15 years of senior-level experience in human resources across diverse sectors, including banking, telecommunications, and automotive. My journey began as an executive assistant at FNB, where I quickly transitioned into an HR business partner role and progressed through positions such as HR manager and senior HR manager. Throughout my career, I have honed strong skills in strategic HR leadership, employee relations and change management. My educational background includes a Diploma in Human Resources Management, complemented by specialised certifications in HR governance and payroll administration. I also had the privilege of completing a prestigious Leadership Training Programme in Germany, sponsored by GIZ and South Africa’s DTIC. This opportunity sharpened my leadership abilities and exposed me to international best practices. Growing up in Ngangelizwe Location in Mthatha, I was born to a teenage mother and raised by my grandparents. At 20 years old, I moved to Johannesburg in search of greener pastures, driven by a desire to build a better future. This upbringing and transition instilled in me resilience and determination, which have been fundamental to my personal and professional growth. I share my story with young girls and women aspiring to grow in their careers to show them that no matter where you start, with perseverance and dedication, success is possible.
Walk us through a day in your role:
My days are dynamic and varied. I start by reviewing workforce analytics and performance data with the executive team to anticipate HR challenges and inform strategic decisions. I am deeply involved in aligning HR initiatives with our business goals, from recruitment planning to overseeing employee engagement programmes. I spend time meeting with senior leadership to provide strategic advice, supporting managers in performance evaluations, and managing employee relations. My role also encompasses advising the organisation on South African labour laws and championing compliance. I am also spearheading the creation of a shared culture between South African and Chinese teams — I make sure we learn about each other's cultures and foster mutual understanding. Throughout the day, I foster open communication and cultivate a positive workplace culture that supports organisational growth.
Challenges and rewards of your position:
One key challenge is balancing the competing demands of operational efficiency with employee satisfaction in a fast-evolving industry. Ensuring compliance with complex labour regulations while maintaining strong, positive industrial relations requires constant vigilance and proactive management. Representing the company in labour disputes and CCMA hearings also demands careful preparation and legal knowledge. The greatest reward lies in seeing how strategic HR management can drive real business results — when employee engagement improves, when performance management leads to growth and when we build a culture aligned with both company values and individual development goals. Helping the organisation and people thrive is fulfilling.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The local motor industry has made progress but there is still much to do to boost the participation and advancement of women. Increasing women’s representation in technical and leadership roles remains a priority, supported by targeted recruitment and retention efforts. Investing in tailored learning, mentorship and leadership programmes for women will strengthen the talent pipeline. Creating a more inclusive culture by addressing unconscious bias, promoting flexible work and ensuring clear anti-discrimination policies is essential to attract and keep women in the workforce. Digital HR tools can also enhance recruitment and track gender diversity to tailor career development. Finally, fostering open communication between employees and management helps address the unique challenges women face, ensuring fair treatment and equal opportunities. By aligning HR strategies with gender-inclusion goals the industry can build a diverse, resilient workforce ready for competitive and sustainable growth.
Ziyanda Xhegwana | Automotive assembler | Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf)
Talk us through your background:
I was born and bred in Sterkspruit where I also attended school in the rural areas. I started working at IMSAf’s parts distribution centre as a YES Learner in 2021. I was employed permanently in the production line in June 2023. At first, I was intimidated by the thought of working in the automotive industry until I worked at IMSAf where I found a supporting culture particularly to us as Women. I have since received amazing support from my colleagues and the management team.
Walk us through a day in your role:
I work on the production line as an assembler with lots of men. I love what I do and find the environment very accommodating to us as women. I started in the final line where I was programming and testing vehicles. I have since moved to Trim 1 where I fit airbags and sensors.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
When I first arrived at Trim 1 it was challenging as I was a little bit short to fit airbags. I came up with innovative ways to address my situation and suggested them to my leaders who were very accommodating and accepted them. This has paved the way for other colleagues who have a similar challenge to be accommodated. In the production line, I have learnt to communicate better and since I work with a majority of men, I have since grown to understand them better. I am also encouraged by how IMSAf accommodates women within the organisation.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
While I am encouraged by the number of females who work in the production line, I think there is an opportunity to have more representation in this regard.
Inez Daniels | Executive: people and procurement | Kia South Africa
Talk us through your background:
Born and raised in Kimberley in the Northern Cape, I carry the values of education, curiosity, and resilience instilled by my late parents, both passionate educators. As the eldest of two daughters, I grew up in a home that celebrated freedom of expression and a love of learning, traits that continue to shape my leadership style today. While my academic journey began with a law degree from the University of the Free State, I quickly discovered my true calling elsewhere. After starting my career as a state prosecutor in the criminal courts, I found myself drawn to a new opportunity at De Beers Kimberley Mines as a procurement officer. That bold leap launched what has now become a 23-year journey in strategic sourcing and supply chain leadership. It was during this time that I furthered my studies in sourcing & supply chain management and completed a master's degree in Business Leadership with a major in corporate governance. My career trajectory reflects an ability to adapt and grow. I moved to Johannesburg in 2005 for a role at De Beers’ headquarters before transitioning to Sasol, where I held several sourcing and compliance roles. Later, I led the procurement division at internet Solutions, a division of Dimension Data (now NTT), before joining Diageo in 2019. At Diageo, I oversaw a pan-African team of category managers, spearheading a cross-functional transformation effort — until my role was made redundant. After a brief career break, I joined Kia South Africa in July 2022 as head of procurement & sustainability. My focus included procurement governance, cost optimisation and embedding sustainability into business strategy. In early 2025, I was promoted to executive: people & procurement, where I now also lead the human resources function across strategy, operations, and learning and development.
Walk us through a day in your role:
I plan my days meticulously, but understand that flexibility is key in a fast-moving environment. I begin early, often before 8am, with preparation for key meetings. Leading multiple portfolios means continuous engagement with the team and stakeholders is essential. Whether liaising with suppliers, strategising with leadership or supporting internal operations, I see my role as an enabler of success. We’re all in the business of selling cars. My job is to help make that happen as efficiently as possible, whether through cost savings, strong supplier partnerships, or people development. I prioritise time with Kia’s dealership network, engaging directly with the front lines to understand how my teams can better support the broader business.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Driving efficiency, ensuring cost optimisation, and maintaining compliance in an evolving regulatory and technological landscape are just some of the challenges. Talent attraction and retention, employee engagement and wellbeing are also top of mind. But the rewards are deeply fulfilling. Seeing my team empowered, confident and delivering results makes everything worthwhile. I’ve had incredible mentors along the way, and I believe in paying that forward. Under my leadership, Kia South Africa recently completed a successful sales cadet programme aimed at improving female representation in the business. Eleven women were appointed as sales executives, with four joining the new digital dealer function — a step forward in promoting inclusion and growth within the company.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
There is great potential for transformation in areas of broad-based skills development, consistently empowering women in all roles, embracing digitisation and technological innovation and delivering world-class customer service in a competitive market. My vision is clear: build sustainable business practices, empower people, and drive change that matters.
Vimla Naidoo | Administration manager | Frentech Auto
Talk us through your background:
When I first stepped into the automotive world, it wasn’t with a wrench in hand but a ledger. My husband, Dhaya — who is also the Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA) KZN regional chair — needed support with administration at his workshop. With experience in the field, I stepped in as the admin manageress. What began as a support role has since grown into a shared journey of building and running a thriving family business together. Running a business with your spouse can be incredibly rewarding, but it also comes with challenges. You have to work hard to separate personal from professional, and mutual respect is key. Over the years, I’ve learnt to balance roles and responsibilities at work and at home, which has helped us foster teamwork and trust.
Walk us through a day in your role:
My role has expanded far beyond administration. I am very hands-on in the workshop and involved in many aspects of operations. A typical day includes overseeing the smooth running of the business, managing people, dealing with customers and ensuring our processes are efficient. What keeps me motivated is the interaction with people — I love meeting new faces every day and learning from other women in the same field. I also enjoy the technical side, like understanding the workings of new vehicles. It keeps the job interesting and dynamic.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Being a woman in a traditionally male-dominated space has its challenges, especially when it comes to balancing business and marriage. Clear boundaries and good communication make all the difference. The rewards, however, far outweigh the difficulties. The connection I’ve built with people, my team and the broader community is what drives me. Outside the workshop, I’m actively involved in the Sai Organisation, where I help prepare meals for schoolchildren, distribute food parcels, teach Education in Human Values classes and visit old age homes. Giving back grounds me spiritually and adds great meaning to my work and life. My advice to young women is simple: build your confidence and know your worth. You have strong minds and dedicated hearts — there’s nothing you can’t achieve.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
I’ve seen the industry evolve with more women stepping into roles once considered off-limits — from engineers to technicians and leaders. This is encouraging, but there’s still a long road ahead. We need more women in leadership and technical positions. Women bring passion, commitment, and a strong work ethic that benefits the industry as a whole. Women’s Month is a reminder not only to celebrate progress but also to take action. It’s about empowerment, respect, and recognising the road still ahead.
Marietjie Smith | Associational operations co-ordinator | Tyre, Equipment & Parts Association (TEPA)
Talk us through your background:
I never imagined I would be in this position, but I’ve discovered that this is exactly where I’m meant to be — and I genuinely love it. My role as associational operations co-ordinator and personal assistant to the national director of TEPA and SAPRA has given me the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally, while discovering my passion for supporting others and ensuring things run smoothly behind the scenes.
Walk us through a day in your role:
A typical day for me involves meetings, phone calls, emails, onboarding new members and assisting with member queries. I also help plan and co-ordinate major industry events. My main focus is making sure the associations operate as smoothly and efficiently as possible, and that our members feel supported.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Keeping everyone aligned and everything in sync can be complex, but I thrive on challenges — they give me an opportunity to grow and improve systems. What I find most rewarding is the interaction with members and building meaningful connections. Supporting people and solving problems gives me great satisfaction. Patience, focus, and strong organisation are key. I try to remind myself that tomorrow is always a new start — do what you can today, and never hesitate to ask for help.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
For me, it’s about recognising the quiet strength of women working in supporting roles. These women are the backbone of our organisations. By acknowledging their efforts, the industry can foster a culture of respect, inclusion and continued excellence. Women’s Month is the perfect time to reflect on this — it’s about recognition, empowerment and showing that every role, seen or unseen, adds immense value.
Mikateko Mathye | Head of human resources | Peg Retail Operations
Talk us through your background:
I bring more than 20 years' experience in the FMCG and fuel retail sectors, having worked across various retail chains and oil brands in South Africa. My business acumen has been shaped by both hands-on operational experience and studies at leading institutions locally and internationally. After 15 years in FMCG and international business studies, I wanted to expand my career beyond the traditional HR space. The motor industry offered the dynamic, innovative environment I was looking for — one driven by evolving customer needs. Like many professionals entering a new sector, I faced moments of self-doubt, but with a strong commitment to self-development and the support of inclusive, future-focused leadership, I grew into my role as head of human resources at Peg Retail Operations, a subsidiary of KAL Group.
Walk us through a day in your role:
Working in the 24/7 fuel and motor industry, I prepare my to-do list the day before to manage the high volume and variety of tasks. My role is far broader than traditional HR — it involves workforce planning, talent acquisition, organisational development, legislative compliance, employee relations, business acquisitions, monitoring industry trends and ensuring our employer’s voice is heard across the sector. Every day is dynamic and fast-paced but that’s exactly what keeps me motivated and engaged.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Regulatory compliance remains one of the biggest challenges, with legal requirements that are often complex and costly. Attracting and retaining skilled professionals is another priority, especially as the industry adapts to an evolving energy landscape and prepares for sustainable succession. The greatest reward for me is seeing those around me grow, regardless of their rank or role. Leadership, to me, is about growth — yours and theirs. My message to young women is simple: there are real prospects for growth and success in this industry for all genders. Your strength lies not in being the same as others but in embracing your difference. Dedication and expertise know no boundaries. If I could give my younger self one piece of advice, it would be this: never forget that you are your own greatest project. Keep learning, keep investing in yourself, and build yourself into the best version of you — and enjoy the journey along the way.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The industry can improve by driving sustainable business initiatives, especially encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles while still protecting profitability. It’s about balancing transformation and innovation with financial sustainability.
Trinisha Govender | CEO | TCTS Autobody
Talk us through your background:
In April 2024, I acquired TCTS Autobody and stepped into the role of CEO with a bold vision: to break down barriers, reshape perceptions and build a business defined by excellence, empowerment and inclusive growth. Since taking over, I’ve not only stabilised a struggling operation but grown it exponentially. Under my leadership, the business has achieved a 45.7% revenue increase and a 191% turnaround in profitability, while also expanding the team and maintaining Level 1 B-BBEE status. My focus has always been on high standards, empowered people and a business model that delivers both impact and performance.
Walk us through a day in your role:
No two days are ever the same in this business. A typical day involves balancing operational oversight with strategic planning — whether it’s working with my team on workshop processes, engaging with insurers and clients, or mapping out growth opportunities. For me, leadership is not gendered — it’s about showing up every day with courage, clarity and a long-term vision. I work hard to ensure the business is not only profitable but also sustainable and empowering for the people who are part of it.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
The challenges are real — navigating supply chain complexities, insurer expectations and entrenched industry stereotypes has tested my resilience from the start. But by staying consistent and strategic, I’ve earned the trust of assessors, clients, financial institutions, and my staff. The biggest reward is seeing growth in people and the business itself. I believe empathy is not soft — it’s strategic. It allows me to lead with integrity, build lasting relationships and create an environment where loyalty and legacy thrive. My advice to women entering this industry is: be bold, be strategic, and don’t apologise for taking up space. Equip yourself with knowledge, seek out mentors and remember that real growth never comes from your comfort zone.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The industry needs more women not only in workshops but also in boardrooms, supply chains and ownership structures. Transformation must be real and meaningful and women need to be empowered at every level of the value chain.