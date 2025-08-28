27 women driving change in the South African motor industry

This August we shed the spotlight on women in the motor industry who are making great strides in their respective fields.

From finance experts, to engineering specialists, marketing mavens and more, these professionals are making an impact, steering the sector towards new horizons.

Brenda Beaumont | General manager of the assembly plant | Toyota South Africa Motors

Talk us through your background:

I started my journey with Toyota 23 years ago as a team member on the production floor. Initially, my studies focused on electrical fields, which laid a strong technical foundation for me. However, as I grew personally and professionally, I gravitated towards the production side of the business, realised my passion for manufacturing, and shifted my studies accordingly. Through unwavering dedication, continuous learning, and a commitment to excellence, I steadily worked my way up the ranks to become the general manager I am today. As the first female general manager to lead the assembly plant, I am proud to say that under my leadership, the plant has consistently met and exceeded its key performance indicators, moving positively forward in both productivity and employee engagement. This progress builds on a strong foundation laid by those before me, and I am committed to continuing this legacy of excellence while bringing my unique perspective and dedication to the role.

Walk us through a day in your role:

I lead the biggest Toyota assembly plant in South Africa, with the largest workforce of about 1,600 employees. Managing such a large and diverse team with many different personalities creates a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere on the shop floor. It requires me to be very attentive and adaptive in my leadership approach to maintain harmony, motivation, and high performance throughout the plant. A typical day in my role is dynamic and demanding. It starts with monitoring production schedules and ensuring that the plant operates efficiently and safely. I co-ordinate with senior managers to resolve any production issues or bottlenecks, oversee the implementation of new projects or improvements, and ensure that quality and safety standards are adhered to. Effective communication, problem-solving, and leadership are crucial as I guide teams through daily challenges and motivate them to perform at their best.

Challenges and rewards of your position?

At TSAM, we believe people are the heart of our business — our greatest asset. We often say, “People build cars,” and that truly encapsulates how much we value every individual who contributes to making quality vehicles. Our success depends on continuously developing our people's skills through training and empowerment programmes, ensuring they are equipped to meet the demands of this evolving industry. The challenges of my position include managing the complexity of production processes and balancing that with the needs of a large diverse workforce. There is also the ongoing need to adapt to technological changes and maintain high standards in a competitive market. However, the rewards are equally fulfilling — seeing the plant produce vehicles of exceptional quality, contributing to the growth of the local automotive industry, and inspiring other women to pursue leadership roles in this field.

In which areas can the local motor industry improve?

Regarding areas where the local motor industry in South Africa can improve, several key points stand out. First, skills development remains critical. The industry requires ongoing upskilling to keep pace with evolving technologies, especially as vehicles become more advanced and production lines more automated. There is a need to strengthen technical training and vocational education to support the demand for skilled artisans and professionals. Second, infrastructure improvements, such as reliable electricity and transport logistics are essential to create an optimal operating environment. Third, transformation targets that promote greater inclusion of black-owned businesses at various levels of the supply chain need continued focus and investment. Last, embracing new energy vehicles and meeting stricter environmental standards will be vital to remain competitive in global markets. Supporting policies that facilitate local content growth, innovation, and sustainability will drive the South African motor industry forward.