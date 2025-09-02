Join the Ignition Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a sporty, fun to drive hatchback for R375,000 or less.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | What’s the best sporty hatchback under R375k?
Join the Ignition Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a sporty, fun to drive hatchback for R375,000 or less.
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | Are short trips harmful to your diesel engine?
WATCH | What's the best used SUV for gravel travel?
WATCH | Should you take a chance on a 2011 Ford Ranger with 300,000km on the clock?
WATCH | What is the best used 4x4 for R500,000?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos