Sales of used Chinese vehicles on AutoTrader jumped 89% in the first half of 2025.
Once the underdogs of the automotive world, Chinese carmakers have proven a force to be reckoned with and are giving established automotive brands cause for concern, said vehicle sales platform AutoTrader.
New car sales for Chinese brands have rocketed and the same trends are evident in the used car market, with AutoTrader’s midyear report showing BYD led the way with 637% growth, followed by Jaecoo (168%) and Omoda (99%). The growth is from a relatively small base as these brands are still emerging players in the local market.
Legacy motoring marques such as Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki and Hyundai remain the most popular local sellers but Chinese cars have in recent years come to the fore as their build quality improves while their prices undercut more well-known brands.
“This competitive pricing edge has not gone unnoticed by South African consumers, whose preferences are gradually shifting. Whereas brand cachet was once a concern, many buyers are now prioritising value over other aspects — such as brand and prestige — and demand more from their cars, such as safety, luxury features and technology at a decent price,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
More established brands such as GWM, Haval, BAIC and Chery have grown 71%, 33%, 16% and 14% respectively in used car sales on AutoTrader.
Searches for Chinese cars on AutoTrader grew by 67% year-on-year, according to the midyear report.
“This is more than a sales increase, it’s a structural shift in the market,” said Mienie. “Chinese carmakers have found a way to deliver exceptional value at a fraction of the traditional cost, offering about 80% of what buyers expect for 60% of the price.
Used Chinese vehicles see 89% sales spike on AutoTrader
Chinese carmakers are giving established brands cause for concern, says CEO George Mienie
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“That’s changing what South Africans consider possible when it comes to affordability and technology. The bigger story is how this is reshaping competition and setting new benchmarks all carmakers will have to meet.”
AutoTrader did not comment on how resale values of Chinese vehicles compared with more well-known brands.
It said another trend was the introduction of well-priced electrified vehicles — including hybrids and plug-in hybrids — by several Chinese carmakers, including Chery, BYD, Omoda and Haval.
Hybrids and plug-in hybrids are typically more expensive than their traditional petrol and diesel counterparts, placing them out of reach for many South Africans.
However, their influence in this segment is evident, with the Haval H6, Haval Jolion and GWM Tank 300 ranking among the top 10 best-selling hybrid cars between January and June 2025, said AutoTrader.
“But does this mean legacy carmakers should panic?” asks Mienie.
“While they shouldn’t rest on their laurels, the data shows they still have the overwhelming support of consumers, as evidenced by sales, searches and enquiries, with no Chinese vehicles breaching the top 10 lists in any of these categories.
“While sales of Chinese cars have increased, local consumers still compare them to models and brands that have historically remained strong sellers.”
