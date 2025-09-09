Features

WATCH | VW Polo rally cars drift around Plant Kariega

09 September 2025 - 09:53 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Volkswagen has released a new video to celebrate 50 years of the much-loved Polo.

Titled 50 Years of Polo: Project Drift, it was filmed in and around Nelson Mandela Bay, including Plant Kariega, the factory that builds the Polo for local and export markets.

The short film features several Polo models from over the years, among them the Polo R WRC, Polo R Supercar in fan-voted Harlequin colours, the electric Polo RX1e and the locally produced Polo GTI. It ends with a first look at the ID. Polo, a near-production electric concept making its public debut this week at the IAA Mobility show in Munich.

Behind the wheel is Sweden’s Johan Kristoffersson, a seven-time FIA World Rallycross Champion and two-time Gymkhana Grid winner, who puts the cars through precision drifts and manoeuvres in and around the Eastern Cape production facility. 

Volkswagen has been building the Polo at Plant Kariega since 1996. The factory has been the sole global production site for the model since July 2024, supplying markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | What’s the best sporty hatchback under R375k?

Join the Ignition Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a sporty, fun to drive hatchback for R375,000 or less.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Land Rover Defender 130

Join Ignition TV's Ziphorah Masethe as she finds out which of these 4x4s is king of the hill.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 MINI Aceman S

Join Ignition TV presenter Gugu Masuku as he puts the new MINI Aceman S to the test.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid XR.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | VW Polo rally cars drift around Plant Kariega Features
  2. Ford to recall nearly 1.5-million vehicles over faulty rear-view camera news
  3. Lexus IS sedan to exit South Africa after 26 years news
  4. BYD to open Hungary EV plant by late 2025 news
  5. Renault to add cheaper batteries for more affordable EVs news

Latest Videos

Ethiopia to inaugurate mega dam, fuelling downstream fears over Nile water ...
Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam inauguration gives new hope to many Ethiopians