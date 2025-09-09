Volkswagen has released a new video to celebrate 50 years of the much-loved Polo.
Titled 50 Years of Polo: Project Drift, it was filmed in and around Nelson Mandela Bay, including Plant Kariega, the factory that builds the Polo for local and export markets.
The short film features several Polo models from over the years, among them the Polo R WRC, Polo R Supercar in fan-voted Harlequin colours, the electric Polo RX1e and the locally produced Polo GTI. It ends with a first look at the ID. Polo, a near-production electric concept making its public debut this week at the IAA Mobility show in Munich.
Behind the wheel is Sweden’s Johan Kristoffersson, a seven-time FIA World Rallycross Champion and two-time Gymkhana Grid winner, who puts the cars through precision drifts and manoeuvres in and around the Eastern Cape production facility.
Volkswagen has been building the Polo at Plant Kariega since 1996. The factory has been the sole global production site for the model since July 2024, supplying markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
WATCH | VW Polo rally cars drift around Plant Kariega
